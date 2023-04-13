Show off your tan in the best white swimsuit

Which white swimsuit is best?

A white swimsuit can give you a fresh, clean look that is timeless and appropriate no matter where you’re swimming or sunbathing. From white trunks to a white tankini, you can’t go wrong. Unless, of course, you forget a few key features such as a lining, comfort and a flattering fit.

The Tempt Me Women’s Two-Piece Bikini is a top pick because it’s high-waisted, universally flattering and gives you coverage in all the right areas.

What to know before you buy a white swimsuit

What is a quality white swimsuit?

A white swimsuit, such as a one-piece, is attire that is typically worn in or around water. It looks fantastic on men and women alike. A quality suit is not too transparent for public use, but the amount of coverage it gives you is usually a matter of preference, depending on your location. It’s also helpful if you can move and swim in it without anything slipping down or off.

White swimsuit silhouettes

While swimwear comes in various styles with seemingly endless details, there are seven primary white swimsuit silhouettes to consider.

One-piece : This cut covers your top and bottom with a mostly solid piece of fabric connecting the two.

: This cut covers your top and bottom with a mostly solid piece of fabric connecting the two. Bikini : This style covers your top and bottom and comes in two separate pieces.

: This style covers your top and bottom and comes in two separate pieces. Tankini: This silhouette is a two-piece, but the top’s hemline reaches your midsection or lower.

Monokini : This shape is a cross between the bikini and the one-piece. The top and bottom are connected, but the fabric that connects the two pieces is minimal.

: This shape is a cross between the bikini and the one-piece. The top and bottom are connected, but the fabric that connects the two pieces is minimal. Swim dress : This silhouette is a one-piece with an attached skirt.

: This silhouette is a one-piece with an attached skirt. Swim trunks: This style resembles regular shorts, but it’s made from fabrics that can get wet and dry quickly.

Swimsuit accessories

There are four excellent ways to cover up on the beach or at the pool when wearing your white swimsuit.

T-shirt : A standard shirt can be fitted or oversized and looks excellent as is or when paired with shorts.

: A standard shirt can be fitted or oversized and looks excellent as is or when paired with shorts. Sarong: This is a large piece of fabric that can be worn in various ways, such as a skirt, when wrapped around your waist.

This is a large piece of fabric that can be worn in various ways, such as a skirt, when wrapped around your waist. Sundress : This is a lightweight, casual dress you can toss over your swimwear for instant coverage.

: This is a lightweight, casual dress you can toss over your swimwear for instant coverage. Tunic: A long, loose shirt that lands at your mid-thigh for instantly chic coverage.

What to look for in a quality white swimsuit

Lining

Regardless of what type of white swimsuit you get, it needs to have some lining to prevent it from becoming transparent when wet. Quality swim trunks are typically lined with briefs, whereas formfitting swimsuits have a fitted inner layer that gives the wearer the required coverage.

Hidden tan lines

While high-fashion silhouettes with straps and cutouts can be appealing in a controlled environment such as a fitting room, they are far less attractive once you must live with the tan they etch onto your skin afterward. Generally, tan lines are hard to avoid, but you’re safe if you can still go to the office without showing them off.

Coverage

Adequate swimsuit coverage dramatically affects your comfort levels at the beach or pool. While some are happy to show off their bodies in full, others wish to keep certain areas under wraps.

Six details can help elevate your white swimsuit fit if you want more coverage.

High-waist : This universally flattering bikini cut covers your lower abdomen and can hide C-section scars.

: This universally flattering bikini cut covers your lower abdomen and can hide C-section scars. Full-coverage top : This style can help you run, jump and play without risking a wardrobe malfunction.

: This style can help you run, jump and play without risking a wardrobe malfunction. Push-up : This add-on gives your chest some padding and lift.

: This add-on gives your chest some padding and lift. Full-coverage bottom : This shape covers your entire backside with fabric.

: This shape covers your entire backside with fabric. Tummy control : This popular component gives you midsection support.

: This popular component gives you midsection support. Built-in skirt: This silhouette gives you complete rear and upper thigh coverage.

How much you can expect to spend on a white swimsuit

Depending on the shape, the number of pieces and the brand, swimwear is typically between $30 to $100. However, you can find a high-quality suit for around $30 to $50.

White swimsuit FAQ

How should you wash your swimsuit?

A. Thoroughly rinse it with water right away. Try not to wring it out too tightly. Next, hand-wash your swimsuit with a gentle detergent and lay it flat to dry.

How can you prevent your sunscreen from turning your white swimwear yellow?

A. Using a nonmineral sunscreen can help you avoid yellowing and sunscreen-based staining.

What’s the best white swimsuit to buy?

Top white swimsuit

Tempt Me Women’s Two-Piece Bikini

What you need to know: This bikini is universally figure-flattering, with coverage in all the right places.

What you’ll love: This bikini comes with both the top and bottom. The top is a scoop neck with a low back and supports those with small or large busts. The briefs are high-waisted with full coverage and are cut high on the hips. It comes in sizes 2XS-2XL.

What you should consider: Some people reported that this bikini fits on the small side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top white swimsuit for the money

Tempt Me Women’s One-Piece Bathing Suit

What you need to know: This one-piece swimsuit has adorable crisscross detailing along the sides.

What you’ll love: It has a low scoop neck with removable push-up cups for support and adjustable straps. It also has open sides with crisscross designs, and the back is full coverage. It comes in sizes ranging from XS-2XL.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said the silver rings on the sides get hot when exposed to direct sunlight for a long duration.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nautica Men’s Quick-Dry Nylon Swim Trunks

What you need to know: These are durable white trunks with an 8-inch inseam.

What you’ll love: These quick-dry shorts have an elastic waist that secures with a drawstring. They have a polyester lining and nylon shell for coverage with slant pockets at each hip and a back flap pocket.

What you should consider: Some reviewers stated that the lining was a little rough on their skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

