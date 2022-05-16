WHAT ARE THE BEST PUMA GOLF SHOES?

Golf is a challenging sport that requires your mind and body to work in concert to hit the golf ball squarely. Having your feet firmly planted in the ground establishes a sturdy base for the rest of the swing to follow. Golf shoes provide this stability and are an important investment in your golf game.

Puma’s golf shoes are worn by professional and amateur players worldwide and are known for their innovative design and traction. The best Puma golf shoes are the ProAdapt Alphacat shoes, which are flexible and provide excellent grip on all surfaces.

What to know before you buy Puma golf shoes

Spiked vs. spikeless

An important decision is choosing whether to have spikes on the bottom of your shoes. Spiked golf shoes provide more traction and stability. They also hold up better in wet conditions and on hilly courses. The spikes are replaceable if one wears down or falls out. Spikeless shoes have a lower profile and are more comfortable. They are more flexible and can even be worn off the course in casual settings. Spikeless shoes also are less expensive than their spiked counterparts.

Find the right fit

Golf shoes should be snug but flexible. Finding the right fit is easy. Test golf shoes wearing socks that you normally would wear on the golf course. Some Puma shoes are equipped with the patented Boa Fit System that uses a dial to tighten the shoe to the correct fit. Once you find the right fit, the dial stays locked for future rounds.

Pay for play

There is a wide range of prices for Puma golf shoes based on style and technology. If you play a few times a year, you probably should invest in less expensive shoes that will provide basic traction but don’t incorporate all the latest technology. If you are a serious golfer who is frequently found at the first tee, it may be worth the investment in higher-priced shoes that feature the latest innovations in comfort and traction.

What to look for in quality Puma golf shoes

Style

There are three main styles of golf shoes. Traditional shoes look like dress or saddle shoes. They are durable and made from genuine leather. They require a bit more care and can’t be worn off the course. Modern spiked shoes look like athletic shoes. They are made of synthetic leather and designed for performance. They also can’t be worn off the course. Modern spikeless shoes are low-profile and comfortable. They struggle in wet conditions though, but they can be worn off the course without being noticed.

Genuine or synthetic leather

Genuine leather shoes will last longer and are naturally water-resistant. They work better in warm weather and will require some care after each round. Synthetic leather shoes are better in cold conditions and easier to care for. They also are less expensive than genuine leather shoes.

Waterproofing

There are different types of water protection. Water-resistant shoes repel water to a certain degree, while waterproof shoes keep water from penetrating the material. Many Puma golf shoes have a one-year warranty for their waterproofing protection.

How much you can expect to spend on Puma golf shoes

There is a wide array of Puma golf shoes and prices, but the most basic designs cost between $40-$75, while those made from leather and equipped with more technology run $75-$100. The top-end shoes cost between $100-$170 and feature the latest technology for comfort and grip.

Puma golf shoes FAQ

What is Pwradapt technology?

A. Puma’s Pwradapt sole technology is a proprietary design that incorporates 3-dimensional traction pads and Ignite foam that encourages natural foot movement while staying connected to the ground.

Do I really need golf shoes?

A. Golf shoes provide soles and cleats that have been designed to hold the shoe to the ground. Having a firm foundation when you swing is important for making good contact with the ball. If your feet shift under you during the swing, you will likely mishit the ball. If the golf course is wet from recent rains or morning dew, you also will be susceptible to slipping. Golf shoes give you the best chance of making solid contact no matter the terrain or conditions.

What are the best Puma golf shoes to buy?

Top Puma golf shoes

Puma Men’s ProAdapt Alphacat Golf Shoes

What you need to know: This spikeless shoe is lightweight yet securely grips any surface on and off the golf course.

What you’ll love: A new exoshell design is engineered to keep the shoe light. It features a high-durometer, abrasion-resistant thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) chassis for stabilization. The rubberized sole is designed to follow each golfer’s gait.

What you should consider: These shoes are one of the higher-priced brands in the spikeless market.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Puma golf shoes for the money

Puma Men’s Ignite Fasten8 Disc Golf Shoes

What you need to know: Built for comfort, these shoes are designed to breathe and easily put on and removed.

What you’ll love: Featuring the Fasten8 advanced nylon straps, these shoes fit snugly but still let the foot breathe inside the waterproof mesh siding. The midfoot is supported by Pwrcage technology.

What you should consider: There were some concerns about the waterproof material feeling wet with heavy dew.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Puma Ignite Pwradapt Caged Golf Shoes

What you need to know: These shoes are designed for traction on the greens and maximum comfort from energy-returning foam.

What you’ll love: The Pwrcage technology uses a strong TPU saddle for support throughout your swing. Directional lugs are strategically placed along with tornado cleats for stability on all terrains. A one-year limited warranty is included.

What you should consider: There were some reports of the shoes tearing apart after regular use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Steve Ganger writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.