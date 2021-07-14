Best Black + Decker leaf blowers

Leaf blowers can be used to clear out your gutters and prevent clogging and potential water damage to your home.

Black + Decker leaf blowers

If you’re familiar with gardening and yard maintenance, you’ve likely had some experience with Black + Decker products. While they make a wide variety of electric and battery-powered tools, their leaf blower models are known for their quality construction and affordable price tag.

Keeping your property free from leaves and other debris can be a major challenge, especially during the autumn months. The Black + Decker Lithium Sweeper 40-Volt LSW36 is a top pick and features a powerful, lightweight design that is built for all types of hard surfaces, including patios, decks, driveways and other outdoor spaces.

What to know before you buy a Black + Decker leaf blower

Cordless vs. corded

Black + Decker leaf blowers are available in two styles — corded and cordless. While neither requires gasoline to operate, there are a few main differences between the two.

Corded: Leaf blowers that use an electrical cord are often significantly cheaper than cordless models. This type of blower is great for small areas but will reduce your overall range. Even with an extension cord, you’ll be limited to approximately 100 feet.

Cordless: When using a cordless blower, you won’t be confined to any specific area. However, that means you’ll have to pay a higher price. Cordless blowers also utilize a battery pack, meaning if it loses power, you’ll have to recharge before you finish the job. Keeping a fully charged spare battery handy can help eliminate that issue.

Weight

Most Black + Decker leaf blowers are designed to be lightweight, making them easy to hold and maneuver for extended periods. However, if you need assistance holding or operating your blower due to reduced mobility, there are some options that feature straps.

Battery

Battery range will only apply to cordless models since leaf blowers that are plugged into an electrical outlet can run continuously. Cordless leaf blowers come in 20-volt, 40-volt and 60-volt options. A larger battery usually translates into a longer lifespan per charge. You should take the battery runtime and size of your property into consideration when choosing a leaf blower.

Black + Decker batteries are also interchangeable between tools. If you already own a Black + Decker battery-powered tool, check the compatibility to see if that battery can be used with the prospective leaf blower.

What to look for in a quality Black + Decker leaf blower

Airspeed

Faster isn’t necessarily always better. While high airspeeds are good for blowing sticks and heavier leaves, too much power can make it difficult to control the leaves or blow them where you want them. Most speed ratings will fall between 120-250 miles per hour. If you’re not sure what type of blower speed you’ll need, look for a model that has variable speed control.

CFM rating

While the speed rating tells you how fast the air is moving, the CFM rating informs you of the total volume of air being produced by the blower. This metric is measured using cubic feet per minute. The higher the rating, the more powerful the machine.

Nozzle size

Narrower nozzles will provide a stronger, more focused stream of air, while wider nozzles will have a gentler, wider range. Some Black + Decker models have interchangeable nozzles so you can choose the one best suited for your needs.

Functionality

If you’re looking for more than just a standard blower, you might want to choose a model that can also serve as a leaf vacuum and mulcher. These 3-in-1 options are ideal for both small spaces where a vacuum is most convenient and larger areas where a powerful blower is needed.

How much can you expect to spend on a Black + Decker leaf blower?

The least expensive corded leaf blowers can be found for as low as $40, with high-end cordless models running upwards of $250. Most people will spend between $70-$120 for a quality leaf blower.

Black + Decker leaf blower FAQ

What protective gear should I wear when using a leaf blower?

A. When using a leaf blower, you should always consider wearing work gloves, safety glasses or a face shield, long sleeves and pants, sturdy footwear and hearing protection, depending on the noise level.

Why should I choose an electric blower over a gas blower?

A. The average homeowner likely won’t need a commercial strength gas leaf blower when a less expensive electric model can do the trick. Not only do gas-powered leaf blowers require more maintenance, but you’ll have to continuously pay for the gas to refill them. Plus, electric and battery-powered models don’t produce any exhaust or harmful fumes, making them better for the environment.

What’s the best Black + Decker leaf blower to buy?

Top Black + Decker leaf blower

BLACK+DECKER Lithium Sweeper 40-Volt LSW36

What you need to know: This leaf blower has a powerful 40-volt battery that can easily clear leaves and debris.

What you’ll love: Perfect for large driveways, patios, sidewalks and more, this option even has a built-in scraper designed to help remove stubborn leaves and yard waste.

What you should consider: It does not work as well when used on grass.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top Black + Decker leaf blower for the money

BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Lithium Cordless Sweeper

What you need to know: A quiet, affordable cordless leaf blower, this model is ideal for clearing hard surfaces.

What you’ll love: At just 3.7 pounds, you’ll be able to easily transport this blower around your property, while the battery itself can hold a charge for up to 18 months.

What you should consider: Not designed for heavy-duty work.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

BLACK+DECKER Backpack Leaf Blower Vacuum and Mulcher

What you need to know: This is an ideal multi-purpose option that’s built for blowing, vacuuming and mulching.

What you’ll love: With an airspeed rating of 250 miles per hour and a large capacity leaf bag with straps, you’ll be able to clean up your property in no time.

What you should consider: The mulching capabilities could be improved.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

