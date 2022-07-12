Best value for toys and games on Prime Day

With so many deals across all departments, navigating Prime Day can be tricky and overwhelming. Still, there is no shortage of discounts and value to be had when shopping for toys and games during the annual Amazon celebration.

From jigsaw puzzles to card games, STEM toys to action figures, there are some key deals to watch out for come Prime Day on July 12 and July 13.

Amazon Prime Day toy & game deals

Melissa & Doug Stack & Count Wooden Parking Garage

This educational activity is from a popular and trusted name in children’s toys; it also comes at a decent discount this Prime Day. Designed for kids ages 3 to 5, this wooden tower toy helps young ones learn to count with its colorful cars and numbered markers. Kids can play with the cars and stack them as desired. Sold by Amazon

Thomas Kinkade Disney Dreams Puzzle Collection

With four 500-piece jigsaw puzzles offered in this collection, there is great value at a discounted price, especially for Disney fans. Colorful scenes from four animated properties, including “Fantasia” and “Tangled,” are featured in this set that provides worthy challenges for puzzle-goers young and old. Sold by Amazon

Lego Star Wars Imperial TIE Fighter

One of many instantly recognizable ships in the “Star Wars” universe, this Lego TIE Fighter features over 400 pieces and stands over six inches high upon completion. It comes with three mini figurines, including a stormtrooper and TIE fighter pilot, all of which can fit into the ship’s cockpit. It also features two spring-loaded blasters, making this build not just a stationary decoration, but a fun interactive toy as well. Sold by Amazon

Aquarius Marvel Avengers Collage Puzzle

This imposing jigsaw puzzle is reserved for those who have plenty of patience, spare time and space. With 3,000 pieces, this Avengers-themed puzzle comprises movie posters from the entirety of Disney’s MCU (save for Spider-Man), including “Black Panther” and “Captain Marvel.” When you do finish this worthy challenge, the final image measures 32 inches by 45 inches. Sold by Amazon

Scattergories 30th Anniversary Edition

This classic game has endured for 30 years due to its simple premise, high replay value and the lively atmosphere it creates. Players try to come up with answers that fit in a category beginning with a specific letter, but a ticking clock and the need to create a unique response adds pressure and fosters funny results. Sold by Amazon

Jurassic World Dominion Giganotosaurus

It’s the biggest predator in the latest “Jurassic World” film, so naturally, the toy version of the Giganotosaurus is no slouch either. This detailed and imposing figure spans over 40 inches from snout to tail. You can pose the mouth and legs and set up for meal time with compatible mini figurines that the Giganotosaurus can swallow whole. Just open up its belly to remove the toys when it’s full and ready to hunt again. Sold by Amazon

Play-Doh Modeling Compound 10-Pack

Inducted into the Toy Hall of Fame almost 25 years ago, Play-Doh continues to be popular among kids for its ease of use and creative potential. This inexpensive pack features 10 jars, each with a different color, allowing for imaginative designs while building dexterity during screen-free playtime. Sold by Amazon

Uno Super Mario Card Game

Inspired by the classic Nintendo characters, this Super Mario-themed UNO card game is a simple and fun activity for the entire family. It welcomes two to seven players and is ideal for young ones in a game about matching colors and numbers. Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Mighty Thor

Marvel fans can pre-order this discounted Funko Pop figurine featuring Mighty Thor, aka Jane Foster, in her first appearance in the newest MCU film “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Wearing the iconic winged helmet and red cape, Mighty Thor is ready for battle against Gorr the God Butcher as she wields a mended Mjolnir. Sold by Amazon

Smithsonian Optics Room Planetarium

Illuminate your child’s bedroom with this engaging and educational projector by Smithsonian. You can choose between a combination of maps of the Northern Sky to cast to the ceiling, showcasing planets, asteroids and other bodies from outer space. It even includes a projection of a spaceship and an astronaut. The projector also functions as a calming night light and features an electric timer and automatic shut-off. Sold by Amazon

Paw Patrol: The Movie Seven Puzzle Bundle

For young ones just starting to engage with puzzles, this set inspired by “Paw Patrol: The Movie” provides seven easy and engaging activities featuring Chase, Skye, Liberty and more of the crew. Each puzzle includes either 24 or 48 pieces, making them suitable for those ages 4 and up as they learn coordination, problem-solving and patience. Sold by Amazon

Tashami Nations Shin Ultraman Figure

While this high-end action figure is no small investment, it’s a detailed and faithful expression of Japanese superhero Shin Ultraman, a recent reimagining of the iconic kaiju. It stands over 1 foot tall and features numerous points of articulation for posing. It also includes three different sets of hands to create more looks. There’s a stand as well for putting on display and batteries to light up Ultraman’s eyes. Sold by Amazon

Click here for more deals this Prime Day.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Anthony Marcusa writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.