You can store leftover homemade apple cider in the fridge for five to seven days. You can heat it on the stove or even drink it cold.

Key tools to make delicious cider at home

There’s something cozy about enjoying a cup of hot cider in chilly fall and winter weather. So if you want your family and friends to feel welcome at your holiday dinners and parties this year, you may want to consider making homemade apple cider to serve your guests. Fortunately, making apple cider at home isn’t difficult if you have the right tools and supplies.

Are you interested in making homemade apple cider? Here are the basics you need to whip up a warm, comforting batch for all your cold-weather gatherings.

How to make homemade apple cider

Making apple cider isn’t difficult, though it does take some time. Start by cutting up a bunch of your favorite apples and adding them to a stock pot or a slow cooker with sliced oranges, spices and brown sugar. Next, cover all the ingredients with at least 2 inches of water, and bring them to a boil. Reduce the heat, and cover the mixture to simmer for two to three hours.

When the apples are soft, use a wooden spoon or potato masher to mash them and release all the fruits’ flavor. Then, return the mixture to a simmer for another hour.

When the cider is fully cooked, press the mixture through a piece of cheesecloth or a fine mesh strainer to separate the juice from the solids. Throw away the pulp, and serve the cider while it’s still warm. For the most impressive presentation, garnish each cup with an orange slice and a cinnamon stick.

What you need to make homemade apple cider

Kitchen tools for making apple cider

Wusthof Classic Paring Knife

This high-quality paring knife makes it easy to slice the apples and oranges for your cider. It has a precision-forged high-carbon stainless steel blade and a comfortable handle that provides good control when cutting. Sold by Amazon

OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Potato Masher

This sturdy stainless steel potato masher makes it easy to mash the apples and oranges to extract all the juice for your cider. It has a comfortable, nonslip handle that helps absorb pressure and is dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. Sold by Amazon

Le Creuset Revolution Solid Spoon

This solid wooden spoon can effectively mash your apples and oranges in your cider to get all the flavor from them. It’s made of durable beech wood and features grip rings on the handles to give you better control. Sold by Amazon

Cuisinart Fine Mesh Strainer Set

This set of three fine mesh strainers lets you separate the liquid cider from the solids without any fuss. It includes three sizes, which are all made of durable stainless steel. The strainers are all dishwasher-safe, too. Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Norpro Natural Cheese Cloth

This food-grade cheesecloth features a dense cotton weave that can help separate the liquid from the solids for your cider. The cotton is 100% natural and unbleached, so it’s ideal for use in the kitchen. It’s also washable so that you can reuse the cloth for multiple batches of cider. Sold by Amazon

Cooking vessels for making apple cider

Cooks Standard 30-quart Stainless Steel Stockpot

This durable stock pot is made of brushed 18/10 stainless steel on the interior and exterior. It features an aluminum disc in the bottom to ensure even heating. It can hold up to 30 quarts, so it’s ideal for large batches of apple cider. Sold by Amazon

All-Clad Programmable Oval-Shaped Slow Cooker

This versatile slow cooker can prepare many recipes, but it’s ideal for whipping up apple cider. It has a large, easy-to-read digital display and a timer that can go for 4 to 20 hours. The insert is also dishwasher-safe. Sold by Amazon

Farberware Classic Stainless Steel Stock Pot

This 16-quart stock pot is made of heavy-duty stainless steel that heats quickly and evenly. It has sturdy handles that make it easy to move around the kitchen. In addition to apple cider, it’s perfect for making chili, soups, stews and other one-pot meals. Sold by Amazon

Elite Gourmet Electric Slow Cooker

This compact slow cooker works well for preparing smaller batches of apple cider. It has user-friendly dial controls and stay-cool handles that allow you to move the cooker safely. Both the lid and stoneware insert are dishwasher-safe, too. Sold by Amazon

Spices for making apple cider

FGO Organic Korintje Cinnamon Sticks

Cinnamon is an essential spice for homemade apple cider, and these sticks are USDA-certified organic. They are 100% natural with no additives and come in a resealable bag perfect for storage. Sold by Amazon

Ceylon Flavors Organic Whole Cloves

These handpicked whole cloves are perfect for adding warm spiciness to your apple cider. They’re sun-dried to help maintain their oil level, so they have a stronger flavor and aroma. They’re non-GMO and USDA-certified organic. Sold by Amazon

Spicy World Whole Allspice Berries

These whole allspice berries add wonderful warmth and spice to apple cider. Each package contains a pound of berries, which are 100% natural and don’t contain any additives. They’re packaged in the United States. Sold by Amazon

The Spice Way Whole Nutmeg

Add a warm, nutty flavor to your apple cider with this premium nutmeg. It’s handpicked and packaged in the United States to ensure it’s as fresh as possible. It doesn’t contain preservatives, additives, MSG or fillers, either. Sold by Amazon

Serving supplies for apple cider

Purefold 100-ounce Glass Pitcher

This pitcher is made of borosilicate glass and is heat-safe up to 300 degrees, so it can hold hot apple cider for serving. It has a stainless steel filter to remove any pulp that might wind up in your cider. It’s dishwasher-safe, too. Sold by Amazon

Godinger Glass Cups

These lovely glass cups are perfect for serving hot cider to your guests. The set contains four cups with lovely etched designs at the bottom. Each cup can hold 10 ounces and is dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. Sold by Amazon

Kook Glass Coffee Mugs with Handles

These simple glass mugs are safe for all hot beverages, including apple cider. Each cup holds 15 ounces and has a thick handle and a footed base. The set is highly durable, but it still feels lightweight in your hand. Sold by Amazon

