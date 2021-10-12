Skip to content
WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Johnson City
46°
Johnson City
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local
Crime
Investigations
Search for Summer Wells
Tennessee
Virginia
Outdoors Appalachia
Who’s Building That?
Don’t Miss
☑ Your Local Election HQ ☑
Election Results
Bristol, Va. Landfill
Justice for Evelyn
First at 4
National
HMG Health Matters
Coronavirus
Tri-Cities Original
Politics from The Hill
Consumer
Top Stories
SWVA man last seen leaving hospital on foot
THP: Driver runs red light, injures 3 including baby
Bristol philanthropist Don Nicewonder dies at 84
Video
Dobyns-Bennett competitive band sets new rank record
Weather
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Star Watch
Tails and Paws
ASHLEY Weather Cams
Storm Team Student of the Week
Weather Alerts
School Closings & Delays
Ask Storm Team 11
Sports
🏈Touchdown Friday Night🏈
Play of the Week
High School Sports
Player of the Week
High School Standouts
Local sports
College Sports
ETSU Bucs
Appalachian League
NFL
Tennessee Titans
Racing
US & World Sports
The Big Game
Masters Report
Watch
Video Center
Live Newscasts
Live Video
WJHL TV Listings
Daytime
Jr. Chefs
Meet Your Provider
Daytime Tri-Cities Stories
Daytime Tri-Cities Recipes
Health Corner
Legal Experts
Hometown Professionals
Newsletters
Community
Tri-Cities Best
Angel Tree
Toys for Tots
Nominate a Remarkable Woman
Tails & Paws Holiday Festival
Veterans Voices
Contests
Open Road
Just for Kids
Community Heroes
Educator of the Week
Destination Vacation
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Tennessee Lottery
Horoscopes
Community Calendar
Press Releases
Jobs
Work for Us
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Sign up for the WJHL Newsletter
ABC Tri-Cities
Kingsport Bureau
Greeneville Bureau
Bristol Bureau
Advertise With Us
WJHL Mobile Apps
Regional News Partners
BestReviews
WJHL Mobile Apps
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
Dress
Best men’s dress shoe
Top Dress Headlines
Best bridal slippers
Best short wedding dress
Best bridal sandals
Trending Stories
Disney World announces ticket price hike
Victims of JC gas station crash identified
JC man accused of growing psychedelic mushrooms
SWVA man last seen leaving hospital on foot
TWRA stresses hunter safety after Monday accident
Storm Team 11: Cold and wet, icy mountain mix
Bristol philanthropist Don Nicewonder dies at 84
THP: Driver runs red light, injures 3 including baby
Don't Miss
How do you fight off a black bear if it attacks?
TN woman IDed in 50-year-old Massachusetts murder
Kenny Chesney reflects on his ETSU roots
Does a ghostly choir sing atop Roan Mountain?
Haunted Tri-Cities: Spirits of Tipton-Haynes house
What to watch for when going down the Creeper Trail
Old wives’ tales and their winter predictions
Wise Co. Goodwill staff credited with saving life
Local business searching for 12-foot skeleton’s arms
Kpt Wheelers Bagels to be sold following family tragedy
Best roads for fall driving in the Tri-Cities
The best fall hikes & views in the Tri-Cities
View All Don't Miss
Events