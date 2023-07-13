Choosing the best outdoor game for your family

It’s no secret that spending time outside being active is great for your physical and mental health, but it’s not always easy finding something to do. Whether you have an upcoming outdoor barbecue, beach day or are just looking for some outdoor family fun, playing an exciting outdoor game is the perfect way to complete your event.

Regardless of age or size, there’s an outdoor game for everyone. Check out our top outdoor family game picks and decide which one is best for your family.

Key considerations before choosing an outdoor family game

Outdoor games are a great way to bring people together, but not all games are suitable for your family. Consider your situation and where you’ll be playing the game before deciding.

Ages

If you have little ones in your family or are looking for a game to bring to a family function, you’ll want to ensure the game you settle on is suitable for younger ages. This might mean playing one round with the little ones and a second competitive round for the older players.

If everyone in your family is older, there are many more game choices available since you’ll have fewer restrictions.

Space

Take into consideration the amount of space you have available. If you have a small yard or want a game you can play in a small area at the beach, look for a game that doesn’t require a large footprint. For example, bocce ball has players moving all over the place, whereas giant Jenga is isolated to one spot.

Number of players

How many people are in your family? Do you want to take this game to a large outdoor event? A game that only allows two players per game can cause others to feel left out. On the other hand, if you only have two or three people in your family, you won’t be able to enjoy a game that requires a minimum of four players.

Best outdoor family games

Spikeball

This four-person game is ideal for older kids and adults, although little ones can still have fun. It comes apart and is portable enough to take with you anywhere.

GoSports Cornhole

People of all ages can enjoy cornhole, although it will be more competitive with older kids and adults. The legs of the boards fold in for easy storage and transport.

Large Outdoor Wooden Lawn Dice Set

With this large dice set, you’re only limited by your imagination. You can play Farkle, Yahtzee or another dice game. It’s suitable for all ages.

Giant Jenga Party Game

All ages can enjoy this game of giant Jenga. Since it can be played by a single person or a whole group, it’s a great game to have at your outdoor party.

Franklin Sports Wooden Ring Toss

Assembly and disassembly are straightforward, although it doesn’t come with a bag or carrying case. It’s compact enough to bring it indoors on rainy days.

Kan Jam Ultimate Game Set

Kan Jam requires four people to play and a technique best suited for older children and adults. The can easily comes apart so you can enjoy it in your backyard, at the park or the beach.

Franklin Sports Bocce Ball Set

Bocce ball is fun for all ages, but it does require a large amount of space. Up to eight people can play at once, and it comes with a convenient carrying case.

Champion Sports Rubber Horseshoe Set

The rubber design on this horseshoe set makes them safe for children and adults to use. It comes with equipment to play on the grass or a hard surface.

Hey! Play! Kids Giant Inflatable Bowling Game Set

Breaking out a game of inflatable bowling is a great way to get the little ones involved. Blowing up and deflating the pins and balls can be time-consuming and is best suited for indoor fun.

GoSports Backyard Kubb Viking Clash

The Kubb Viking clash rules take a few moments to explain, but once everyone understands, you’re in for hours of fun. Quickly pack it away in the carrying case until your next game.

