Sifting through the options to find the best VR headset for iPhone can be tricky, especially with so many models available today. Fortunately, it’s hard to go wrong with most of the cheaper VR headset options, so long as they’re compatible with your particular iPhone.

While there are a number of affordable options available, many buyers go with the Pecosso 3D VR Headset for iPhone and Other Smartphones, since it’s fairly lightweight and offers a clear, immersive goggle display – on top of being affordable and super user-friendly.

What to know before you buy a VR headset for iPhone

VR headsets for iPhone vs. full VR systems

VR headsets for iPhone use the phone as a display, often through goggles or a headset of some sort. This is unlike full VR systems, which use a console or PC to run the games or VR experiences while featuring an actual high-resolution display built into the included goggles.

If you elect to go with a VR headset for iPhone, you’ll likely choose from the best VR headsets. It’s important to note that smartphone VR experiences have become commonplace and affordable. They are very easy to gain access to, which makes them a simple entry into the virtual reality world for newcomers and budget-friendly consumers.

Headset compatibility

One of the most important things to consider when purchasing a VR headset for iPhone is whether the VR headset is compatible with the size of your phone. Most smartphone VR headsets include a range of sizes of phones that the goggles fit, so be sure to check that the size fits your particular phone before making a purchase.

Preferred media types

The type of media you plan to consume could affect your choice of VR headsets for iPhone. If you want a quick VR experience, you may be able to find something cheaper with goggles that you need to hold. However, if you plan to watch movies, play games or use VR experiences that work with a controller, you’ll want something a little higher end with goggles that you can strap to your face.

What to look for in a quality VR headset for iPhone

Lightweight and adjustable fit

It’s important a VR headset is comfortable to wear for long periods of time – especially if you plan to play longer VR games or experiences or watch movies that require you to wear the headset for a couple of hours. A headset that’s lightweight, adjustable and comfortable is the best choice.

Clear, immersive goggle view

Since your phone screen is your display, there’s only so much your VR headset view can do. However, VR headsets that include goggles or lenses of some sort offer varying levels of view quality. So find one that offers crisp, clear views to your phone screen to make your VR experience as immersive as possible.

Controllers or other remote controls

Another feature many users find fun is getting a VR headset with a controller or other remote control options. This adds a layer of immersion to certain virtual reality games and apps that are compatible with a controller since it often lets the user directly control their environment.

How much you can expect to spend on a VR headset for iPhone

VR headsets for iPhone have a wide range of prices, but you can generally find cheap smartphone VR headsets for around $15, with more expensive models costing as much as $80.

VR headset for iPhone FAQ

Do VR headsets need a PC?

A. While many high-tier VR headsets use a PC to run their VR games and experiences, you can also find VR headsets for PlayStation consoles, or extremely affordable entry-level VR headsets that use iPhones or other smartphones as their display.

Do VR headsets for iPhone work with Android phones or other smartphones?

A. In general, you can make most iPhone VR headsets work with smartphones of a similar size, though you’ll want to double-check on the individual product listing to see what phones they’re compatible with.

What’s the best VR headset for iPhone to buy?

Top VR headset for iPhone

Pecosso 3D Virtual Reality Goggles VR Headset for iPhone

What you need to know: This iPhone VR headset is compatible with iPhone and other smartphones between 4.7 and 6.53 inches, offering a simple and affordable VR solution for those who can’t afford to get an actual virtual reality system.

What you’ll love: With its fairly low price, this smartphone VR headset works particularly well with iPhone, and the goggles give you a clear, immersive VR experience. It’s also lightweight despite being a goggle-style VR headset, making it more comfortable than most.

What you should consider: Some users have trouble getting this model to work with other devices and apps that don’t support VR, like drones that use smartphones as their display and certain media apps.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top VR headset for iPhone for the money

Google Cardboard V2 3D VR Box

What you need to know: This super-affordable VR headset works with iPhone and offers a good, cheap first step into the world of virtual reality.

What you’ll love: This model is perfect for VR beginners and offers a simple, three-step setup. It includes a phone sucker, head strap, nose pad and forehead pad, giving you all the pieces you need for the full VR experience.

What you should consider: It is made of cardboard, so it may not be a long-lasting option.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pansonite Virtual Reality Goggles VR Headset for iPhone

What you need to know: If you can afford to spend a few extra bucks, this powerful VR headset for iPhone and other smartphones also comes with a handy controller, which can make compatible VR games and apps even more versatile – at a fraction of the cost of a full-scale VR headset.

What you’ll love: Buyers of this model love using the controller, which is shaped like an old console controller. It has four buttons on the right, two at the top middle and two at the bottom middle and it has an analog stick on the left-hand side. This headset also features a robust and comfortable strap system, plus clear, crisp goggles for viewing the phone screen.

What you should consider: This model is more expensive than most iPhone VR headsets. Users report the controller doesn’t work with every app.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

