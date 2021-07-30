Kingsport Parks and Rec accepting registration for 2021 adult softball leagues

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport Parks and Recreation has pitched community members the opportunity to join the 2021 Fall Adult Softball Leagues.

Leagues offered include church, co-ed, men’s open and 35 years plus.

Those interested in registering can do so by visiting the Kingsport Parks and Recreation website and submitting a form by Monday, August 16. On-site registration is also available at the Civic Auditorium.

The registration fee includes $350 per team with a non-city resident fee of $10 per player with a cap of $50.

For more information, CLICK HERE, email JasonWilburn@KingsportTN.gov or call 423-229-9459.