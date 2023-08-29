Hardwood and carpeting

Whether you already own a Shark vacuum or are planning to buy one, you are probably aware of the company’s reputation for making quality vacuums. They deliver reliable suction and have user-friendly features that tackle numerous cleaning tasks. But did you know that Shark vacuum cleaners are just as effective at cleaning hardwood floors as they are carpet?

The very features that make these powerful machines ideal for keeping carpets clean also simplify cleaning hardwood flooring. What’s more, the vacuums also have special features for protecting hardwood while removing dirt, dust and debris.

Shark vacuum features for hardwood floors

All vacuums have features to achieve the goal of removing dirt from flooring and other surfaces. However, some capabilities are especially useful for cleaning wood flooring. Here are some features to look for when choosing the best Shark vacuum for hardwood floors.

Strong suction

Whether you are cleaning plush carpets or solid hardwood flooring, reliable suction power is a must. Shark vacuums are known for suction that’s strong and long-lasting. Both corded and battery-powered models offer impressive suction, thanks to the state-of-the-art motors that are built to perform. When using a vacuum cleaner to remove debris from hardwood floors, powerful suction will make the job easier.

On/off brushroll

If you’ve ever pushed a standard vacuum cleaner over hard flooring, you’ve probably witnessed the brush roll scattering debris in all directions. To prevent this, most Shark vacuums have a switch to shut off the brush roll. This essentially puts the vacuum in hard-floor mode and delivers gentle yet effective cleaning.

DuoClean technology

DuoClean is a proprietary feature available on some Shark models that boasts a dual-brush system. This system is highly effective at whisking dirt into the path of suction. A bristle brush and a soft brush work together to capture dirt. These are suitable for use on both carpet and hard floors. They are gentle on hardwood flooring too. What’s more, they don’t scatter dirt like standard single brush rolls.

In addition to the DuoClean brush roll system, some Shark vacuum cleaners also have the brand’s PowerFins and HairPro systems that take dirt removal to the next level. Small particles, dust and fine hairs are no match for this innovative brush roll technology.

Self-cleaning brush roll

A vacuum’s brush roll can’t clean effectively if it’s clogged with hair. This is a problem with many models, as the rolls become tangled in hairs as they pick them up during cleaning. Fortunately, Shark includes self-cleaning brush rolls on most of its models that are made to continuously remove hair.

Swivel steering

Shark’s swivel steering is another feature that makes cleaning a breeze. On models with this capability, the head swivels around objects like corners, walls, tables, chairs and sofas. This makes the machine easy to maneuver. Swivel vacuums glide over hardwood flooring with minimal effort from their users.

Large dirt cups

Some upright Shark vacuum cleaners have dirt cups with a generous capacity. Although a large dirt cup isn’t necessary for effective cleaning, one with a lot of room for dirt makes it simple to clean large rooms. It eliminates the need to constantly stop and empty the unit. For this reason, consumers with whole-house hardwood floors may want to consider one of the Shark uprights with this feature.

Types

When cleaning hardwood flooring, upright or stick vacuums are your best options. Shark makes both varieties, and each type can clean hardwood flooring. Although Shark models are known for being lightweight, the brand’s stick vacuums are lighter than upright options.

Best Shark vacuums for hardwood floors

Shark Vertex Pro Powered Lift-Away Vacuum

Although it works like an upright, this powerful vacuum is powered by a rechargeable battery. It gets about an hour of runtime per charge. The DuoClean PowerFins and HEPA filter do a good job capturing dirt, debris and hair on all flooring options. The self-cleaning brush roll provides effortless cleaning.

Shark Apex DuoClean Lift-Away Upright Vacuum

Reliable suction, a self-cleaning brush roll and DuoClean dual brushes make this model worth buying. It’s a classic Shark upright vacuum that earns praise for gliding across the floors and being easy to maneuver. The HEPA filter tackles dust, pet hair and other allergens with ease.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum

This model’s large dirt cup means longer cleaning times before it needs to be emptied. It’s easy to toggle between carpet and hard floors for excellent results. The HEPA filter traps dust, pet dander and other allergens, too.

Shark Rocket Pet Plus Corded Stick Vacuum

If you want an ultralightweight Shark stick vacuum and don’t want to wait for a battery to charge, the corded Rocket Pet Plus is the one to get. In addition to being lightweight, this pet vacuum produces awesome power that’s capable of picking up dirt on carpet and hardwood floors.

Shark Bagless Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum

This lightweight cordless Shark vacuum features proprietary DuoClean PowerFins. These gently grab stubborn dirt and keep hair from wrapping around the brush roll. At less than 8 pounds, it’s a compact, easy-to-maneuver model.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Self-Cleaning Brush Roll Upright Vacuum

You’ll be able to go from carpet to hardwood flooring easily when using this vacuum. It has swivel steering that glides over any type of floor surface. It also has different suction settings for carpet and hard floors, with HEPA filtration that removes dust and allergens.

Shark Cordless Hard Floor Vacuum Mop

This Shark vacuum mop has a flexible cordless design and LED headlights for illuminating pet hair and other debris in low-light conditions. Conveniently, it comes with four disposable cleaning pads and 12 ounces of cleaning solution.

