The cost of energy is just getting more and more expensive every year. If you’ve been receiving some unexpectedly large utility bills lately, you don’t have to resign yourself to them being the new norm. Instead, you can take a proactive approach to bring those numbers down and take advantage of everything technology has to offer.

Several devices can help you save money on your electric bill. Many of these leverage smart functionality to accomplish this without you having to sacrifice comfort or convenience.

A home that works smarter, not harder

If you are going to be automating your home to save money, you need a central control method. That’s where smart home hubs come into the picture. They allow you to use both voice and internet connectivity to control and optimize the performance of your home’s connected devices and appliances from anywhere.

Best smart home hubs

Top smart home hub

Echo Show 10 3rd Gen

This multi-functional smart home hub gives you all the benefits of everyone’s favorite voice assistant combined with a display screen for tablet-like functionality. It’s one of the best and most intuitive ways to control every other smart device in your home for maximum convenience and money savings.

Sold by Amazon

Top smart home hub for the money

Echo 4th Gen

If you want to save some cash and can make do without the display screen, the Echo 4th Gen offers all the same smart home functionality as the Show. Considering its small size, it boasts great sound and is ideal for placement in bedrooms and main living spaces alike.

Sold by Amazon

Don’t forget about the lights

Light bulbs are a major source of electricity use in most homes. Simply switching to LEDs can offer major savings on your utility bills. However, if you want to take things a step further, then smart LED light bulbs are the way to go. They have more functionality and make it easier to take energy-saving steps.

Best smart light bulbs

Top smart light bulb

Philips Hue White Ambiance A19 LED Smart Bulb

In addition to helping you save money on your energy bills, the low-wattage LED also lets you customize the hue to your preference to create the perfect ambiance. It is rated for 25,000 hours of lifetime hours and you can control it anywhere when connected to your smart home hub.

Sold by Amazon

Top smart light bulb for the money

Kasa Smart Light Bulb KL110

This voice-controllable, dimmable LED light bulb only uses 8.8 watts of power but offers equivalent brightness to a 60-watt incandescent bulb. You can even use it without a smart home hub if you want by simply installing Kasa’s app on your smartphone.

Sold by Amazon

Keep cool and comfortable

Air conditioner usage is one of the biggest contributors to high utility bills. It takes a lot of power to keep your home cool. You can mitigate this by using a smart thermostat to maximize air conditioner efficiency and strategic placement of portable fans.

Best smart thermostats

Top smart thermostat

Google Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Gen

The 3rd Gen Nest Learning is currently Google’s most advanced smart thermostat. It automatically learns your schedule and creates a customized home plan to avoid wasting money cooling an empty home. The sleek, modern unit looks great on the wall too and is available in several finishes.

Sold by Amazon

Top smart thermostat for the money

Emerson Sensi Touch Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat

The Sensi Touch is estimated to save you more than 20% on HVAC energy usage. It does this by monitoring your air conditioner’s performance and providing detailed reports and maintenance reminders to ensure it operates at maximum efficiency. You can also lock the keypad so children or guests cannot alter your settings.

Sold by Amazon

Best portable fans

Top portable fan

Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan DP04

This stylish fan has several high-tech features, including sensing pollutants in real-time and increasing purification until air quality has improved. It is also smart home compatible and produces a strong airflow capable of cooling large rooms.

Sold by Amazon

Top portable fan for the money

Lasko Portable Electric 42 Oscillating Tower Fan

A budget-priced model that still produces strong airflow, the Lasko Tower Fan is a good choice for those on a budget. Though it isn’t a smart device, it does have a programmable timer and features a night mode that dims the display and slowly reduces its output to save on energy usage while you sleep.

Sold by Amazon

Make all your electronics a little bit smarter

Not every device and appliance is available with smart functionality. Luckily, we don’t need them to be. Adding a few smart outlets to your home can turn regular old electronics into connected devices that allow for scheduling, remote operation and power usage monitoring.

Best smart outlets

Top smart outlet

Kasa Smart Plug KP200

The KP200 installs into your wall for a seamless look and lets you control two plugged-in devices from anywhere. You can also use the app to set schedules and combine several devices into one power group to turn them all on or off at the touch of a single button.

Sold by Amazon

Top smart outlet for the money

Aoycocr Alexa Smart Plugs

The Aoycocr smart plugs come in up to four packages and don’t require any installation. Simply plug them into existing outlets, and you’ll get remote control and smart functionality of any device you connect to them.

Sold by Amazon

