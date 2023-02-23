Assessing damage and prioritizing post-winter repairs

Between freezing temperatures and heavy snowstorms, your home and property can take a beating over winter. That’s why, as the weather warms up, you should start assessing the damage and prioritizing repairs. The end of the season is also a great time to evaluate your tool situation to determine if you have what you need for repairs.

Our home improvement expert, Beth Allen, founder of HIP Chicks (Home Improvement Project Chicks), is here to offer some advice. She’s also made a list of the most important tools, such as rakes, leaf blowers and chainsaws, to have on hand for post-winter cleanup.

How to approach post-winter chores

Once the brutal storms and extreme temperatures of winter have eased up, it’s time to inspect your home and property to learn what damage has been done, if any. The key places to check are driveways and walkways, outdoor plumbing (hose bibbs, sprinkler system, pool lines), exterior woodwork (deck, fencing, gazebo, trellis, pergola, arbor), gutters, downspouts, roof and foundation. It is important to go inside your house and inspect your attic, especially around the chimney, because that is often the easiest way to see how well your roof held up under the rigors of the winter snowstorms.

You should also take a moment to consider things that may seem superficial, such as cracking or peeling paint, because that thin layer provides protection from weather damage, insects, dust and more. And don’t forget to clean up any debris, such as fallen tree limbs and leftover leaves, and make sure there are no damaged trees near your home.

Allen said, “The most important part of winter damage cleanup is the safety of property and self. If dealing with downed branches, for example, be sure the home is safe from larger tree parts coming loose.”

Best products for cleaning up and repairing winter damage

Allen handpicked these five tools to help simplify your shopping process. Each is a quality product that can help you get your post-winter chores done without frustration.

Oregon Corded Electric Chainsaw

This chainsaw is big, powerful and built to last. You can use it to take care of tree cleanup, such as those branches that fell during the last ice storm. The tool arrives pre-assembled and has a Lubri-Tec oiling system, which keeps the chain oiled to reduce friction and increase run time. The smooth cutting action and low kickback make this chainsaw a joy to use.

Tabor Tools Adjustable Metal Rake

When performing yard cleanup, a rake is an essential tool. However, not just any rake will do. To make sure you can clean tight and wide spaces, the tines on this model spread from 8 to 23 inches. It is lightweight, so it is easy to handle, but it’s made with galvanized steel for durability.

EGO Power+ Cordless Leaf Blower

When the cleanup requires more than a rake, you need a leaf blower. This model has a variable speed control that delivers anywhere from 225 to 500 cubic feet per minute. The Turbo button amps that up to an impressive 650 CFM so you can tackle the toughest jobs. Both flat and tapered nozzle attachments are included with purchase.

Wagner Spraytech Paint/Stain Sprayer

If you have any exterior wood, once the temperature is suitable, you will want to apply a fresh coat of stain for maximum protection. The secret to this model’s premium performance is the high volume/low-pressure technology that atomizes materials into fine particles. This provides a smooth, professional-quality finish on decks, fencing, outdoor furniture and more.

The One Paint and Primer

Allen recommends this premium paint for trim, doors and furniture. It provides exceptional coverage, and the two-in-one paint and primer formula saves you time and money. The paint is richly pigmented, comes in a variety of colors and is suitable for several surfaces, ranging from wood to stone.

Other tools worth checking out

This list of additional tools was curated by BestReviews staff.

Makita’s cordless 16-inch chainsaw is a solid option for homeowners who prefer battery-powered tools.

If you are going to be clearing away debris by yourself, a quality tarp is an essential piece of gear.

The Sun Joe electric leaf blower is a light-duty option for individuals who are on a budget.

If you have a smaller deck or fence and do not have much staining to do, this Wagner Spraytech is a suitable option.

For people who know how to use the tool safely, this 14-foot, cordless Craftsman pole saw is an excellent option for removing branches.

