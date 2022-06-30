What are the best keto snacks on Amazon?
If you’re following a keto diet, it can be hard to find healthy snacks that are low-carb and offer enough healthy fats and protein to keep you satiated. But whether you’re looking for a sweet treat after dinner or a crunchy, savory snack to pair with lunch, there are great keto-friendly snacks you can order right from Amazon.
Best refrigerated snack bar
Nick’s Smak Bar Strawbar Cashew
These low-carb bars are kept in the fridge to maintain their soft, chewy texture. They taste like a dense, sweet slice of cake, so this is a great way to satisfy your sweet tooth without breaking your ketosis. Sold by Amazon
Best crackers
Real Phat Foods Almond Flour Crackers Variety Pack
It’s all in the name: these almond flour crackers are packed with healthy fats from nuts. They have a crisp but crumbly texture that’s great with your favorite cheeses, spreads or all on their own. For a hit of sweetness, try the cinnamon flavor, reminiscent of a snickerdoodle. Sold by Amazon
Best keto granola
Yoleez Keto Nut Granola – Chocolate Crunch
Yoleez granolas are jam-packed with nuts. They’re made in small batches with high-quality ingredients such as pecans, coconut “smiles,” almonds, sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds. Plus, you can get your chocolate fix for breakfast with the Chocolate Crunch flavor. Sold by Amazon
Best keto cookies
HighKey Chocolate Chip Cookies
These little crunchy cookies have a cult following well outside the keto world. They’re small, but pack a punch of flavor and an addicting crispy texture that will keep you going back for more. They’re also grain-free and sugar-free (sweetened with erythritol). Sold by Amazon
Best bean snack
The Only Bean Store CrunchyDry Roasted Edamame Snacks
Grab some protein without the carbs. These mini bags of dry roasted edamame are a great portable option to fight hunger on the go. They also make a handy, savory topper for salads and bowls. Sold by Amazon
Best nut mix
Hilo Life Keto Snack Mix Variety Pack
You won’t miss the dry cereal in your snack mix with this high-fat, low-carb combination of cheddar puffs and seasoned almonds. Each bag has 3 grams of net carbs and 12 grams of protein. Sold by Amazon
Best crispy keto bar
Keto Krisp Snack Bars – Chocolate Mint
If you prefer a crunchier bar, you’ll love these peanut-packed bars from Keto Krisp. With indulgent flavors including Chocolate Mint and Chocolate Raspberry, you won’t miss sugary sweets either. Each bar has 4 grams of net carbs, 10 grams of protein and is made with medium-chain triglyceride oil for added healthy fats. Sold by Amazon
Best keto cereal
Magic Spoon Keto Cereal Variety Pack
This cereal has all of the nostalgia of childhood without the sugar crash. With flavors such as fruit, cocoa, frosted and peanut butter, you can indulge in all of the sweet breakfast goodness your parents never let you have, all while maintaining ketosis. Plus, each serving has 13 grams of protein. Sold by Amazon
Best keto crisps
Kalahari Crisps Air Dried Beef Chips
Kalahari has found a way to turn beef into crunchy air-dried crisps with intense flavor. There are only three ingredients in these super savory snacks: beef, salt and vinegar, and you truly don’t need anything else. Sold by Amazon
Best cheese puffs
Schoolyard Snacks Keto Cheese Puffs
Dive into a bag of cheese-coated goodness with these fluffy puffs. They’re made with high-protein ingredients and seasoned with mesquite barbecue flavors for an addicting, slightly spicy-sweet snack that packs 15 grams of protein and 4.5 grams of fat per serving. Sold by Amazon
Best keto chocolate bark
ChocZero Keto Bark – Dark Chocolate Almonds with Sea Salt
These dark chocolate squares have a clean, pure chocolate flavor, because they’re made without sugar alcohols and artificial sweeteners. Instead, they get their subtly sweet flavor from monk fruit sweetener. They’re loaded with chunks of almonds for a wonderful texture. Sold by Amazon
Best keto chocolate cups
Evolved Chocolate Keto Cup Variety Pack
Fulfill your sugar and chocolate cravings with one of these nut-butter-filled cups. They have a hard dark chocolate shell that’s just the right amount of bitter, with a smooth, fluffy filling of hazelnut butter, coconut butter or almond butter. Each cup has 1 to 2 grams of net carbs. Sold by Amazon
Best keto cookie dough
Eat Different Chocolate Chip Smart Cookie Dough
It’s hard to believe that this cookie dough is high-protein, vegan and keto-friendly. It has a smooth whipped texture and tons of tiny chocolate chunks for the classic chocolate chip flavor. Sold by Amazon
Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.
Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.
Lizzy Briskin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.
Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.