Which Contigo coffee mug is best?

Contigo coffee mugs are reliable, durable and insulated to keep your beverages at the right temperature throughout the day. They’re also portable and resistant to leaks or spills, making them perfect for taking on your daily commute or use at the office. The best one is the Contigo Autoseal West Loop Vacuum-Insulated Travel Mug because it’s leakproof and comes in several designs and sizes.

What to know before you buy a Contigo coffee mug

Design

From travel cups to traditional coffee mugs, Contigo offers a wide range of insulated mugs that are portable and sturdy enough to take with you to work, school or anywhere else. Constructed out of food-grade stainless steel, these containers are durable and resistant to cracking or breaking.

Contigo mugs come in many shapes, most of which are on the taller side. They also have innovative design features that keep them well-insulated and prevent them from spilling or leaking.

Portability

Contigo coffee mugs are highly portable. Some have a convenient handle that makes carrying them easy. These handles are either at the side or on top. Smaller mugs usually have smaller handles, while taller ones have larger handles. In general, the handle is textured and sturdy. Mugs without a carrying handle usually have a nonslip or textured grip for easy portability.

Most of these mugs can fit easily into a drink holder, too. This is because the base is similar in size to that of standard cups.

Insulation

Contigo coffee mugs have Thermalock vacuum insulation, which helps regulate the temperature of whatever is inside. It does this by keeping air from passing between the two walls, each of which consists of stainless steel. The vacuum cuts down on temperature transfer, meaning the contents within retain their original temperature. On average, hot beverages stay hot for up to five hours, while cold drinks stay cold for up to 12 hours.

Also, stainless steel is a naturally good insulator, which is why so many travel mugs are constructed from this material. Stainless steel also keeps the liquid at a consistent temperature over time when properly sealed.

As an added benefit, the insulating technology prevents the outside of the mug from getting too hot. This protects your hands from getting burned since there is very little heat transfer.

What to look for in a quality Contigo coffee mug

Capacity

Some Contigo coffee mugs can only hold up to 10 ounces of coffee, while others can hold as much as 24 ounces. The standard sizes are 16 and 20 ounces, though.

Mugs with a higher capacity can hold more liquid, but they can also be heavy. This can make them less convenient to carry around. On the other hand, a smaller container won’t hold as much, but it can be easier to transport.

If you want a beverage that lasts for several hours or that you can drink slowly throughout the day, go with a larger size. But if you want a quick pick-me-up in the morning, choose a smaller mug.

SnapSeal or AutoSeal technology

Most Contigo mugs have either SnapSeal or AutoSeal technology built into their design.

AutoSeal technology: Incorporated into the lid, AutoSeal technology helps prevent accidental spills or leaks. To use it, simply press and hold a button that opens a slit in the top part of the container for you to drink from. Once you let go of the button, the slit closes on its own. It’s handy for traveling.

Incorporated into the lid, AutoSeal technology helps prevent accidental spills or leaks. To use it, simply press and hold a button that opens a slit in the top part of the container for you to drink from. Once you let go of the button, the slit closes on its own. It’s handy for traveling. SnapSeal technology: Some mugs have SnapSeal technology in the lid. With it, you can conveniently unsnap the lid with one hand to open a small hole on the opposite side. You can then drink from this side. Once finished, you can snap the lid back in place to close it and prevent spills.

Some coffee mugs also have a locking button you can press to prevent people, especially children, from accidentally holding the AutoSeal button too long and spilling out the contents.

Color and pattern

Contigo coffee mugs come in a range of colors, including:

Steel, silver, gray, white and black for those looking for something minimalistic or sleek.

for those looking for something minimalistic or sleek. Blue, green, pink, red, yellow, purple and other soft colors for anyone who wants to showcase their personality more.

for anyone who wants to showcase their personality more. Miscellaneous patterns such as colorful swirls or speckles

How much you can expect to spend on a Contigo coffee mug

On average, a Contigo coffee mug costs $10-$25.

Contigo coffee mug FAQ

Do Contigo coffee mugs contain BPA plastic?

A. None of their coffee mugs or water bottles contain bisphenol A plastic. Even the water bottles consist of FDA-approved Eastman Tritan plastic, which is nontoxic and more resistant to odors than other plastics.

Is the entire coffee mug dishwasher-safe?

A. Some components of the mug are not dishwasher-safe. Typically, you can wash the lid in the top rack of the dishwasher. However, you should wash the stainless steel body by hand using regular tap water and liquid dishwashing soap. When in doubt, check the mug’s label or the Contigo website for cleaning instructions.

What else does Contigo make?

A. Contigo designs and sells coffee mugs, travel mugs, water bottles, insulated travel tumblers and water bottles for kids.

What’s the best Contigo coffee mug to buy?

Top Contigo coffee mug

Contigo Autoseal West Loop Vacuum-Insulated Travel Mug

What you need to know: With several options to choose from, this vacuum-sealed insulated coffee mug is perfect for taking beverages to work.

What you’ll love: This travel mug comes in 10-, 14-, 16-, 20- and 24-ounce capacities. It’s available in 38 colors and designs, including stainless steel, passion fruit and violet. Some options come with a handle, while others don’t. All designs feature AutoSeal technology and are leakproof.

What you should consider: The AutoSeal lid is a little hard to clean.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Top Contigo coffee mug for the money

Contigo Snapseal Insulated Travel Mug

What you need to know: This mug comes with Thermalock and SnapSeal technology, making it great for transporting hot or cold beverages.

What you’ll love: It comes in 12 colors and is available in 16, 20 and 24-ounce sizes. It’s well-insulated and can keep your coffee or tea hot for up to five hours.

What you should consider: The SnapSeal lid sometimes catches, making it tricky to open.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Contigo Stainless Steel Travel Mug

What you need to know: This 16-ounce mug has a decorative graphic and is great for anyone who wants to take their coffee to work, on the commuter train or beyond.

What you’ll love: It’s sweatproof, insulated and leakproof. It can also keep hot drinks hot for around six hours and cold ones cold for up to 12 hours. It’s lightweight and portable.

What you should consider: The lid can be difficult to open.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Angela Watson writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.