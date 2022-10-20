Anime cosplay is a fun way to take on a new character and be whoever and whatever you want to be, funny, scary or sexy.

Which anime costume is best?

Anime refers to animation of a characteristic style, invented in Japan. In a broad sense, it’s a cartoon that is both hand-drawn and computer-generated. Some of the best-known anime in the U.S. are “Speed Racer,” “Pokemon,” “Dragon Ball Z” and “Attack on Titan.”

Anime-spawned costumes connect fans with a character whose traits they think, or wish, they have. If you are looking for one of the all-time favorite “Pokemon” costumes for kids, take a look at the Disguise Store “Pokemon” Bulbasaur Outfit.

What to know before you buy an anime costume

What is anime?

Originally meant to appeal to children, many anime TV shows and movies are now made to appeal to adults, which means the kind of sex and violence you see in R-rated movies. Anime has spawned a whole industry of toys and plush figures. Most anime characters are sized and shaped like the human body, but with exaggerated designs that help them express their emotions.

Who is the costume for?

Many anime and cosplay costumes are made for kids, but those made for adults are likely to have adult themes.

Genres within anime

Here is a brief description of the most popular sub-genres, with several examples of each so you can look for costumes in areas that appeal to you:

Action: Horrifying visuals and grotesque appearances. “Black Lagoon,” “Attack on Titan,” “Berserk.”

Horrifying visuals and grotesque appearances. “Black Lagoon,” “Attack on Titan,” “Berserk.” Adventure: Heroes get into predicaments and then get out of them. “Jojoâ€™s Bizarre Adventure,” “Hunter X Hunter,” “Claymore.”

Heroes get into predicaments and then get out of them. “Jojoâ€™s Bizarre Adventure,” “Hunter X Hunter,” “Claymore.” Superhero: A character with superpowers defeats villains and archenemies and saves the day. “Tiger and Bunny,” “My Hero Academia,” “One Punch Man.”

A character with superpowers defeats villains and archenemies and saves the day. “Tiger and Bunny,” “My Hero Academia,” “One Punch Man.” Fantasy: Escapism into worlds that exist only in the mind and in the movies. “Fairy Tale,” “Slayers,” “Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood.”

Escapism into worlds that exist only in the mind and in the movies. “Fairy Tale,” “Slayers,” “Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood.” Isekai: Regular people are plucked from their daily lives and transported into fantasy and science-fiction settings. “The Time I Got Reincarnated as Slime,” “NGNL,” “Re:Zero.”

Regular people are plucked from their daily lives and transported into fantasy and science-fiction settings. “The Time I Got Reincarnated as Slime,” “NGNL,” “Re:Zero.” Samurai: Samurai warriors have long been a part of Japanese culture. “Basilisk,” “Samurai Champloo,” “Rurouni Kenshin.”

Samurai warriors have long been a part of Japanese culture. “Basilisk,” “Samurai Champloo,” “Rurouni Kenshin.” Horror: Creepy people, creepy creatures, creepy settings. “High School of the Dead,” “Boogiepop Phantom,” “When They Cry.”

Creepy people, creepy creatures, creepy settings. “High School of the Dead,” “Boogiepop Phantom,” “When They Cry.” Giant Robots: The descendants of Godzilla, Mothra and Megalon. “Evangelion,” “Gundam,” “Eureka Seven.”

The descendants of Godzilla, Mothra and Megalon. “Evangelion,” “Gundam,” “Eureka Seven.” Romance: Character-driven boy-girl, boy-boy and girl-girl stories about young love. “Spice and Wolf,” “Toradora,” “Clannad.”

Character-driven boy-girl, boy-boy and girl-girl stories about young love. “Spice and Wolf,” “Toradora,” “Clannad.” Harem: Sex sells. “Date a Live,” “The Seven Witches,” “Love Hina.”

Sex sells. “Date a Live,” “The Seven Witches,” “Love Hina.” Sports: Underdogs and outsiders fight against long odds to follow their dreams. “Prince of Tennis,” “Slam Dunk,” “Eyeshield 21.”

What to look for in a quality anime costume

The safe choice is a costume that depicts a character or mood that fits your personality, so you and your friends feel at ease. When you choose a costume that is completely unlike you, though, it becomes an adventure, and you and your old friends see you in new ways.

Sizes

Most anime costumes run small by one or two sizes, including wigs. Make sure yours is made of stretchable fabrics that are soft and donâ€™t itch or chafe.

Details

Look for costumes with the little touches and subtleties that make all the difference. If you buy a monster costume, for example, make sure it has built-in feet or foot coverings that fit over your own shoes.

Partial costumes

These are bits and pieces of a characterâ€™s trademark identity, such as Supermanâ€™s cape. You can find accessory costumes like catâ€™s paws, ears, and tail that you wear over a bodysuit or leotards. You can also find LED masks that light up and keep people from knowing who you are.

How much you can expect to spend on an anime costume

Partial costumes cost $10-$40, and kids’ full costumes go for $15-$60. Most full costumes for adults run $20-$120, while a few are priced as high as $700. Accuracy, accessories, and attention to detail all increase the price.

Anime costume FAQ

Whatâ€™s the difference between anime and manga?

A. Both are visual media that originated in Japan. They are equally important to Japanese culture and entertainment and share similar styles. Manga refers to comic books, though, while anime refers to animation.

What is cosplay?

A. Cosplay is short for costume play, typically the act of dressing up as a character from a comic book, TV show or video game. In effect, the wearer becomes the character.

Whatâ€™s the best anime costume to buy?

Top anime costume

Disguise Store “Pokemon” Bulbasaur Outfit

What you need to know: Kids love becoming their favorite Pokemon when they put on this jumpsuit and mask.

What youâ€™ll love: The green textured shell on the back of this long-legged, long-sleeved pajama-style outfit adds a touch of authenticity. It looks a bit like a frog but has claws on its feet, no tail and large red eyes.

What you should consider: This costume requires hand-washing and spot cleaning.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top anime costume for the money

Wolancy “Sailor Moon” Costume with Accessories

What you need to know: “Sailor Moon” lovers love this red, white and blue outfit made of stretch cotton, silk and faux leather.

What youâ€™ll love: You get the blue and white schoolgirl sailor dress with a blue bib, huge red bow at the neck and another on the back of the skirt. It also comes with red knee-high stockings, white elbow-length gloves, red choker and a tiara.

What you should consider: Sizes run small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

“Dragon Ball Z” Goku Costume

What you need to know: Your child will be powered up to take on the bad guys when they put on this Goku costume with the logo on the back and the vest.

What youâ€™ll love: The light orange polyester vest has a gi top with a blue shirt insert and pants with elastic at the waist and ankles. The waist sash, wristbands and boot covers match the blue of the shirt and the wig adds the perfect touch.

What you should consider: The wig needs pins to stay fully attached.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Â

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

David Allan Van writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.