Which Little Live Pets toy is best?

Little Live Pets are toys that come to life, moving, acting and sounding like real pets. They are so alive and real that kids have magical moments with them. All Little Live Pets are battery operated so they move and make dozens of cute sounds little kids find adorable. Little Live Pets come in family groups, all with different colors and names.

If you are looking for a Little Live Pet that is a perfect bedtime buddy for a little one, take a look at the Little Live Pets Charlie the Cozy Dozy Puppy. Charlie is always ready for a snooze.

What to know before you buy a Little Live Pets toy

Little Live Pets are always part of a bigger family of toys. Start by looking at the most popular ones.

Little Live Pets families

Cutie Pups are solid plastic toys that walk and play. Kids teach them how to beg, play with balls and more.

are solid plastic toys that walk and play. Kids teach them how to beg, play with balls and more. Cozy Dozys are bedtime buddies that make more than 20 sounds when you cuddle them, pet them and scratch their bellies.

are bedtime buddies that make more than 20 sounds when you cuddle them, pet them and scratch their bellies. Wrapples are part pet and part snap bracelet. Snap them on your wrist and interact with them as they make more than 50 sounds and movements.

are part pet and part snap bracelet. Snap them on your wrist and interact with them as they make more than 50 sounds and movements. Scruff-a-Luvs are scruffy little rescue pets. Kids can wash, dry, groom and feed them, helping little ones learn how to nurture and care for real pets.

are scruffy little rescue pets. Kids can wash, dry, groom and feed them, helping little ones learn how to nurture and care for real pets. OMG Pets are soft, squishy puppies that make more than 15 realistic sounds and movements. These Little Live Pets include a nursing bottle kids use to feed them.

Sound and movement

You can find many toy pets that make sounds, but Little Live Pets move, too. Some snuggle and blink their eyes, others sing and talk to you, and still others wiggle, walk, dance, wag their tails and flap their wings.

What to look for in a quality Little Live Pets toy

Materials

Plastic pets are durable but not soft to the touch. Soft squishy pets are squeezable and plush pets are the most huggable.

Accessories

Kids get lots of enjoyment when using accessories to interact with their Little Live Pets. Birds and hamsters come with cages, fish come with tanks to swim in and mice scurry and run on their very own trails.

Practical novelties

Some Little Live Pets take on the issue of toilet training, with humor. One Little Live Pets toy comes with its own toilet. Kids feed it turtle food that it “digests” and poops into the bowl. Kids scoop the poop from the bowl and it turns back into food.

How much you can expect to spend on a Little Live Pets toy

The size of the Little Live Pet, the materials it is made of and the accessories included determine its cost. The simplest small plastic toys start at $10 and the biggest, plushest ones cost as much as $60.

Little Live Pets toy FAQ

How big are Little Live Pets?

A. The largest are about 12 inches tall and the smallest fit in the palm of a child’s hand. Make sure you check the size because online reviews often include comments from parents that their Little Live Pet is smaller than they thought it would be.

What age kids like playing with Little Live Pets?

A. The sweet spot is rather narrow. Small parts are always a choking hazard, so don’t give Little Live Pets to kids who still like to put strange things in their mouths. It is only a few years after that that kids begin to think Little Live Pets are just for babies, not for big kids like them.

What’s the best Little Live Pets toy to buy?

Top Little Live Pets toy

Little Live Pets Charlie the Cozy Dozy Puppy

What you need to know: Your perfect bedtime buddy Charlie is one stuffed animal who is always ready for a snooze.

What you’ll love: Charlie is super soft, cuddly and playful. Start by taking him out of the basket he was delivered in. Wrap him in his blanket, give him his pacifier and he closes his eyes and goes to sleep. Tickle his belly and he giggles, hug him and he makes snoozing sounds, and much more. This Little Live Pet is not washable and can be cleaned only with a soft brush or wiped with a soft rag. Cozy Dozys also come in Cubbles the Bear and Kip the Koala versions.

What you should consider: The pacifier needs to be inserted properly to operate.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Little Live Pets toy for the money

Little Live Pets Lil’ Bird & Bird House Princess Polly

What you need to know: Pretty pink Princess Polly fits in the palm of your hand.

What you’ll love: Lil’ Birds are the sweetest birds you will ever know. The more you pet them, the more they sing. Press Polly’s button and record your message. Press it again and this Lil’ Bird repeats it back to you. Place Polly’s birdcage on its stand or hang it from a tree. Collect more Lil’ Birds and more houses and link them together to make your very own flock.

What you should consider: This is not a soft, cuddly toy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle

What you need to know: Shelbert is an interactive, toilet-trained turtle who loves to chat, sing, dance and sit on his own toilet to poop.

What you’ll love: Feed Shelbert his food and watch his neck wiggle as he gobbles it all down. You’ll know he’s got to go when you hear Shelbert sing his catchy song. Scoop the poop from the toilet and it magically turns back into turtle food, the ultimate in recycling. Like many other Live Little Pets, you can record a message and Shelbert will speak it back to you.

What you should consider: Adults may think this toy is gross, but little kids think it’s hilarious.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

David Allan Van writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.