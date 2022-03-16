Which dog shampoos for allergies are best?

Watching your dog suffer from skin irritation and allergies is heartbreaking. Thankfully, there is an easy at-home solution. Dog shampoos for allergies could potentially completely solve the problem. At the very least, they should provide some level of relief to give your dog a bit more comfort.

There are many different things that can cause skin allergies for dogs, so there is no one product that will work for every pooch. That said, there are few things that nearly every canine can benefit from, such as formulas with gentle ingredients that don’t contain any known irritants. For the most severe skin issues though, you may need to opt for a powerful medicated option like Veterinary Formula Clinical Care Antiseptic and Antifungal Shampoo. This fast-acting shampoo quickly relieves symptoms in dogs suffering from nearly all bacterial or skin fungal infections.

What to know before you buy a dog shampoo for allergies

How to know if your dog has skin allergies

Dogs with skin allergies can display many different kinds of symptoms that you should keep an eye out for. These include, but are not limited to, the following:

Dry and flaky skin

Red, irritated patches known as hot spots

Excessive shedding

Bald patches

Constant itching

Regularly licking or chewing on their skin

Hives

Rashes

Biting their paws

Inflamed or swollen paws

Blister-like lesions

Constant skin infections or ulcerations

If you notice any of these in your dog, it is best to make a vet appointment to determine the cause.

What causes skin allergies in dogs

There are many things that can result in skin allergies in dogs, which can make it difficult to determine the exact cause. The most common culprits are food sensitivities, flea allergies and contact with irritants. When dogs are exposed to these irritants, their immune system releases histamines that produce an inflammatory effect. This often, but not always, causes irritation in the location where their body comes into contact with the irritant. When the irritant is ingested, such as when in dog food, the symptoms can spread to anywhere on their body. This immune response becomes more and more intense with repeated exposure.

Treating skin allergies in dogs

The first step in treating dog allergies in dogs is identifying the cause. Usually, your veterinarian can help you with this, but if they are unsure, you can try eliminating potential sources of irritants to see if things begin to clear up. This can include switching to a limited-ingredient or grain-free dog food and changing to a different or more effective flea and tick prevention medication. You may also want to keep your dog off of grass that may be treated with fertilizers or pesticides.

Features to look for in a quality dog shampoo for allergies

Ingredients

If your dog suffers from skin allergies, it is vital to pay close attention to the ingredients of any shampoo you plan on using on them. This is for two reasons. You want to make sure it includes soothing ingredients that can help relieve their problem, and that it doesn’t contain harsh ingredients that are known to be irritating for animals with sensitivities.

In the former category of soothing ingredients that can help with many common skin problems, some to keep an eye out for are oatmeal, colloidal silver, aloe vera, neem oil, lemongrass and various essential oils.

Harsh ingredients that can often cause allergic reactions, irritation or dryness include alcohol, sodium lauryl sulfate, lanolin, isopropanolamine, glyceryl stearate, cocamide DEA and artificial fragrances or colorings.

Medicated

Medicated shampoos contain powerful active ingredients to combat specific skin issues. These may include antibacterial, antifungal and antiseborrheic agents that should be both effective and work quickly. Before using any medicated product, it is important to consult with your veterinarian and get a proper diagnosis of the problem to ensure you are treating it with the right product.

Tearless

To make the bathing experience as gentle as possible for your dog, consider using a tearless shampoo. This can be especially important for rambunctious dogs that won’t stay still while you are washing their face.

How much you can expect to spend on a dog shampoo for allergies

Most dog shampoos for allergies cost between $7-$20 for a 16-ounce bottle.

Dog shampoo for allergies FAQ

Can I use dog shampoo for allergies on puppies?

A. Puppies have very sensitive skin. If your dog is under 3 months of age, it is recommended to only use shampoos specifically formulated for puppies. These contain gentle ingredients to reduce the chances of irritation.

Can I just use a human shampoo on my dog?

A. No. You should not use human shampoo on dogs because their skin has different properties, one of the most notable being a higher pH level. Using human shampoo on a dog can result in irritation, including dry, itchy and flaky skin.

What is the best dog shampoo for allergies to buy?

Top dog shampoo for allergies

Veterinary Formula Clinical Care Antiseptic and Antifungal Shampoo

What you need to know: This powerful medicated shampoo is extremely effective at relieving bacterial pyoderma and allergic or fungal dermatitis.

What you’ll love: It doesn’t have the typical medicinal smell of some medicated shampoos. It produces results quickly too, making it a great choice for dogs with serious skin issues that need immediate relief.

What you should consider: It doesn’t lather that well, which can make it hard to spread on dogs with thick or long coats.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy.

Top dog shampoo for allergies for the money

Pro Pet Works Organic 5 in 1 Oatmeal Dog Shampoo and Conditioner

What you need to know: Packed with soothing ingredients, this shampoo and conditioner not only relieves irritation but also replenishes natural oils for long-lasting skin health.

What you’ll love: It leaves coats feeling soft and silky, and gives them a nice shine. It is also suitable for use on cats and other furry pets.

What you should consider: Some find the fruity smell overly strong.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Worth checking out

Vet’s Best Allergy Itch Relief Dog Shampoo

What you need to know: This dog shampoo not only relieves itch and irritation from seasonal allergies but it also leaves your furry friend smelling great.

What you’ll love: It is made with all-natural ingredients and won’t reduce the effectiveness of topical flea control products.

What you should consider: It’s more expensive than many other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy.

