This is the first year Amazon has offered a fall savings event with the Prime Early Access Sale.

Waiting until the last minute to do your holiday shopping is never a good idea, but it’s especially difficult when trying to find the right toys for the kids in your life. Fortunately, the Prime Early Access Sale is the perfect opportunity to get your shopping done with time to spare, thanks to the fabulous deals on popular toys.

If you’re shopping for children’s gifts, we’ve noticed some significant discounts on the top LEGO Juniors Belle‘s Story Time Building Kit, LOL Surprise OMG Movie Magic Ms. Direct Doll and NERF DinoSquad Raptor-Slash Dart Blaster, but there are also plenty of other great toy discounts to be found. We’ve gathered the best deals on building toys, kids’ electronics, dolls and action figures, sports and outdoor toys and miscellaneous toys so you can find the perfect gift for any child on your list.

BestReviews will be updating these deals throughout the duration of the Prime Early Access Sale. We recommend checking back as we add more must-have sale items.

Updated: October 11, 10:45 a.m. PT

Lightning deals

Hide N Side Kids Ball Pit Tents and Tunnels: 45% off

Kids will be entertained for hours in this maze of tunnels with a basketball hoop and target dart wall. As a bonus, the entire play gym pops open in seconds and simply folds away for convenient storage.

Giant 4 in a Row Connect Game: 30% off

The entire family will enjoy this oversized classic connect-the-rings game. Made of durable plastic, the lightweight toy is easy to carry outdoors for fun next to the pool or at birthday parties and barbecues.

This Lightning deal is available until 1 p.m. PT

Legos and other building toys

LEGO Juniors Belle’s Story Time Building Kit: 28% off

This Lego set is one of the most exciting and comprehensive kits you can find, so it’s an excellent value at this sale price. It’s an ideal gift for older kids who enjoy building projects they can take apart and rebuild over and over.

Sold by Amazon

Melissa & Doug Wooden Building Blocks Set: 40% off

This traditional set of wooden building blocks can provide hours of entertainment for toddlers and older kids. They are easy to stack but still allow for plenty of creative building with the different size and shape options.

Sold by Amazon

SmartMax Construction Toy Set: 23% off

This set of large magnetic ball- and bar-style build tools can encourage even the youngest children to build their STEM skills. The pieces are large enough for small hands to control and don’t present a swallowing hazard like other building bricks.

Sold by Amazon

Magna-Tiles Builder Set: 30% off

This set of colorful magnetic tiles encourages kids to engage in 3D building and contains enough pieces for multiple projects. Best of all, the tiles are suitable for younger and older kids alike and pair well with existing kits.

Sold by Amazon

Blockaroo Magnetic Foam Building Blocks Bulk Set: $30 off

These large, floating blocks are squishy and soft, so they’re perfect for your little one’s bath time. They’re magnetic too, so the pieces easily connect and can also be played with out of the water.

Sold by Amazon

Snap Circuits Classic SC-300 Electronics Exploration Kit: 27% off

For older kids, this STEM building kit is the ideal introduction to electricity and circuits at an excellent discount. It contains enough pieces to complete multiple projects that don’t require any special tools to assemble.

Sold by Amazon

Oaso STEM Robot Projects for Kids Ages 8-12: 20% off

This DIY building block STEM robot will help promote kids creativity and imagination. They can program the movable parts and ground-gripping tracks to imitate realistic movement for hours of entertainment.

Sold by Amazon

Magblock 120 Pieces Magnetic Blocks: 29% off

This set of magnetic blocks can provide hours of entertainment for kids ages 3 years and up. They can develop building coordination skills using the durable nontoxic plastic blocks to construct houses, castles or buildings of their own design.

Sold by Amazon

Lego Superheroes Iron Skull Sub Attack Building Kit: 27% off

Older kids will love building this attack submarine that includes a chain-attached door that opens to trap their favorite superheroes. The kit includes minifigures: Scuba Captain America, Scuba Iron Man, a Hydra diver and Iron Skull.

Sold by Amazon

Lego â€œStar Warsâ€ Y-Wing Microfighter Kit: 24% off

â€œStar Warsâ€ flying vehicles are always a big hit with kids. This Y-Wing microfighter, suitable for ages 6-12, provides a rewarding building and playing experience with its open cockpit, big engines, front- and rear-facing blasters, and a pilot minifigure.

Sold by Amazon

Panlos 655 Pieces Robot Building Toy: 48% off

This robot building kit has enough pieces to construct six unique trucks. Kids can learn about firetrucks while building. The STEM kit is designed to improve math, science, technology and engineering skills while having fun.

Sold by Amazon

Other top toy deals

Kids’ electronics

Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet: 50% off

This full-featured tablet is designed with kids in mind, so it comes with a case to protect it from accidental drops and falls. It also includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ to give your children access to ad-free books, games, videos and more.

Sold by Amazon

Echo Dot Kids 4th Gen: 58% off

Amazon’s most popular smart speaker, this model is designed for kids, so it offers a super-cute design while still providing clear, crisp sound. It also offers easy-to-use parental controls.

Sold by Amazon

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera: 29% off

This kid-friendly camera is durable enough for children to take with them anywhere they might want to snap a selfie or group shot with friends. It also comes in fun colors that kids will love.

Sold by Amazon

LilGadgets Connect+ PRO Kids Headphones with Microphone: 25% off

These lightweight headphones are comfortable enough for kids’ sensitive ears, so your children can enjoy their favorite movies, TV shows and games without disturbing the rest of the house. They also come in several kid-approved colors.

Sold by Amazon

Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2: 20% off

This durable, water-resistant activity tracker is designed to encourage healthier habits for kids ages 6 and up. It can track steps to help kids understand how active they are and even allows them to challenge their family and friends to step competitions.

Sold by Amazon

Tomzon Mini RC Drone: 20% off

The entire family can enjoy flying this remote-controlled quadcopter either indoors or outdoors. Ideal for kids and beginners, the flying vehicle rotates 360 degrees while hovering, operates in three speeds, and features one-key landing, taking-off and multicolor LED lights.

Sold by Amazon

Other top toy deals

Dolls and action figures

LOL Surprise OMG Movie Magic Ms. Direct Doll: 54% off

These dolls are plenty of fun for kids to open because they come with plenty of surprises. In addition to the dolls, they may include stickers, clothing, shoes and other accessories.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop! Retro Transformers Metallic Optimus Prime: 45% off

These adorable figures make an excellent gift for kids ages 3 and up. Younger children can have fun playing with the figures, while older kids often enjoy displaying them as collectibles.

Sold by Amazon

Just Play Barbie Tie-Dye Deluxe Styling Head: 42% off

This large styling head is perfect for kids who enjoy styling and brushing their dolls’ hair. It includes a brush and hair accessories for creating multiple hair looks.

Sold by Amazon

American Girl Truly Me 18-Inch #92 Doll: 30% off

With their impressive outfits and accessories, these large dolls have been a favorite of kids since the 1980s. This model features brushable hair, movable arms and legs and fun accessories to really capture the character’s look.

Sold by Amazon

Calico Critters Red Roof Country Home Set: 60% off

These sweet animal family dolls are perfect for children who enjoy imaginative play. You can score this fun set that includes the figures and accessories at a significant discount just in time for the holidays.

Sold by Amazon

Marvel Titan Hero Series Action Figure Multipack: 30% off

Kids can imagine their favorite Marvel Titan hero jumping into action to save the world with these 12-inch scale action figures. The iconic characters Captain America, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, Iron Man and the Black Panther have five to seven points of articulation, including head, arms, legs and some hands.

Sold by Amazon

Beverly Hills Mom and Dad Dollhouse People: 20% off

These mom and dad figures are perfect for adding to a child’s dollhouse. The flexible dolls have movable heads, hands and legs that let them sit, kneel, crouch and stand.

Sold by Amazon

Other top toy deals

Sports and outdoor toys

NERF DinoSquad Raptor-Slash Dart Blaster: 65% off

Score a great deal on this fun, safe foam dart gun. It comes with multiple darts and is easy to shoot, so kids can have fun playing with friends or practicing shots with a target.

Sold by Amazon

Huffy Kids 18-Inch Glimmer Bike: $120 off

This sturdy, well-designed bike is perfect for kids who enjoy being active outdoors. The handlebars are easy for children to grip, while the pedals help keep little feet from slipping off.

Sold by Amazon

Razor A Kick Scooter: 25% off

This fun, easy-to-control scooter can provide hours of fun for kids who want to ride around the neighborhood. It offers excellent stability to keep children safe and can help them develop better balance.

Sold by Amazon

Holy Stone Mini Drone: 20% off

This kid-friendly drone makes an excellent gift for kids ages 8 and up. It offers simple controls that are easy for children to master and encourages STEM learning through electronics and programming.

Sold by Amazon

Little Tikes Lights ‘n Music Trampoline: 34% off

Your kids will love bouncing on this safe, durable trampoline. The enclosure netting prevents children from falling off and getting injured too, so you don’t have to worry about accidents.

Sold by Amazon

Little Tikes T-Ball Set: 38% off

Help your little ones learn the basics of baseball or softball with this safe, easy-to-use T-ball set. It includes the bat, tee and several balls, so your children can have hours of fun hitting and chasing down their hits.

Sold by Amazon

ZMLM Toss Catch Ball Toy Set: 54% off

The entire family can exercise together, and kids can develop throwing and catching skills with this ball toss set. The beach paddles with adjustable straps fit kids and adults, and the comfort fabric and elastic rubber are suitable for toddlers.

Sold by Amazon

EagleStone Kids Golf Toys Set: 14% off

For future golf professionals and kids who just love playing games, this golf set designed for preschoolers and above helps promote hand-eye coordination, patience and sports knowledge. The durable set can be used indoors or outdoors and makes for great entertainment and parties.

Sold by Amazon

Other top toy deals

Miscellaneous toys

Force1 Tornado LED Remote Control Car: 40% off

Children who love cars will get a kick out of this remote-controlled vehicle that they can steer around the house. It runs at an impressive speed, but it’s still easy enough for kids to control.

Sold by Amazon

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Drizzy Ice Cream Playset: 44% off

This Play-Doh set can encourage hours of creative and imaginative play. It includes multiple colors of the modeling compound that won’t stain your kids’ hands or clothing while they’re shaping it.

Sold by Amazon

Crayola Inspiration Art Case Coloring Set: 34% off

Aspiring artists will love this kid-approved art kit that contains all they need to complete several masterpieces. All the pieces are nontoxic too, so it’s safe for most children.

Sold by Amazon

National Geographic Stunning Chemistry Set: 20% off

For kids who are interested in science, this kit makes it fun to learn and experiment. It contains all the supplies they need plus easy-to-follow instructions that ensure success and help them understand key scientific principles.

Sold by Amazon

Giant UNO Family Card Game: 29% off

This classic card game will not only entertain your children but also help them work on their color and number recognition. Best of all, it’s fun for the whole family to play.

Sold by Amazon

Other top toy deals

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.