Which Snow White dolls are best?

The original Disney princess, Snow White, is the star of the first-ever feature-length animated film, “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” released by Disney in 1937. The Disney version has become synonymous with the story. Her immediately recognizable iconic dress has a blue bodice with puffed sleeves, a white collar, a yellow skirt and a red cape. You can find beautiful dolls based on this classic princess with jet back hair, red headband with a bow, sensitive brown eyes and apple red lips. If you are looking for a Snow White doll that is the fairest of them all, the Disney Snow White Classic Doll with Pendant will allow you to play “with a smile and a song.”

What to know before you buy a Snow White doll

Brands

Disney is the primary producer of Snow White dolls, but you can find Madame Alexander, Barbie and Precious Moments versions of the princess as well. They all have her usual physical attributes and clothing, so she is unmistakably Snow White. Look for Funko versions with their signature stylized interpretations. Barbie also has a Holiday Princess version of Snow White in a gorgeous winter-themed dress.

Topsy turvy dolls

On one side, you have a lovely Snow White plush doll. Flip her over, and the Evil Queen appears. These dolls are two characters in one and double the fun.

Comfy Squad doll

The Disney princesses received a casual, comfortable makeover in “Wreck-It-Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks the Internet.” The Comfy Squad Snow White doll wears the classic colors of her dress, but a blue shirt replaces the blue bodice with a poison apple printed on it. Her yellow skirt is now yellow pants with apples printed on them. Her face and hair look essentially the same, so the Magic Mirror on the Wall would have no trouble recognizing her as the fairest of them all.

Age of Snow White

There are baby and toddler versions of Snow White. They have her signature look and tiny versions of her traditional clothing. The Disney Animators’ Collection has pretty versions of the princesses as little girls. They are perfect for young children and collectors alike.

Material of doll

From plastic to plush, Snow White dolls suit any type of play. Whether you want to snuggle with a soft stuffed version or act out scenes from the movie with a plastic princess, you can find a doll that will make your wishing-well wish come true.

Size of doll

Whether you’re looking for a mini-figure or a larger doll, there are many different sizes of Snow White dolls from which to choose.

What to look for in a quality Snow White doll

Accessories

Snow White dolls come with play jewelry such as pendants and rings for you to wear, woodland creature figurines and brushes and combs for their hair. These extras make the doll even more special.

Sounds

Some Snow White dolls talk, sing or play music from the animated film. These dolls bring Snow White to life and will make you want to “whistle while you work.”

Lights

Brighten the room with a Snow White doll which features light-up clothing. These dolls often pair the lights with sounds for a truly interactive experience.

Sets

Some Snow White dolls come with a set of all seven dwarfs. With Bashful, Sleepy, Sneezy, Happy, Doc, Grumpy and Dopey, you can be sure to have tons of fun. Snow White sings, “Someday My Prince Will Come,” but she doesn’t have to wait any longer, as there are sets that include her true love. You can even find a bundle with Snow White and the Evil Queen. Snow White also comes as a member of Disney princess collections in both classic and Comfy Squad varieties.

Disney Designer Collection

The Snow White doll from the Disney Designer Collection is a gorgeous limited edition piece that completes any collection. She is a glamorous and elegant doll meant to be a collectible.

How much you can expect to spend on a Snow White doll

You can expect to spend from $10-$300 depending on the brand of the doll. For example, Madame Alexander tends to be much more expensive than Mattel.

Snow White doll FAQ

How do you untangle doll hair?

A. You can use water mixed with fabric softener, hair conditioner or baby shampoo to help you untangle doll hair.

Do the Snow White doll’s eyes close?

A. Some do. Madame Alexander doll eyes close. However, most Disney and Barbie dolls have painted-on eyes without eyelids that open and close.

What are the best Snow White dolls to buy?

Top Snow White doll

Disney Snow White Classic Doll with Pendant

What you need to know: This authentic Disney Store doll for ages 3-years-old and older stands at about 15 inches.

What you’ll love: This sweet-faced Snow White’s beautiful costume features her classic satin dress with a white collar, a blue bodice with puffed sleeves and a yellow skirt. The skirt has a glittering filigree patterned mesh overlay for added beauty and elegance. She also wears her traditional red bow with a red cape. She comes with a clip-on cameo pendant of her face in profile for you to wear.

What you should consider: A handful of people said that their boxes were damaged on arrival.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Snow White doll for the money

Disney Princess Royal Shimmer Snow White Doll

What you need to know: This 14-inch doll for ages 3-years-old and up is part of the Royal Shimmer Disney Princess Collection from Hasbro.

What you’ll love: This doll features Snow White dressed in her traditional colored dress. The bodice sparkles with blue gems that shimmer above her glittery yellow skirt. A red apple sits at the center of the top of the bodice. She comes with accessories, including a red tiara and yellow shoes.

What you should consider: People worried that the hair would be ruined if the doll was played with too much.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Disney Animators’ Collection Snow White Doll

What you need to know: This authentic Disney Store 16-inch doll from the Disney Animators’ Collection for ages 3-years-old and up reimagines Snow White as a little girl.

What you’ll love: This sweet Snow White doll has her classic black hair and warm brown eyes. She wears her traditional dress with a white collar, a blue velour bodice with satin puff sleeves, and a yellow satin skirt. Pretty lace trims the waist and the hem of the dress. She also wears her red satin capelet and headband with a bow. She has ribbed socks and yellow shoes. She holds a mini stuffed white bird pillow.

What you should consider: A few people were disappointed by damaged boxes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

