Which are the best VTech toys?

Kids love to interact with their toys and get them to light up, make noise and spin around. This is why VTech toys are so popular with kids. Their focus on education and development makes them a top choice with caregivers as well.

The best VTech toys are geared toward your child’s age group, interests and abilities. While many are made for babies and toddlers, there are plenty for older children that they can use independently.

Best VTech toy for babies and toddlers

VTech Pull and Sing Puppy

What you need to know: Babies love grasping the leash of their puppy and listening to its song when they take it for a walk.

What you’ll love: Walking toddlers get practice with gross motor skills as they push or pull the puppy. They can develop fine motor skills and learn colors and numbers with the interactive buttons on the puppy’s side.

What you should consider: Because it only includes three colors and numbers, your child may outgrow this toy quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top VTech toy for babies and toddlers for the money

VTech Musical Rhymes Book

What you need to know: Each page has a traditional nursery rhyme children love to hear.

What you’ll love: This is a great way to introduce babies to books while letting them interact through listening, pressing buttons and turning play pieces on each page. There are also piano buttons on the side that play instrument sounds.

What you should consider: The songs will get stuck in your head, which can grate on some adults’ nerves.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth considering

VTech Sit-to-Stand Walker

What you need to know: This walker is perfect for babies just learning to walk because it supports them as they toddle.

What you’ll love: You can remove the play panel to let younger babies interact with the buttons and sounds. When they’re ready to start walking, engage the brakes to keep them from going too fast and let them go full speed as they gain confidence.

What you should consider: Older children may use this walker as a battering ram, so be ready to pass it along to another family after they learn to walk.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best VTech toy vehicles

VTech Go! Go! Smart Wheels Spinning Tower Playset

What you need to know: The track interacts with compatible VTech cars to make different sounds.

What you’ll love: There are plenty of places for your child to run their cars, including a gas station, car wash and spinning tower. You can also add more VTech cars, sold separately, and each has its own sounds and noises.

What you should consider: Not all VTech playsets connect to each other easily, and connecting them may limit some of the features.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top VTech toy vehicles for the money

VTech Go! Go! Smart Wheels Construction Vehicle Pack

What you need to know: You can play with these fun vehicles on their own or with a VTech track.

What you’ll love: Each vehicle in this set of three has a push-button windshield that makes a fun noise, sings a song or reacts with a saying or letter. They move easily over hard floors and are large enough for even small babies to hold.

What you should consider: You will need to replace the batteries periodically.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth considering

VTech Switch and Go Velociraptor Helicopter

What you need to know: This helicopter transforms into a velociraptor, perfect for dinosaur-obsessed kids.

What you’ll love: There are two modes of play, so your child won’t get easily bored with this toy. It also makes noises and lights up. The vehicle is part of a line of transforming dinosaur vehicles, perfect for siblings to play with together.

What you should consider: The transformation steps are too complicated for younger babies and toddlers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best VTech toys for older kids

VTech KidiZoom Smartwatch DX2

What you need to know: Your child can tell the time as well as take pictures and play games on this smartwatch.

What you’ll love: There are plenty of education apps included, as well as analog and digital clock faces. Your child can also take selfies, photos and videos, then customize them using filters and stickers. The band is very secure and splashproof.

What you should consider: The watch is pricey, especially if your child is prone to losing things.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top VTech toy for older kids for the money

VTech KidiZoom Creator Cam

What you need to know: This camera captures videos and can add backgrounds and animation.

What you’ll love: It comes with a green screen, tripod, selfie stick, wrist strap and connecting cables to download videos on the computer and charge the camera. The buttons and interface are easy for most kids ages 6 and up to use.

What you should consider: You will need a computer and software to download and play the videos off the camera.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth considering

VTech KidiZoom Camera Pix

What you need to know: The kid-friendly handles on each side of the camera body and two viewfinders make this the best camera for young photographers to hold and use.

What you’ll love: Your child can take photos or selfies, then add filters and animation. You can also make a collage, then upload your photos to a computer. It comes with four games for added fun and built-in memory.

What you should consider: You need to purchase a separate micro memory card for added storage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

