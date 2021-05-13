Skip to content
WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Johnson City
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Tennessee
Virginia
Local Coronavirus Coverage
☑ Your Local Election HQ ☑
Election Results
Coronavirus
Keeping Schools Safe
Justice for Evelyn
National
Washington D.C. Bureau
Consumer
Pass or Fail
HMG Health Matters
Newsfeed Now
Tri-Cities Original
John Sevier Fire
WJHL Mobile Apps
As seen on Instagram
Top Stories
Man accused of running over Johnson City protester appears in court
Video
TVA answers: Could what happened at Boone Dam happen again at other aging dams in Northeast TN?
Video
Local political leaders sound off over unaccompanied immigrant minors
Video
TBI: Armed man shot during interaction with police in downtown Johnson City
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Ask Storm Team 11
Ashley HomeStore Weather Cams
Storm Team Student of the Week
Weather Alerts
Closings
Tails and Paws
Sports
Local sports
NFL Draft
High School Standouts
Virginia Kickoff
College Sports
ETSU Bucs
Tennessee Vols
Appalachian League
SEC Football
Player of the Week
High School Sports
🏈Touchdown Friday Night🏈
Masters Report
Racing
Tennessee Titans
US & World Sports
Watch
Video Center
Live Newscasts
Live Video
WJHL TV Listings
Daytime
Daytime on Facebook
Daytime on Twitter
Smarter with Age
Local Experts
Health Corner
Hometown Professionals
Community
Trail Team 11
Bays Mountain
Community Heroes
Contests
Remarkable Women 2021
WJHL Newsletter
Educator of the Week
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Stronger Together
Tennessee Lottery
Horoscopes
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Community Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Sign up for the WJHL Newsletter!
ABC Tri-Cities
Kingsport Bureau
Greeneville Bureau
Bristol Bureau
Advertise With Us
WJHL Mobile Apps
WJHL on Alexa
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Travel
How to become a digital nomad
Trending Stories
TBI: Armed man shot during interaction with police in downtown Johnson City
Video
Man accused of running over Johnson City protester appears in court
Video
‘It’s not just a free for all’: TWRA shares what Boone Lake boaters need to know this summer
Video
JCPD: 2 arrested on drug charges Sunday night after K9 unit detects meth in vehicle
Video
Man found guilty of reckless homicide in 2008 Greene County case
Sheriff: Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Washington County, Va.
Video
Local political leaders sound off over unaccompanied immigrant minors
Video
Norton PD: Chief Lane to be discharged from rehab Friday afternoon, return home with police escort
Don't Miss
Jay Zimmerman begins trek across East Tennessee for veteran mental health awareness
Video
Science Saturday: Bouncing Rockets
Video
Church Hill WWII Veteran honored for D-Day service, promoted to colonel
Video
Celebrating Sullivan: New West Ridge High School will be home to nearly 2,000
Video
Celebrating Sullivan South High School
Video
Celebrating Sullivan North High School
Video
Celebrating Sullivan Central High School
Video
Community Heroes: Dr. Linda Monteith elevates and inspires both patients and co-workers
Video
VA outreach counselor, canine companion prep for rucksack tour of rural towns
Video
Noisy ‘mining’ operation leaves Brightridge facing ‘bit’ of a conundrum
Video
Science Saturday: Increasing temperature and pressure to inflate balloons
Video
‘Absolutely a feeling of helplessness’: Medical director recounts nursing home’s battle with COVID outbreak
Video
More Don't Miss