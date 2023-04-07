Cooking can be fun, but what isn’t is the cleanup afterward. If you want to spend more time enjoying the delicious meals you make instead of washing dishes, consider adding a divided pan to your kitchen utensils.

A divided pan not only decreases how much cookware you use, but it’s also a time saver that lets you cook multiple foods simultaneously. Divided pans are hardly a new invention, but if you’re shopping for your first one, there are a few key things to consider.

Should you get a divided pan?

Divided pans are best for those looking to cook several foods simultaneously. You can certainly use every compartment of a divided pan for cooking one type of food, but they’re intended to cook smaller portions of different foods. Some prefer having a complete set of cookware available to craft their dishes. However, a complete set of cookware is unnecessary for making straightforward meals and reheating leftovers.

A divided pan is a time saver and minimizes the need for storage space. It also means you’ll often only have to clean one pan instead of several when you make meals consisting of multiple courses or side dishes.

Size

Naturally, the bigger the pan, the more food you can cook. However, you can get by with a compact pan if you usually cook for yourself and maybe one other person. A smaller pan is also suitable for those with limited storage space for kitchen utensils.

The size of a divided pan is indicated by its diameter, the same as a traditional pan. The smallest pans are around 9 to 10 inches, with some as big as 13 to 14 inches.

Depth and capacity

A divided pan’s depth and capacity determine the type of food you can make. If you’re a sauce connoisseur and want to make multiple sauces simultaneously, you’ll want a pan with a depth of at least two inches, and the more sauces you want to make, the larger the capacity should be.

Nonstick

Nonstick pans are the standard, so you’ll want a divided pan with a nonstick surface. Many pans have a nonstick coating, and while some people are concerned about potentially harmful toxins released when they heat up, they’re deemed safe by safety governing bodies. However, if you’re concerned, you can get a cast aluminum or iron skillet with a smooth surface.

Compartments

Some pans are split right down the middle, letting you cook average-size portions of two different foods, but if you want more versatility, some have more smaller compartments. If you’re a breakfast lover, you can find a pan with up to eight slots for making eggs or mini pancakes.

Cool-touch handles

Safety is important in the kitchen, so it’s best to get a divided pan with handles that don’t overheat on the stove. Some pans have handles made of Bakelite, a synthetic heat-resistant plastic that can also prevent rusting and corrosion.

Best divided pans

Nordic Ware 3-in-1 Divided Saute Pan

This pan has a 1.5-quart capacity and is made with durable aluminum and stainless steel. It has a surface with a nonstick coating and a cool-touch handle that’s safe to use even while food is cooking.

Anolon Advanced Home 12.5-Inch Divided Grill and Griddle Skillet

Those looking for a versatile divided pan that can be used in the oven will love this skillet. The sapphire-reinforced surface is 16 times more durable than standard nonstick coatings, and the hard-anodized aluminum ensures even heating.

Techef Frittata and Omelette Pan

This divided folding pan has a surface coated with safe New Teflon Select material, and the depth allows for easy omelette flipping. The double-riveted handles stay cool on the stovetop and are oven-safe up to 450 degrees.

Eslite Life 11-Inch Divided Pan

Those looking for a durable, break-resistant divided pan for cooking their favorite meals will appreciate this 11-inch grill. Its magnetized base facilitates heat transfer and even cooking, and a heat-resistant Bakelite handle makes it safe to use at all times.

Nordic Ware 2-in-1 Divided 2.5-Quart Saucepan

If you’re looking to make delicious sauces alongside your favorite foods without making a mess in your kitchen, this saucepan will not disappoint. The 2.5-quart capacity makes it ideal for making sauces, and the stackable design offers easy storage.

Lava Enameled Cast-Iron Skillet 8-Inch Divided Dish

This compact divided pan is ideal for those with limited storage space for their kitchen utensils. Its dual handles make it easy to carry, and the cast-iron build is perfect for those who want to avoid potentially harmful nonstick coatings.

Carote Egg Pan Omelette Pan

This pan has a four-cup design that lets you cook four different foods simultaneously with even heat distribution. It heats up faster than other nonstick pans, and the rivetless interior makes it easy to clean and prevents food from sticking.

Nordic Ware Zoo Friends Pancake Pan

This specialty pan is perfect for making a batch of mini pancakes and is a fun way for kids to help you make breakfast. The nonstick surface makes it easy to flip flapjacks, and each compartment has an animal mold for fun pancake designs.

Mihunter Divided Egg Cooker

This versatile divided frying pan lets you cook up to four eggs simultaneously. It has a nonstick, stain-resistant surface and a safe stay-cool Bakelite handle that also fights corrosion and rust. Plus, you can cook burgers, bacon and small steaks.

