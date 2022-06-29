Which ‘Bluey’ toy is best?

Toys and games based on “Bluey,” an Australian cartoon that follows a blue heeler puppy and her friends, have become increasingly popular with kids. Whether it’s a board game or a figurine, there’s a “Bluey” product available for every fan. While a wide range of great “Bluey” toys exists, the Bluey and Bingo Two-Pack of Mini Plush Bluey Toys is ideal for “Bluey” lovers of all ages.

What to know before you buy a ‘Bluey’ toy

Age of recipient

Ultimately, it’s important to consider the age of the “Bluey” toy recipient, since this will probably help you determine what kinds of toys are suitable for them. Be sure the toy is safe for the age of the child you’re buying it for.

“Bluey” toys vs. furniture and decorations

While “Bluey” toys remain popular, other options include “Bluey” furniture items like tables and chairs and decorative “Bluey” products like wall posters or stickers.

Practical “Bluey” toys

Another direction to consider when buying “Bluey” products are practical items like “Bluey “water bottles, nap mats and throw blankets. There is sure to be a “Bluey” version of any functional product your child needs.

What to look for in a quality ‘Bluey’ toy

Preferred material type

Ultimately, the best “Bluey” toy is going to need the type of material your child likes to play with—or at least a material that’s age appropriate. While small, hard plastic toys can sometimes present a swallowing risk for babies and young kids, older kids may not enjoy the simplicity of a plush toy. Others may prefer interactive games, decorative art or other “Bluey” toys altogether.

Favorite “Bluey” character or characters

Another important consideration when buying a “Bluey” toy is what character is your child’s favorite. For example, if your child loves Bingo’s adventures in particular, getting a toy featuring Bingo is sure to be a hit.

Long-lasting use

Ultimately, the best toys are the ones that users get the most use out of, and these are the most sustainable purchases. If buying for a child, consider what toys the child has set down over the years, compared to the ones that they’ve used for a long time.

How much you can expect to spend on a ‘Bluey’ toy

The price of “Bluey” toys largely depends on what kind of toy you’re purchasing and what kind of play you’re looking to get out of the toy. In general, “Bluey” toys cost $10-$80.

‘Bluey’ toy FAQ

Is Bluey a boy or a girl?

A. Many viewers aren’t sure if Bluey is a boy or a girl, especially due to the family’s color scheme. While Bluey’s color is blue, like her dad’s, and Bingo’s color is brown, like their mom’s, Bluey and Bingo are both girls and identify as such. Children and adults of all genders can appreciate and resonate with Bluey, Bingo and their encouraging parents.

Where can you buy “Bluey” toys?

A. You can find “Bluey” toys at a wide range of retailers, including online through Amazon or by buying toys directly from Disney. You can also purchase products through the “Bluey” TV website.

What’s the best ‘Bluey’ toy to buy?

Top “Bluey” toy

Bluey and Bingo Eight-Inch Mini Plush Bundle Two-Pack of Bluey Toys

What you need to know: These “Bluey” plush toys come in a two-pack and are perfect for younger kids or those who prefer the coziness of a plush toy.

What you’ll love: Standing at about 7.5 inches tall, the “Bluey” plush toys can be purchased in a bundle with Bluey and Bingo, Bandit and Chilli or Royal Bluey and Bingo. They make great props for storytime, watching the show or just general playtime.

What you should consider: Some buyers ended up going with a more action figure-like “Bluey” toy, since it was easier to get a multi-pack of characters, props and settings.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top “Bluey” toy for the money

Bluey and Friends 2.5/3-Inch Four-Pack of Poseable Figure Bluey Toys

What you need to know: This four-pack of poseable “Bluey” toys offers three different options of bundles, and users can also purchase matching settings, props and characters in other sets.

What you’ll love: This “Bluey” toy four-pack offers action figure-like play in a variety of character configurations. You can buy four packs of the “Bluey” family, friends or school crew, as well actual “Bluey” buildings, props and structures.

What you should consider: These “Bluey” toys are not suitable for small children, since they include small pieces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bluey Shadowlands Board Game For 2-4 Players Ages 3 and Up

What you need to know: For older kids that like “Bluey,” a range of board games based on the show are available, including this fun “Bluey” Shadowlands board game for ages 3 and up.

What you’ll love: This game can be played by 2–4 players and makes for the perfect family game night.

What you should consider: This “Bluey” toy may be difficult for really young kids, and it can only be played with multiple players, so it won’t really allow kids to play on their own.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

