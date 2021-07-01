Tennis & Table Tennis

Skip to content
WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Johnson City
63°
LIVE NOW
Storm Team 11 Interactive Radar
Johnson City
63°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local
Investigations
Crime
Search for Summer Wells
Tennessee
Virginia
Outdoors Appalachia
Who’s Building That?
Don’t Miss
Bristol, Va. Landfill
Justice for Evelyn
Election Results
☑ Your Local Election HQ ☑
First at 4
National
Local Coronavirus Coverage
Coronavirus
Tri-Cities Original
Politics from The Hill
Consumer
Top Stories
Final Scores & Highlights: Week 5 high school football …
Video
Langston Centre holds Hispanic Heritage Month event
Bass Pro Shops Night Race: Start time, TV coverage, …
New details released on Buck Van Huss Dome’s condition
Weather
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Star Watch
Ask Storm Team 11
ASHLEY Weather Cams
Storm Team Student of the Week
Weather Alerts
School Closings & Delays
Tails and Paws
Sports
🏈Touchdown Friday Night🏈
Play of the Week
High School Sports
Player of the Week
High School Standouts
Local sports
College Sports
ETSU Bucs
Appalachian League
NFL
Tennessee Titans
Racing
US & World Sports
The Big Game
Masters Report
Watch
Video Center
Live Newscasts
Live Video
WJHL TV Listings
Daytime
Meet Your Provider
Daytime on Facebook
Daytime on Twitter
Daytime Tri-Cities Stories
Newsletters
Local Experts
Health Corner
Legal Experts
Hometown Professionals
Community
Tri-Cities Best
Destination Vacation
Veterans Voices
Open Road
Trail Team 11
Just for Kids
Community Heroes
Educator of the Week
Contests
HMG Health Matters
Remarkable Women 2022
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Tennessee Lottery
Horoscopes
Community Calendar
Press Releases
Jobs
Work for Us
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Sign up for the WJHL Newsletter
ABC Tri-Cities
Kingsport Bureau
Greeneville Bureau
Bristol Bureau
Advertise With Us
WJHL Mobile Apps
Regional News Partners
BestReviews
WJHL Mobile Apps
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
Tennis & Table Tennis
Celebrate the legacies of Serena Williams and Roger …
Top Tennis & Table Tennis Headlines
Best tennis ball hopper
Best Badminton Sets
Best Ping-Pong Tables
Best ping-pong table
Best Pickleball Paddles
Trending Stories
Scores & Highlights: Week 5 high school football
Police: Abingdon duo kidnapped man, strangled him
Touchdown Friday Night
JCPD reports finding meth, heroin in woman’s vehicle
Police find body of Elizabethton man in Doe River
$3.2 million to prep old North HS gym for D-B sports
Friday Morning Kickoff: Tennessee High Vikings
Motorcycle crash kills Bristol man: VSP report
Don't Miss
ETSU launches new Appalachian cultural institute
LIST: Fall & Halloween happenings across the Tri-Cities
VOTE: Best Mexican Food in the Tri-Cities
Monkey survives fire thanks to dog
Young entrepreneur sells handmade butters for a cause
Owner, firefighter reflect on revived Kingsport dog
What prehistoric predators once roamed Tri-Cities?
TBI: 75-year-old dead after KPD confrontation
Father-daughter duo go on Tri-Cities breakfast tour
VOTE: Best food truck in the Tri-Cities
Nominate: Best Food Truck in the Tri-Cities
VIDEO: Bear mauls deer on shores of Watauga Lake
View All Don't Miss