Which best Mortal Kombat toy is best?

Mortal Kombat is arguably the greatest fighting video game franchise of all time. The first game in the series was released in arcades back in 1992 and was critically acclaimed for its characters and violent gameplay.

Not only has the series spawned several sequels since then, but plenty of cool toys as well. If you’re an avid Mortal Kombat fan looking to start a collection, an excellent place to begin is with the Storm Collectibles Mortal Kombat 3 Scorpion 1/12 Scale Action Figure that fans love for its high-quality build and original game-inspired design.

What to know before you buy a Mortal Kombat toy

Collectible

Mortal Kombat is for adults, so naturally, most toys inspired by the series are intended for merchandise collection rather than playing. The value of a collectible toy is determined by several factors, but mainly exclusivity and scarcity. The more difficult it is to find a specific one, the more expensive it’ll likely be.

Types

Mortal Kombat toys come in many forms, but the most popular are naturally, action figures. However, you can also find Mortal Kombat-inspired accessories, attire, board games and cards.

Material

The value of a Mortal Kombat toy is also tied to the materials that went into its construction. Plastic resin toys are the most common, and while they can be expensive, toys made with high-quality fabrics and metal are usually the priciest.

What to look for in a quality Mortal Kombat toy

Articulation points

For action figures, articulation points refer to how many areas allow for movement. For example, a toy with only two articulation points may allow the neck and waist to rotate or swivel. The best action figures feature several articulation points that enable them to be displayed in various poses.

Accessories and features

Many Mortal Kombat toys include additional features and accessories. The most common features for action figures include voice playback capabilities, specific poses, and the ability to recreate game scenarios, usually facilitated by accessories and peripherals like location, weapons and clothing articles.

Characters

The first game featured just seven playable characters, but the roster of fighters has increased over the years and now boasts over 70 characters. Fan favorites from the first few games like Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden and Goro make up the majority of Mortal Kombat toys, but newer characters like Cassie Cage, Kotal Kahn and The Kollector have gained popularity in recent years.

How much you can expect to spend on a Mortal Kombat toy

Mortal Kombat toys like small plush and action figures can be as cheap as $10-$20, but rare or collectible toys can cost as much as $200. However, you can usually find the most common toys in the $20-$100 range.

Mortal Kombat toy FAQ

Are toys with more articulation points better?

A. It depends on how much versatility you want in terms of display. More articulation points allow for different poses and stances that aren’t possible with minimal or no articulation points.

Are Mortal Kombat toys meant to be displayed in their original packaging?

A. Many Mortal Kombat toys come in window packaging that allows them to be showcased without opening the box. Keeping toys in their original packaging helps preserve their monetary value, which may increase over time. However, it takes up more space to display them this way and naturally prohibits you from arranging or customizing them the way you want.

Are Mortal Kombat toys suitable for children?

A. Mortal Kombat is targeted towards a mature audience due to its extremely graphic violence, so most toys are also made for adults. However, some toys that keep depictions of violence to a minimum can be suitable for children ages 8 and up.

What’s the best Mortal Kombat toy to buy?

Top Mortal Kombat toy

Storm Collectibles Mortal Kombat 3 Scorpion 1/12 Scale Action Figure

What you need to know: This 6-inch action figure of the iconic ninja assassin has a design true to his original appearance from Mortal Kombat 3, making it the ultimate collectible toy for purists.

What you’ll love: This action figure boasts Scorpion wearing his original outfit and comes with two interchangeable masks, four pairs of hands, three blood effects accessories, as well as an axe and spear weapon accessories.

What you should consider: It’s part of a collectible line of original Mortal Kombat design action figures, so it’s pricier than other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Mortal Kombat toy for the money

Mortal Kombat X 6-Inch Sub Zero SDCC Exclusive Figure

What you need to know: This 6-inch action figure of Sub-Zero’s ice clone from Mortal Kombat X is crafted with meticulous detail and is perfect for display.

What you’ll love: It comes with alternate hands, ice ball and ice dagger accessories featuring true-to-game designs that match the vibrant ice blue color of the figurine. It boasts 23 points of articulation with some ball joints for recreating several iconic in-game fighting poses.

What you should consider: It’s a limited-edition Mortal Kombat X toy, but it’s pricey for a 6-inch action figure.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

McFarlane Toys Mortal Kombat Raiden Bloody White Hot Fury Skin 7-Inch Action Figure

What you need to know: This action figure features the iconic God of Thunder and Lightning in his red-and-white fury skin from the most recent entry in the series, Mortal Kombat 11.

What you’ll love: It boasts over 22 articulation points and includes a lightning attack peripheral, as well as a bloody staff weapon accessory. It’s packaged in a Mortal Kombat-themed window box, but it also comes with a base for out-of-box display.

What you should consider: Some customers complained that the articulation points are stiff and don’t move easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.