Skip to content
WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Johnson City
64°
WATCH NOW
Storm Team 11 Interactive Radar
Sign Up
Johnson City
64°
WATCH NOW
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local
Crime
Search for Summer Wells
Tennessee
Virginia
Outdoors Appalachia
Who’s Building That?
Balancing the Boom
Celebrating 70 Years
Don’t Miss
Investigations
☑ Your Local Election HQ ☑
Election Results
Bristol, Va. Landfill
Justice for Evelyn
First at 4
National
HMG Health Matters
Politics from The Hill
Consumer
Press Releases
Top Stories
KPD issues traffic alert after abandon apartment …
Prescribed burning happening in SWVA counties Wednesday
Council endorses Bristol Train Station renovation
Video
Bristol, TN Council OKs $5M to move State Liners
Weather
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
School Closings & Delays
Drone 11
Star Watch
ASHLEY Weather Cams
Storm Team Student of the Week
Weather Alerts
Ask Storm Team 11
Sports
High School Standouts
🏈Touchdown Friday Night🏈
Play of the Week
High School Sports
Player of the Week
Local sports
College Sports
ETSU Bucs
Appalachian League
NFL
Tennessee Titans
Racing
US & World Sports
Masters Report
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Live Video
WJHL TV Listings
Daytime
Jr. Chefs
Meet Your Provider
Shot of Knowledge
Daytime Tri-Cities Stories
Daytime Tri-Cities Recipes
Health Corner
Legal Experts
Hometown Professionals
Newsletters
Community
Tri-Cities Best
Remarkable Women
Honoring Black History
Veterans Voices
Community Heroes
Educator of the Week
Tails and Paws
Open Road
Just for Kids
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Tennessee Lottery
Horoscopes
Community Calendar
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Sign up for the WJHL Newsletter
Work for Us
Find a Job
Post a Job
ABC Tri-Cities
Kingsport Bureau
Greeneville Bureau
Bristol Bureau
Advertise With Us
WJHL Mobile Apps
Regional News Partners
BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Financial
If you’re expecting a sizable tax return, here’s …
Top Financial Headlines
Taxes are due soon. Here’s the best tax software to file …
Best TurboTax software
Trending Stories
KPD issues traffic alert after abandon apartment …
From The Archives: Family bobcat moves to Bays Mtn.
Storm Team 11: Record heat possible again today
Appalachian Trail Vista summit coming to JC
Hulsey moves to expel three TN House members
Bristol, TN Council OKs $5M to move State Liners
Council endorses Bristol Train Station renovation
KPD: Mailman arrested for allegedly using meth
Don't Miss
Weekend events happening around the Tri-Cities
Wedding held at Holston Valley before brain surgery
What’s happening around the Tri-Cities this weekend?
LIST: St. Patrick’s Day events in the Tri-Cities
Kingsport girl awaits heart transplant
From the Archives: Blizzard of ’93
PHOTOS: Storm damage from across Tri-Cities
What’s happening this weekend around the Tri-Cities?
Theater pulls film over pastor’s autism comments
Sinkhole opens up in Mall at Johnson City parking …
NOMINATE: Best Pizza in the Tri-Cities
Greeneville man describes moment US shot down balloon
View All Don't Miss
Events