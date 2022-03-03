Which Playmobil toys under $30 are best?

Playmobil playsets have been entertaining children of all ages since 1974. The interactive toys are easy to build and even easier to love because they’re brightly colored, creative and durable. Whether they love dinosaurs, princesses or sports, there’s a Playmobil toy for every child.

Unlike many other interactive toys, you don’t have to break the bank to purchase a set. Playmobil has several sets under $30 that will keep kids engaged. If you’re searching for great fun on the go, the Playmobil Police Station Play Box is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a Playmobil toy under $30

Interactivity

Playmobil toys are interactive toys, meaning the focus is on playing and creating stories with the existing set. They’re not building toys, although some sets do allow kids to remove pieces and move them around. This means less assembly time and no instructions to follow.

Themes

Every Playmobil toy is part of a larger theme, such as city life or a stunt show. There can be anywhere from a half-dozen to dozens of toys that make up each theme. You can purchase multiple toys within the same theme to expand your kids’ playtime (such as a police station and police motorcycle), but families don’t need to have the whole theme. Your child can enjoy each Playmobil toy on its own.

Retirement

Playmobil toys and themes are regularly retired and replaced by new products. So if there is a theme your child particularly enjoys, it’s worth picking up a few sets while they’re available for under $30. Retired sets can go for significantly higher than the original retail price on the secondary market (such as eBay and other resellers).

Small parts

Playmobil toys have small parts by nature since they’re designed for kids. However, sets with fewer small parts hold up better in the long run. A child easily can lose small parts, break them with rough play or potentially choke on them. Having less of them helps ensure your child’s set stays complete for a long time.

What to look for in a quality Playmobil toy under $30

Quantity

Playmobil toys have varying numbers of parts. Some have as few as two or three characters. You should choose a Playmobil toy that has at least one figure and enough accessories or options so your child has a lot of pieces with which to play and imagine.

Replay value

Some Playmobil toys have more replay value than others. Look for a set your child will be able to enjoy for a long time. Does it have multiple figures? Do the figures come with their own vehicle or vehicles? Does the toy have any special features, such as a backdrop that can be played with or an interactive accessory?

How much you can expect to spend on a Playmobil toy

All the Playmobil toy sets on this list are less than $30. Many sets are available for less than $20.

Playmobil toy FAQ

Is Playmobil the same thing as LEGO?

A. Playmobil and LEGO are different brands. Playmobil toy sets do not have building bricks like LEGO products, so they generally require less building time before kids can play with them. They also tend to be less expensive than LEGO sets. However, the two share some similar themes, such as city scenes, firefighters and Scooby-Doo.

Is Playmobil just for younger kids?

A. Kids of any age can enjoy Playmobil. Sets will appeal to young and older kids alike because of the wide variety of themes. Parents of children under 5 years of age should exercise caution as some Playmobil toys come with small parts that could be hazardous for very young kids.

What’s the best Playmobil toy under $30 to buy?

Top Playmobil toy under $30

Playmobil Police Station Play Box

What you need to know: This Playmobil toy is a great starter set or addition to a kid’s collection because of its wide variety of options.

What you’ll love: The set has everything a kid could ask for, including multiple figures, a police-station backdrop with moving parts, and fun accessories including handcuffs and a stop sign for the cop to catch the bad guy. It’s a self-contained Playmobil toy where all the parts can be stored inside the set, which you can transport.

What you should consider: Since it’s a self-contained set, this Playmobil toy under $30 doesn’t have any vehicles. Properly setting up the police station requires you open the toy on a table or other flat surface, so it’s not ideal for kids who like to play in the car.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Top Playmobil toy under $30 for the money

Playmobil Stunt Show Motocross With Fiery Wall

What you need to know: This creative Playmobil toy is a lot of fun with a stunt setup that will thrill children of all ages.

What you’ll love: The set tells a full story because it comes with a motorcycle, the rider and a flaming wall kids can pretend to drive the bike through or jump over. Kids can take the motorcycle in the car for long trips and come up with their own ideas beyond what’s presented in the set. This is not only a versatile set but at just over $15, it offers a lot of replay value for little money.

What you should consider: This set only has one figure and no other accessories beyond the fiery wall.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Worth checking out

Playmobil NHL Locker Room Play Box

What you need to know: This officially licensed Playmobil toy scores with sports fans of any age because it comes with everything kids need to pretend they’re right in the middle of NHL action.

What you’ll love: This is an incredibly well-rounded set with attention to detail. It comes not only with an NHL player and a coach but a fun backdrop including a whiteboard with drawn-up plays and a rack of Playmobil hockey sticks. You can pack the whole toy inside itself for easy cleanup.

What you should consider: Although it’s officially licensed by the NHL, the set has only generic league logos. Hockey fans who want to play with their favorite team will have to buy additional figures separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

