Which ‘Powerpuff Girls’ costume is best?

The Powerpuff Girls are a trio of fun, adventurous superheroes from the 1998 hit cartoon shown on Cartoon Network. If you’re going to a Halloween party, the Powerpuff Girls are a great costume for a group of three, as each person can be dressed as Blossom, Buttercup or Bubbles. Singles can simply choose to dress up as their favorite Powerpuff Girl.

For a costume that is filled with sugar, spice and everything nice, the Disguise Classic Powerpuff Girls Costume is the best.

What to know before you buy a ‘Powerpuff Girls’ costume

Size and fit

”Powerpuff Girls” costumes come in sizes for children and adults. Although there is a standard size chart, the fit may still vary, based on where the costume was manufactured.

Children’s sizes are usually indicated by age. For example, an item may be labeled for children ages 5 to 8. To get the best size for both children and adults, take your own measurements with a measuring tape and compare them to the size chart provided.

A costume’s fit may also vary with body type and shape. For example, apple and pear body types go well with A-line dresses, while hourglass and inverted triangle body types look best with form-fitting dresses. Knowing your body type can help you pick the most flattering costume.

Weather

Depending on the weather, you may need to add or remove layers from your ”Powerpuff Girls” costume. In chilly weather, gloves, leggings or tights work well. Make sure that any additional layers are in line with the theme of the costume. On the other hand, you can take out some layers in warmer weather.

Whatever the weather, don’t add or remove any layers that will completely change the costume’s appearance.

Color and style

The superhero trio is known for the particular colors of their dresses. Blossom wears pink, Buttercup wears green and Bubbles wears blue. Their looks are styled differently, so knowing the character you want to dress up as will help you know what details to pay attention to when putting your costume together.

Accessories

Some ”Powerpuff Girls” costumes come with additional accessories such as glasses, costume wigs, belts or socks. While you can accessorize the outfit based on your taste, it is important to pick accessories that work with the costume in a fun and authentic way.

What to look for in a quality ‘Powerpuff Girls’ costume

Color shade

The superhero costumes are easy to re-create, as they come in common colors, but the most authentic costume will have the exact shade of pink, green or blue. Bubbles’ costume is sky blue, not teal or navy blue, while Buttercup wears lime green and Blossom wears light pink. A well-made ”Powerpuff Girls” costume doesn’t deviate too much from those shades.

Durability

A high-quality costume lasts for several wears in good condition. The fabric shouldn’t be flimsy or see-through, which indicate poor quality and won’t last as long. A good way to test this is by holding the fabric up against light to see if it is transparent.

Your costume’s stitches should be strong, and shouldn’t have any loose threads or unravel when pulled.

Comfortable material

A great costume is easy to wear, comfortable to move around in and has a great feel. The material should feel soft and shouldnâ€™t scratch or irritate the skin. It’s also best if the fabric has some stretch, which reduces the chances of ripping or tearing.

How much you can expect to spend on a ‘Powerpuff Girls’ costume

Depending on the size and brand, expect to spend between $19-$40.

‘Powerpuff Girls’ costume FAQ

What do the Powerpuff Girls wear?

A. They wear dresses that stop mid-thigh, with white tights or knee-high socks and black Mary Jane shoes.

How do you look like Bubbles?

A. To look like Bubbles, you can wear a blonde wig styled in pigtails with a blue dress, white socks and black shoes.

Whatâ€™s the best ‘Powerpuff Girls’ costume to buy?

Top ‘Powerpuff Girls’ costume

Disguise Classic Powerpuff Girls Costume

What you need to know: This is a simple Bubbles costume for children.

What you’ll love: It comes with a pair of animated glasses that bring the costume to life, and blue hair ties you can use to style your hair in Bubbles’ classic pigtails. The material is comfortable to wear and feels good on the skin.

What you should consider: The costume is hand-washable only and does not come with color options for the other characters.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘Powerpuff Girls’ costume for the money

Miccostumes Plus Size Anime Tube Dress Cosplay Costume

What you need to know: This is a cute one-piece dress costume with an invisible zipper.

What you’ll love: It comes with white stockings and a black headband with a bow that can be detached, letting you style it as you please. The size ranges from 1X-2X so you can select the best fit. It comes in light blue, lime green and pink so you can choose which character you want to dress up as.

What you should consider: For taller people, the dress may be too short.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Buttercup Classic Powerpuff Girls Cartoon Network Costume

What you need to know: This Buttercup costume for kids comes with a skull barrette and glasses.

What you’ll love: The dress is simple, easy to wear and has some stretch to it. The glasses it comes with are a cute googly-eye design that makes the outfit unique and fun. The additional items can also be worn separately as a quirky addition to other outfits.

What you should consider: The glasses are not very durable and may get scratched or damaged easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

