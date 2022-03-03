Which Winnie-the-Pooh toy is best?

Deep in the Hundred Acre Wood are the lovable characters many grew up with. That “silly old bear” is a symbol of childhood for many people and just having a Winnie-the-Pooh toy around can bring back memories.

For a soft, cuddly Pooh that more closely resembles the original bear of the books rather than the bright-yellow animated version, Disney Baby’s Classic Winnie-the-Pooh 9-inch stuffed toy is a top contender.

What to consider before you buy a Winnie-the-Pooh toy

Characters

When selecting the right toy, consider the characters you want. Are you interested in one standard Winnie-the-Pooh plush or do you want a collection of all the main characters? If you want a full set, a bath-toy set or a pack of lovable puppets covers the bases. For each individual character, there are high-quality plushies of Eeyore, Piglet, Pooh, Kanga, Roo, Tigger, Rabbit and Owl sold directly by Disney.

Recipient

Consider who will be playing with the Winnie-the-Pooh toy before you purchase it. If you’re wanting to introduce your toddler to the Hundred Acre Wood, consider a baby-friendly bath-toy set. If you’re picking a toy for your grandmother who read the books to you as a kid, consider a classic Pooh plush.

Stuffed toys vs. other toys

When thinking of Winnie-the-Pooh toys, most people think of stuffed animals, and there are plenty of options for those. However, for kids prone to putting everything in their mouths, opt for an option without fabric. There are a variety of plastic and rubber toys on the market. Some kids want a cuddly stuffed bear, while others may prefer a small set. If you want your Winnie-the-Pooh toy as a decoration, opt for a glass or ceramic piece that lasts longer than a stuffed toy.

How much you can expect to spend on a Winnie-the-Pooh toy

Expect to spend between $10-$30 on a Winnie-the-Pooh toy. If you’re looking for a classic plush, expect around $20 for the price tag. If you’re looking for a set with multiple toys, you could spend between $15-$25. If you’re in the market for a vintage Pooh toy, you likely will spend more.

What’s the best Winnie-the-Pooh toy to buy?

Top Winnie-the-Pooh toy

Classic Winnie-the-Pooh

What you need to know: This classic plush is the perfect toy for Winnie-the-Pooh lovers.

What you’ll love: With super-soft stuffing, a fuzzy exterior and premium stitching, this cuddly stuffed toy is machine washable.

What you should consider: This version does not look like the brightly colored Pooh of the Disney movies and TV series, which may be disappointing to some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Top Winnie-the-Pooh toy for the money

Melissa & Doug Winnie-the-Pooh Hand Puppets

What you need to know: This budget-friendly set is perfect for acting out scenarios with multiple characters.

What you’ll love: This four pack of Winnie-the-Pooh, Tigger, Eeyore and Piglet hand puppets makes a great gift for kids. They’re fuzzy, soft and machine washable.

What you should consider: As puppets, they don’t stand up on their own. The mouths don’t move, which makes them less functional than other puppets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Worth checking out

Disney Winnie-the-Pooh and Pals Bath Set

What you need to know: These lightweight, chunky toys are perfect for Baby’s bath time.

What you’ll love: This rubber set comes with Pooh, Eeyore, Tigger, Piglet and Roo bath toys that float, and include a mesh bag with suction cups so you can keep all the toys stored by the bath.

What you should consider: It is pricier than a lot of bath toys, but it does come with six figures.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Disney Baby Classic Eeyore

What you need to know: This plush stuffed animal is a perfect representation of the classic melancholy-yet-lovable character and has sturdy construction.

What you’ll love: The soft tones, durable stitching and ribbon make this stuffed Eeyore the perfect gift for children. It is squishy, huggable and machine washable. It is designed after the original illustrated version of Eeyore.

What you should consider: At 9 inches tall, it is a bit small for some kids.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Disney Piglet Plush

What you need to know: This Piglet plush is soft, durable and well-made.

What you’ll love: Detailed embroidery creates the classic stripes and facial features that represent Piglet so well. With fuzzy fabric, floppy ears and beans at the bottom to keep him in place even on a blustery day, this Piglet plush is the perfect companion for your Pooh.

What you should consider: It is not machine washable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

