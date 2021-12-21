Skip to content
WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Johnson City
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Search for Summer Wells
Investigations
Bristol, Va. Landfill
Tennessee
Virginia
Local Coronavirus Coverage
Black History Month
Justice for Evelyn
Crime
Election Results
☑ Your Local Election HQ ☑
Coronavirus
National
Tri-Cities Original
Washington D.C. Bureau
Consumer
HMG Health Matters
WJHL Mobile Apps
BestReviews
Top Stories
Washington Co. Commission pulls meat processing facility rezoning from Monday schedule
Video
Kingsport Police Dept. seeking new officer candidates
Ballad Health COVID hospitalizations jump by 38 over weekend to near record
Video
Ace Hardware in Johnson City to close, Hobbytown USA moving in
Weather
Interactive Radar
Ask Storm Team 11
Ashley HomeStore Weather Cams
Storm Team Student of the Week
Weather Alerts
School Closings & Delays
Tails and Paws
Sports
The Big Game
🏈Touchdown Friday Night🏈
Local sports
High School Sports
High School Standouts
Player of the Week
ETSU Bucs
College Sports
NFL
Tennessee Titans
Appalachian League
Racing
US & World Sports
Watch
Video Center
Live Newscasts
Live Video
WJHL TV Listings
Daytime
Daytime on Facebook
Daytime on Twitter
Daytime Tri-Cities Stories
Local Experts
Health Corner
Legal Experts
Hometown Professionals
Community
Angel Tree
Red Kettle
Register to Ring
Johnson City Turkey Trot 5K
Open Road
Trail Team 11
Just for Kids
Community Heroes
Educator of the Week
Contests
Remarkable Women 2022
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Stronger Together
Tennessee Lottery
Horoscopes
Community Calendar
PR Newswire Press Releases
Jobs
Work for Us
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Sign up for the WJHL Newsletter!
ABC Tri-Cities
Kingsport Bureau
Greeneville Bureau
Bristol Bureau
Advertise With Us
WJHL Mobile Apps
WJHL on Alexa
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Technology
What is 5G, and why should we want it?
Video
Trending Stories
Ace Hardware to close, Hobbytown USA moving in
Hawkins Co. Sheriff: 911 call at Wells residence, Candus Bly reports Don Wells for assault
Video
Mama’s House Buffet in Kingsport to close in January
East Tennessee prison escapee found dead in Mexico
Man accused of shooting Sullivan Co. deputy denied bail
Video
Washington County Commission to vote Monday on meat processing facility rezoning near Grandview Elementary
Video
Southwest Va. COVID case rate 50% above state average as Omicron maintains grip
Video
Lawmaker proposes later school start times
Video
Don't Miss
New female eagle appears at Johnson City nest
Hawkins Co. Sheriff: 911 call at Wells residence, Candus Bly reports Don Wells for assault
Video
EXCLUSIVE: Johnson City man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riots says he was misled by QAnon
Video
‘A Christmas miracle’ | Father, son save life of stranger they pulled from burning car
Video
Police report filed after YouTuber allegedly films child inside Summer Wells’ church
‘It should have never happened’ | White Pine police chief details shooting following custodial exchange
Video
ADORABLE: Brights Zoo gives penguin a chance to see snow for the first time
Video
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dead at 99
Video
‘Pray for Daisy:’ Local teen defies odds, recovers from severe brain injury
Video
Need to find a COVID-19 testing site? Tennessee & Virginia departments of health provide map tool
Johnson City UPS drivers deliver Christmas parade to co-worker recovering from COVID-19
Video
Win a Wedding: Local vendors and venue to furnish free ceremony for one lucky couple
Video
More Don't Miss