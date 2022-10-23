Which Funko Pop Harry Potter toy is best?

For collectors and kids alike, Funko Pop figurines are an incredibly popular item with thousands of different types available on the market today. The company often partners with major studios and film franchises to create exclusive lines featuring popular characters.

The Harry Potter franchise has one of the largest and most popular lines of Funko Pop toys currently being sold. However, finding the best figurines to buy as a gift or to begin a collection can be harder than it seems. Our top pick is the Funko Pop Harry Potter #80 Hermione Granger with Cauldron.

Features to consider before buying

Character choices

One of the biggest, most vital choices any shopper can make when buying a Funko Pop Harry Potter is which character to choose. There are dozens of different Harry Potter characters available for purchase, with several of the more popular characters coming in multiple different models and costumes.

Types of Funko Pop

Alongside traditional Funko Pop Styles built in traditional colors and sizes, there are multiple different unique types available as well. Funko has oversized options that come in larger sizes, Town varieties that come with a background or setting, Deluxe POP! toys that come with larger accessories or a standing case and Rides that feature the character with a vehicle or animal.

Different colors and finishes

Along with different types of Funko Pop toys, there are also several different colors and finishes that exist. Many of the figurines are available in solid colors or patterns that cover the entire body of the character. Other Funko Pop toys come with a glow in the dark finish.

Unique and exclusive collections

There are also exclusive collections and unique Chase variants that offer slight twists on traditional models. Many limited edition options can only be bought at certain events or in specific spaces, while Chase variants are rarer options that are more randomized, with most being just one of every six or so purchased.

Price range

Most Funko Pop toys are not extremely expensive, with the most traditional types of the figurines being between $10-$15. Exclusive collections and unique types of Funko Pop toys can cost much more with the price range being between $20-$100.

Best Funko Pop Harry Potter toys

Top Funko Pop Harry Potter toy

Funko Pop Harry Potter #80 Hermione Granger with Cauldron

What you need to know: A unique Funko Pop with a classic character that makes a great addition to any collection.

What you’ll love: In this toy, Hermione is featured with a cauldron, referencing her work in her potions classes and making it more notable than a classic figure. The figurine is a Hot Topic exclusive, making it slightly rarer and harder to find.

What you should consider: Some buyers have reported that the box may get damaged in shipping, which can lessen the value.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Funko Pop Harry Potter toy for the money

Funko POP Movies: Harry Potter Action Figure

What you need to know: A classic Harry Potter Funko Pop featuring the main character of the series.

What you’ll love: The figurine features Harry in the classic Hogwarts uniform while holding a wand. In this Funko Pop, Harry’s forehead scar is visible. This toy is also a Hot Topic exclusive product.

What you should consider: The Funko Pop is from the first line of figurines released, which makes it less valuable than other toys.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Honorable mentions

Funko POP Movies: Rubeus Hagrid 6″

What you need to know: A classic Funko Pop toy that features the beloved character, Hagrid.

What you’ll love: This toy is from the oversized Funko Pop Line. It’s 6 inches tall, which is appropriate for the half-giant Hagrid. In this toy, Hagrid is holding his pink umbrella wand.

What you should consider: Along with being more expensive than traditional figurines, some users have reported scuffing on the box.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Town: Dumbledore with Hogwarts

What you need to know: A more unique Funko Pop featuring the headmaster of the school, Dumbledore.

What you’ll love: This Funko Pop toy comes from the Town line, meaning that Dumbledore also comes with a miniature Hogwarts campus. Dumbledore is wearing the full headmaster outfit, including the hat.

What you should consider: The Funko Pop is more expensive than regular figurines. The item will also not be released to the public until the end of year.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Movies: Ron On Broom Collectible Figure

What you need to know: Another unique Funko Pop toy featuring Ron Weasley in his Quidditch uniform.

What you’ll love: This Funko Pop figurine has a more unique configuration than others, with Ron floating on his broom and a stand underneath to keep him suspended in the air. This collectible stands at just over 3 inches tall. Ron is also wearing a Quidditch helmet.

What you should consider: The plastic stand that holds Ron in the air can sometimes be unstable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Funko POP Movies: Voldemort Action Figure

What you need to know: A classic and affordable Funko Pop featuring Voldemort.

What you’ll love: This Voldemort figurine is holding his wand, adding more accessories to the Funko Pop This toy is about 4 inches tall and will make the perfect addition to your Harry Potter toy collection.

What you should consider: The Funko Pop is from the first generation of figurines released for Harry Potter, making it less rare and less valuable than newer, more exclusive versions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Rides: Gringotts Dragon with Harry, Ron, and Hermione, Vinyl Figure

What you need to know: An incredibly unique Funko Pop Toy that features all three members of the main cast of the film.

What you’ll love: This Funko Pop is from the Rides line, meaning that all three of the characters are riding together on the Gringotts Dragon. This toy is about 5 inches high and comes with a bonus window box display.

What you should consider: The Funko Pop is one of the more expensive options on the market.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

