What whiteboard eraser is best?

It’s important to have a clean, presentable whiteboard when trying to make a good impression. However, whiteboards can be notoriously hard to clean. Permanent marker, marker that wasn’t erased from past use and certain smudges can be almost impossible to wipe away. This is where a good whiteboard eraser comes in. The EXPO 1785294 Low-Odor Dry Erase Set contains one of the best whiteboard erasers on the market. It comes with markers and a marker caddy.

What to know before you buy a whiteboard eraser

Buying erasers in bulk

Chances are, even if an eraser is washable or high quality, it eventually is going to need to be replaced. The best whiteboard erasers still wear out with frequent use. While whiteboard erasers are inexpensive, there are many bundle options.

Markers

A lot of people learn the hard way that permanent markers leave nearly indelible markings on whiteboards, which take a ton of effort and patience to erase. Using markers specifically made for a whiteboard eases the job of your eraser. Using high-quality markers that don’t smudge and drip ink also will make your life easier.

What to look for in a quality whiteboard eraser

Materials and weight

Most traditional whiteboard erasers are made of felt. Modern whiteboard erasers can be made from a variety of materials, including foam, porcelain and EVA.

If the eraser has a magnetic strip, it will be heavier, but it will come with the added convenience of attaching directly to the whiteboard. When looking for materials, think about how much of the material is recycled and whether or not you prefer something lightweight or something a little heavier with extra features.

Extra features

Some modern whiteboard erasers go above and beyond. Some of them are washable, which lengthens their lifespans. Some have layers you can peel off whenever one layer gets too dirty; others have magnets that allow them to attach directly to the whiteboard. The majority of whiteboard erasers are simple and serve just one function, but there is some choice when it comes to the shape, material, style and eco-friendly qualities of an eraser.

Marker aesthetic

Most whiteboard markers don’t stand out, but there are unique designs available. Some are shaped like popular characters or come in different colors and others are made for professional use. In most cases, it isn’t necessary to have an aesthetically pleasing whiteboard eraser, but it could make an impression on young students or a new client.

Whiteboard eraser FAQ

How can you clean the whiteboard when your eraser doesn’t work?

A. In this case, you might need to wash your whiteboard. Wet a washcloth with water and/or rubbing alcohol and give the whiteboard a good scrub.

Are there any good options for getting a permanent marker off the whiteboard?

A. Outside of a good scrub, there are specific cleaners for whiteboards. Remooble makes a good spray that is designed to work on permanent markers.

What’s the best whiteboard eraser to buy?

Top whiteboard eraser

EXPO 1785294 Low-Odor Dry Erase Set

What you need to know: This is one of the most popular whiteboard erasers on the market, and it comes with dry-erase markers.

What you’ll love: EXPO’s bundles are the same price as most other erasers on the market and come with extras.

What you should consider: Some people claimed the included markers were either weak or dry right out of the box.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top whiteboard eraser for the money

3M Whiteboard Eraser for Whiteboards

What you need to know: 3M is a household name, and this bundle comes with two whiteboard erasers that can take care of permanent markers.

What you’ll love: By adding water, these erasers can take care of tough stains and most markers. They are lightweight but made of durable foam.

What you should consider: When used with water, they may make a squeaking sound that could irritate some people.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

U Brands Magnetic Dry Erase Board Eraser

What you need to know: This is one of the fanciest-looking whiteboard markers, coming with two different colors and contours that fit the shape of your hand.

What you’ll love: This whiteboard eraser has a magnetic feature that keeps it in place. The foam bottom can take care of most markers without damaging any surface.

What you should consider: Just one whiteboard marker costs the same as many bundles that include multiple whiteboard erasers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

