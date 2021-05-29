Skip to content
WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Johnson City
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Search for Summer Wells
Local
Tennessee
Virginia
Local Coronavirus Coverage
Destination Vacation
Coronavirus
☑ Your Local Election HQ ☑
Election Results
Justice for Evelyn
National
Washington D.C. Bureau
Consumer
HMG Health Matters
Newsfeed Now
Tri-Cities Original
WJHL Mobile Apps
As seen on Instagram
BestReviews
Top Stories
Unicoi BMA gives police chief a raise
Video
‘One of the hardest things I’ve probably ever done’: Knox County Rescue on search for Summer Wells
Video
150+ dogs rescued in Johnson County
Video
You may hear extra noise coming from the Holston Army Ammunition Plant this weekend. Here’s why.
Weather
Interactive Radar
Ask Storm Team 11
Ashley HomeStore Weather Cams
Storm Team Student of the Week
Weather Alerts
Closings
Tails and Paws
Sports
Local sports
NFL Draft
High School Standouts
Virginia Kickoff
College Sports
ETSU Bucs
Tennessee Vols
Appalachian League
SEC Football
Player of the Week
High School Sports
🏈Touchdown Friday Night🏈
Masters Report
Racing
Tennessee Titans
US & World Sports
Watch
Video Center
Live Newscasts
Live Video
WJHL TV Listings
Daytime
Daytime on Facebook
Daytime on Twitter
Smarter with Age
Local Experts
Health Corner
Hometown Professionals
Community
The Longest Day
Trail Team 11
Bays Mountain
Community Heroes
Contests
Remarkable Women 2021
WJHL Newsletter
Educator of the Week
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Stronger Together
Tennessee Lottery
Horoscopes
Community Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Sign up for the WJHL Newsletter!
ABC Tri-Cities
Kingsport Bureau
Greeneville Bureau
Bristol Bureau
Advertise With Us
WJHL Mobile Apps
WJHL on Alexa
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Educational Toys
Best educational toys for toddlers
Trending Stories
‘I am afraid for my children and myself,’ mother of Summer Wells wrote following husband’s 2020 domestic assault arrest
Video
‘One of the hardest things I’ve probably ever done’: Knox County Rescue on search for Summer Wells
Video
Officials ‘more concerned than ever’ to find missing 5-year-old Summer Wells
Video
Court documents: NC man accused of transporting 19-year-old girlfriend’s body in vehicle arrested in Carter Co.
Video
CCSO: North Carolina man found with body in his car in Carter County
Video
THP: 1 killed, 3 injured in Johnson City crash Monday afternoon
Video
Timeline of the search for Summer Wells
Video
Oak Ridge nurse charged with federal crime confesses to sending blood, feces to husband’s ex-wife
Don't Miss
Timeline of the search for Summer Wells
Video
Class of 2021: 16-year-old graduates from Dobyns-Bennett, headed for medical school
Video
Science Saturday: Seed Stationery for your garden!
Video
Science Saturday: What happens if you poke holes in a dam?
Video
Tri-Cities Original(s): Jonesborough Rep. Theatre and Bonnie Kate team up for summer shows and, hopefully, a big comeback
Video
‘His eyes just lit up’: Bristol man gets to see grandson graduate in special mock ceremony
Video
Investigators solve murder cold case tied to former Tennessee governor’s administration
‘We’ve never seen anything like it’: Shortage of campers, RVs creates waiting lists at local dealerships
Video
Boat slip comes loose on Boone Lake
Video
Science Saturday: Eggcellent Eggsperiment
Video
Tri-Cities boat dealer offering $100,000 prize to angler who catches tagged bass in South Holston Lake
Video
Science Saturday: Using toilet paper to explain how planes fly
Video
More Don't Miss