Skip to content
WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Johnson City
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Tennessee
Virginia
Local Coronavirus Coverage
Destination Vacation
Coronavirus
☑ Your Local Election HQ ☑
Election Results
Justice for Evelyn
National
Washington D.C. Bureau
Consumer
HMG Health Matters
Newsfeed Now
Tri-Cities Original
WJHL Mobile Apps
As seen on Instagram
BestReviews
Top Stories
Community Heroes: One Acre Café
Video
Southwest Virginia leaders hold opening and dedication for Clinch River State Park
Video
Tri-Cities prepare for Juneteenth celebrations as federal holiday vote moves forward
Video
TDH: 17 new COVID cases, no new deaths in NETN Wednesday
Gallery
Weather
Interactive Radar
Ask Storm Team 11
Ashley HomeStore Weather Cams
Storm Team Student of the Week
Weather Alerts
Closings
Tails and Paws
Sports
Local sports
NFL Draft
High School Standouts
Virginia Kickoff
College Sports
ETSU Bucs
Tennessee Vols
Appalachian League
SEC Football
Player of the Week
High School Sports
🏈Touchdown Friday Night🏈
Masters Report
Racing
Tennessee Titans
US & World Sports
Watch
Video Center
Live Newscasts
Live Video
WJHL TV Listings
Daytime
Daytime on Facebook
Daytime on Twitter
Smarter with Age
Local Experts
Health Corner
Hometown Professionals
Community
The Longest Day
Trail Team 11
Bays Mountain
Community Heroes
Contests
Remarkable Women 2021
WJHL Newsletter
Educator of the Week
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Stronger Together
Tennessee Lottery
Horoscopes
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Community Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Sign up for the WJHL Newsletter!
ABC Tri-Cities
Kingsport Bureau
Greeneville Bureau
Bristol Bureau
Advertise With Us
WJHL Mobile Apps
WJHL on Alexa
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Office Supplies
The best fireproof document bag
Trending Stories
AMBER Alert: Search continues for missing Hawkins County 5-year-old Summer Wells
Video
‘No easy fix’ as stakeholders grapple with issues in downtown Johnson City
Video
Cost of lumber tumbles after record-high prices
Video
TBI issues endangered child alert for missing Hawkins County 5-year-old
Video
Material shortages, high prices impact home construction
Video
Tri-Cities prepare for Juneteenth celebrations as federal holiday vote moves forward
Video
Johnson City Publix now open to the public
Video
AGC announces sale of Church Hill, Abingdon glass plants
Don't Miss
Class of 2021: 16-year-old graduates from Dobyns-Bennett, headed for medical school
Video
Science Saturday: Seed Stationery for your garden!
Video
Science Saturday: What happens if you poke holes in a dam?
Video
Tri-Cities Original(s): Jonesborough Rep. Theatre and Bonnie Kate team up for summer shows and, hopefully, a big comeback
Video
‘His eyes just lit up’: Bristol man gets to see grandson graduate in special mock ceremony
Video
Investigators solve murder cold case tied to former Tennessee governor’s administration
‘We’ve never seen anything like it’: Shortage of campers, RVs creates waiting lists at local dealerships
Video
Boat slip comes loose on Boone Lake
Video
Science Saturday: Eggcellent Eggsperiment
Video
Tri-Cities boat dealer offering $100,000 prize to angler who catches tagged bass in South Holston Lake
Video
Science Saturday: Using toilet paper to explain how planes fly
Video
Video shows funnel cloud, possible tornado near Jonesborough
Video
More Don't Miss