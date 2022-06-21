Which Schwinn exercise bikes are best?

Exercise bikes are one of the best ways to stay in shape without having to drive to your local gym or depend on the weather outside. One of the best known brands in bicycle manufacturing, Schwinn offers numerous exercise bike options that meet the needs of serious fitness buffs, as well as someone just looking to get a few decent rides per week.

For overall comfort and convenience and a remarkably quiet ride, the Schwinn 270 Recumbent is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a Schwinn exercise bike

Which Schwinn exercise bike is best for you?

There are four types of Schwinn exercise bikes:

Upright bikes are the closest to road bikes, as they take up little space and are easily moved around. They can put pressure on your neck and back, so they are not for everyone.

are the closest to road bikes, as they take up little space and are easily moved around. They can put pressure on your neck and back, so they are not for everyone. Indoor cycling bikes are similar to upright bikes, but they use a flywheel resistance system to mimic what the actual road feels like. The same neck and back concerns as upright bikes apply, though.

are similar to upright bikes, but they use a flywheel resistance system to mimic what the actual road feels like. The same neck and back concerns as upright bikes apply, though. Recumbent bicycles allow the rider to sit with a backrest as the pedals stretch out from the chair-like position. This style of exercise bike is much better for people with neck and back issues, but they are much larger than upright bikes and require a lot of space.

allow the rider to sit with a backrest as the pedals stretch out from the chair-like position. This style of exercise bike is much better for people with neck and back issues, but they are much larger than upright bikes and require a lot of space. Air-resistance bikes incorporate a fan to create self-generated resistance, which can be difficult to master for novice riders. This style is expensive and typically used by seasoned riders.

Which seat is best for you?

Having the right seat can make all the difference for your overall comfort and enjoyment while riding an exercise bike. Some Schwinn models have padded seats, but your best bet is a recumbent bike, since it offers a backrest similar to a chair.

You can find more information about these factors at the Best Review buying guide for Schwinn exercise bikes.

Which resistance level is best for you?

Recumbent and upright exercise bikes offer over 20 levels of computer controlled resistance, which makes it easy for beginners to find a starting level of resistance that can be increased over time.

Indoor cycling and air-resistance bikes have self-generated resistance, so there is no limit to how hard a person can ride. Beginners may find it hard to maintain a level of resistance at first and should consider the other exercise bike styles.

What to look for in a quality Schwinn exercise bike

Heart rate monitor

Some riders want to know if their target heart rate is being reached during exercise. Many Schwinn exercise bikes offer a heart rate monitor built into the grip. Other models use a strap-on chest monitor that displays your readings while you ride. Be sure to follow the manufacturer’s instructions, since accuracy depends on properly holding the grips or attaching the chest monitor.

Bluetooth technology

For riders that want to track their progress over time, many Schwinn exercise bikes offer technology that connects to the Schwinn Trainer app or other fitness apps. Your workout statistics are sent to the app directly while you ride and can be viewed on your phone or tablet.

Workout options

Many Schwinn exercise bikes offer multiple pre-programmed workouts that are tailored to your age, weight, fitness level and overall goals. Some have customizable options for you to build your own workouts. This wide variety helps motivate riders by keeping their exercise routine different each time.

How much you can expect to spend on a Schwinn exercise bike

Schwinn exercise bikes start around $250 and can cost as much as $1,000 depending on the features and style. Indoor cycling and upright models are more affordable, while recumbent and air-resistant bicycles usually are priced at the higher end.

Schwinn exercise bike FAQ

What is the warranty on a Schwinn exercise bike?

A. You will need to check the manufacturer’s information for each bike. Typically, there is a longer warranty on the bike frame and a shorter warranty for mechanical and electrical concerns. Schwinn also offers extended warranty programs.

Will I need a mat for my Schwinn exercise bike?

A. Some upright models have been reported to shift. Recumbent bikes tend to stay in place because of their weight. However, an exercise mat beneath any exercise bike is a good idea to not only keep the bike in place, but to protect your flooring from sweat or spilled beverages.

What’s the best Schwinn exercise bike to buy?

Top Schwinn exercise bike

Schwinn 270 Recumbent

What you need to know: This bike features a console full of interactive options and a quiet ride that will keep you coming back.

What you’ll love: This exercise bike is easily assembled and has a supportive seat that can be comfortably positioned. The console is large and easy-to-read. It comes with Bluetooth technology that synchronizes with both Schwinn’s Trainer app, as well as workout apps from other companies.

What you should consider: The in-bike speakers are not premium quality, and the heart-rate grip sensors are inconsistent depending on how you hold them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Schwinn exercise bike for the money

Schwinn 170 Upright

What you need to know: Affordable and easily movable, this exercise bike offers Schwinn quality with full Wi-Fi connectivity.

What you’ll love: This exercise bike has front roller wheels that allow it to be moved to any nearby location. Handlebars and a padded seat are easily adjustable for all sizes of riders. The console can be programmed to personal preferences. The Schwinn Trainer app and other third-party workout apps are accessible via Bluetooth technology.

What you should consider: The seat can be uncomfortable, and it is not as quiet as higher-end models. Console programming can be challenging.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Schwinn 130 Upright

What you need to know: An excellent starter model that offers many different workout options for the beginning rider.

What you’ll love: It is easily assembled and takes up minimal space. Affordable for this style of exercise bike, it is quiet and sturdy. You can track your fitness statistics using a USB port.

What you should consider: The console is not backlit. Some users reported an uncomfortable seat that has a clicking noise when pedaling.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Steve Ganger writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.