Best doodle board

In the days before doodle boards and smartphones, people kept pen and paper by their landline phone to write down important phone numbers, leave messages for the household and doodle while they talked on the phone.

Which doodle boards are best?

Doodling is the activity of scribbling, drawing or sketching aimlessly. It is a way for adults to occupy their hands while actively doing something else. Kids doodle for the fun of it while thinking of nothing else.

Doodle boards range from simple toys to powerful tools for developing creativity, focus and engagement. If you are looking for a doodle board that is really a smart tablet so you can grow into more creative artworks, take a look at the Wacom Intuos Drawing Tablet.

What to know before you buy a doodle board

When adults doodle, they do so while preoccupied with something else. It is an absent-minded activity that predates modern fidget toys. Young children doodle in a different way. They focus all their attention on their doodling. Doodling develops fine motor skills as toddlers learn to grasp a writing instrument and make marks on a surface. Parents who have cleaned crayons and markers from the walls of their home want to encourage creativity but don’t want to have to clean up kids’ messes.

Doodles are one way to develop creative skills while drawing abstract lines and shapes with different colors. At higher levels, doodles are rough sketches of people and things, conveyed with a few simple lines. Doodlers also develop their drawing skills along the way.

Surfaces

Doodling on paper is how it all started, with pencils, pens, crayons and markers. There are two big downsides of doodling on paper. One is that pages you can only use once, meaning there is a lot of waste and expense. Another drawback is that writing instruments are messy, and some markers can leak onto furniture and clothing

Drawing tools

Most doodle pads come with a drawing instrument. They are all shaped like pens with barrels to grasp and points that apply the pressure. Most pens are made with traditional round barrels. Three-sided makers are easier for tiny hands and fingers to grasp and manipulate.

What to look for in a quality doodle board

Colors and lines

Look for better doodle boards to have more colors. Most doodle boards come with only three primary colors, so look for products that have lots of color choices for more ways to express yourself. The drawing tools that come with most doodle boards have a single tip that makes all lines the same width. Look for doodle boards that have several tips so you can doodle with thick lines and thin for even more creativity.

Durability

Toys and games get banged up by kids, especially young ones. Make sure you look for doodle boards made with more rugged and durable materials and superior craftsmanship.

How much you can expect to spend on a doodle board

Electronic tablets made expressly for drawing, doodling and sketching cost anywhere from $50-$500. Simple erasable whiteboards cost as little as $10, and gel screen doodle boards cost $10-$20.

Doodle board FAQ

Can my kids use regular crayons on dry-erase boards?

A. You can wipe off the waxy substance used in regular crayons, but residue will accumulate over time, so it is best to use the washable crayons that are included. Washable crayons will wear out, so be prepared to buy replacement drawing pens approved for use by the manufacturer.

Do gel-based doodle boards ever leak?

A. Better gel-based pressure-sensitive doodle boards are made so they won’t leak, but if they are abused, anything can happen. If you choose a doodle board with gel inside, make sure it is non-toxic and safe for kids.

What’s the best doodle board to buy?

Top doodle board

Wacom Intuos Drawing Tablet for Mac, PC, Chromebook and Android

What you need to know: This doodle board has 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity for doodling, drawing and painting with its digital pen.

What you’ll love: The compact size of this tablet has a 6-inch by 4-inch drawing area and can be set up for use by left and right-handed doodlers. Register this tablet with Intuos and get from three to 36 months of free software, depending on whether you use a Mac, PC, Chromebook or Android system with your other mobile electronic devices.

What you should consider: Young kids can enjoy doodling on this tablet only if they have been taught how to handle mobile devices responsibly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top doodle board for the money

Crayola My First Crayola Double Doodle Drawing Board

What you need to know: This double-sided doodle board for toddlers comes with three washable Crayola Crayons for creative fun without mess.

What you’ll love: One side has a sealed gel surface for tactile doodling like finger painting but without spilled liquids. The other side is a mini whiteboard like in mom and dad’s offices. Wipe the surfaces when you’re done and start doodling again on clean pages. The tripod grip on the washable red, yellow and blue crayons makes them easy to hold with small hands and fingers.

What you should consider: The small size of this product is large enough for toddlers, but not for older children.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

B.Angel LCD Erasable Drawing and Writing Tablet Doodle Board

What you need to know: This drop-resistant, shockproof and waterproof 8-inch by 11-inch LCD has more than 20 square inches of surface to doodle on in color.

What you’ll love: When you want to begin a new drawing session, press the erase button and your drawings disappear. To save your drawings, turn on the Lock key. The flexible pressure-sensitive screen eliminates glare and blue light. There are no harmful chemicals inside the screen, so this doodle board is safe for even the youngest kids.

What you should consider: Unlike a fully functional tablet computer, this drawing tablet is not made to print your doodles, drawings and sketches.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

