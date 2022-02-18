Which lacrosse heads are best?

Lacrosse is one of the most popular sports in North America, played by beginners and professionals in 62 countries. While the tactics and playstyles of each country and team may differ, they have one thing in common: the equipment.

There are universal rules that dictate what kind of equipment you can use on each sporting level, and each player must follow these rules carefully. If you want to make sure you have the best lacrosse head that complies with regulations, the Warrior Evo 5 Unstrung Lacrosse Head is a good choice.

What to know before you buy lacrosse heads

Head stiffness

It may not be obvious, but lacrosse heads vary in stiffness based on your position in the game. If you are a defensive player, you’ll want a stiffer head for your playstyle. A more flexible head is lighter and works well for attackers or midfielders. Consider what type of player you are, and look for a head that compliments how you play and your field position.

Bottom rail configurations

The bottom rail of a lacrosse head has an impact on your stick’s capabilities. The bottom rail is where you string your mesh to the head, creating a pocket where the rail curves. Bottom rail configurations come in five different levels, each level influenced by playstyle. The middle-ground is level 3, which is used by players who prefer a mix of accuracy and power when handling lacrosse balls.

Head pinch

Speaking of accuracy, the lacrosse head pinch will determine if you can hit your targets with precision. The pinch indicates how wide or narrow the sidewalls of the head are, which creates the pocket. The narrower the pinch, the more accurate your throws will be. However, the drawback of a narrower pinch is it may make catching more difficult.

What to look for in quality lacrosse heads

Complies with lacrosse head rules

If you’re taking up lacrosse at school, make sure that your head and stick comply with the relevant rules and regulations. Universal lacrosse heads often follow minimum requirements, so you can use them at all levels. But the governing bodies of the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) and National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) have different specifications. Look for a certified lacrosse head that follows the rules of whichever governing body applies to you.

Durable construction materials

A flimsy lacrosse head won’t be of any use to you, especially if it cracks or fractures under stress or contact. Thankfully, most lacrosse heads use durable materials that can withstand the forces at play during a game or practice. It’s best to buy a lacrosse head from a reputable dealer or brand. Try to stick to well-known brand names and manufacturers to ensure you get a high-quality lacrosse head.

Lacrosse mouth width

A good lacrosse head can make all the difference during a crucial moment in a game, which is why it’s important to have a mouth width that works for your position. The mouth is the widest part of the lacrosse head, and you use this area to catch balls and pick them up from the ground. The mouth width differs depending on your position; most sharpshooters prefer a narrower mouth, while defense and midfielders look for a wider variety.

How much you can expect to spend on lacrosse heads

Lacrosse heads vary in price depending on size, brand and features. Smaller heads or ones sold unstrung generally cost between $50-$70. Strung lacrosse heads or heads for professionals typically cost between $100-$150.

Lacrosse heads FAQ

How do you clean your lacrosse head?

A. Keeping your lacrosse head clean will extend the life of your equipment, and it’s rather easy to do. If you have white mesh, wash it in warm water with soap. Avoid putting it in a washing machine as it can get caught on clothes. For the head itself, just wipe it down with a rag and some warm, soapy water.

Can you restring a lacrosse head yourself?

A. You certainly can, but first-timers or novice players might have a hard time doing it. There are certain ways to string the top string and sidewalls, which can fall off if done incorrectly. Luckily, there are a few tutorials available online. Look for 9 Diamond Top String and the Hidden 9 Diamond Top String tutorials to learn how to restring your lacrosse head.

What are the best lacrosse heads to buy?

Top lacrosse head

Warrior Evo 5 Unstrung Lacrosse Head

What you need to know: If you want a high-quality lacrosse head that’s perfect for defenders, this is a great option.

What you’ll love: This universal head from Warrior features a new Tilt-Tech hold for the strings, which makes the pocket tension better and helps release the ball. The bottom rail configuration works well for middle to low pockets. This head is rather stiff, as the Warrior’s Sym-Rail system eliminates excess weight.

What you should consider: Warrior doesn’t make lacrosse heads for high school players.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top lacrosse head for money

Warrior Regulator Max Warp Pro Head

What you need to know: Durable and lightweight, this head offers some serious whip.

What you’ll love: Available in MH2 and MH4 sizes, this head features varying diamond patterns in the mesh. The head is highly durable and can withstand tough external forces. It’s suited for defensive players, and you can configure the pocket to either a high- or mid-position.

What you should consider: Some users indicated that this pre-strung lacrosse head pocket comes set too low.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

East Coast Dyes – Rebel Offense Lacrosse Head

What you need to know: This re-engineered lacrosse head helps improve a player’s accuracy.

What you’ll love: The Rebel Offensive works well for attacking and mid-field players, but defensive players find it equally accurate. It has a slightly pinched scoop, making it easier to pick up ground balls. The wide mouth is also perfect for catching and making accurate shots.

What you should consider: It’s a bit more expensive than other lacrosse heads.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

