Yelp releases an annual forecast of home and living trends based on searches on its website. And the Yelp 2024 Home & Living Trends forecast has just been released. Yelp predicts five big trends for 2024: dopamine décor, professional declutterers, mirrors, lighting and modern shelving.

You don’t have to be able to afford a professional declutterer or elaborate lighting installations to enjoy these trends. There are plenty of products at reasonable prices — including bold rugs and clever storage solutions — to help you get the look.

Dopamine decor

Dopamine décor is bold and bright, according to the Yelp 2024 report. It’s an extension of the Barbiecore trend, but it goes well beyond pink. Anything that comes in bold hues — from couches to paint colors — could be considered dopamine décor. It also includes bright statement florals and other bold prints.

Unique Loom Floral Power Loom Area Rug

Although it’s designed for kids’ rooms, this rug’s bright floral design makes it a striking example of dopamine décor. It’s made from a rugged power-loomed polypropylene yarn, so it can stand up to plenty of wear and tear and areas of high foot traffic.

Red Barrel Studio Family Tree 3 Birds by Rachel Lee

This bold, bright wall art is a cheerful choice from artist Rachel Lee. It’s printed on canvas with a choice of gray or natural wood frames.

Latitude Run Vivanco Armless Sofa Bed

You can choose this sofa bed in three bright hues: orange, purple or red (it also comes in brown and gray, but those hues certainly won’t get the dopamine flowing). It’s comfy as an everyday couch, but converts into a bed for guests.

Professional declutterers

Thanks to a 182% increase in searches for professional declutterers, Yelp has identified this as a 2024 trend. While not everyone can afford to enlist the help of professionals, it’s not hard to streamline your space yourself. In addition to paring back on nonessentials, it’s all about finding clever storage and organization solutions.

17 Stories Gambrill Closet System

If you want to organize your clothes and accessories in style, this closet system is perfect. You can use it as a freestanding piece of furniture in a bedroom or install it in a closet that lacks clothes rails and shelving.

Millwood Pines Hardin Adjustable Drawer Organizer

It’s a common complaint to move some of your clutter into drawers and then end up with overflowing drawers. With this drawer organizer, you can move items off your surfaces and out of sight while still having neat, organized drawers.

17 Stories Alheide 5-Tier 20-Pair Shoe Rack

It’s hard for your place to look free of clutter when you’re constantly tripping over the shoes of everyone in your household. This shoe rack looks great and holds around 20 pairs, so there’s no reason for shoes to be anywhere but on this rack or on your feet.

Mirrors

Mirrors will be big in 2024 if the Yelp forecast is correct. From decorative statement mirrors to sleeker, more subtle options, you can let your personal style be reflected in your choice of mirror.

Mercer41 Dronfield Arch Metal Mirror

We love the arched top and simple design of this full-length mirror. It comes in both gold and black finishes. There are three sizes, from 21 inches by 64 inches to 30 inches by 70 inches.

Astoria Grand Madame Antoinette Wall Mirror

If you’re looking for a statement mirror, this one can’t be ignored. With its black finish and ornate design, it’s a modern twist on an antique style.

Ivy Bronx Jolien Full-Length Mirror

This mirror’s simple style is contemporary yet timeless, so it works in practically any room. You can choose from a range of finishes, including black, white and natural wood. It can be wall-mounted, but also comes with an integrated stand.

Lighting

With a 15% increase in searches for lighting installation, Yelp predicts lighting will be a focus of 2024 design. While you can get a whole new fixture installed, it’s also possible to do it yourself with plug-in sconces or eye-catching floor lamps.

Trent Austin Design Dileo Single Pendant, Set of 2

With their matte-black exterior and gold interior, these pendant lights are undeniably on-trend. They come as a set of two, which is perfect if you have two light fixtures in a room. They come with all the parts needed for installation.

Mercer41 Padelea Iron Plug-in Armed Sconce

If you’d like sconce lights without paying for electrical installation, these plug into an outlet, so you just need to affix them to a wall and plug them in. They have a stylish gold finish and a handy dimmer switch.

Birch Lane Zac Dark Bronze Arched Floor Lamp

The stylish dark bronze color and arched shape of this floor lamp’s frame is sleek and modern, but it’s softened by the woven rattan shade. It’s a stylish statement piece and ideal for those who hate the big light.

Modern shelving

Shelving is a practical essential, but according to the Yelp forecast, we can expect it to become a design focus in 2024. It expects a focus on modern shelving, such as open shelving units and floating shelves.

Wade Logan Jimeny 2-Piece Metal Bracket Shelf

We love the antique brass finish and understated design of these bracket wall shelves. They’re great for books or decorative items, with each shelf holding up to 20 pounds.

Latitude Run Claverie Multifunctional Shelving Unit

This open shelving unit has a ladder design, with shelves deeper at the bottom than the top. You could use it for kitchen items, plants, books, decorative pieces or a combination.

Trent Austin Design Chiasson Etagere Bookcase

There’s an art deco vibe to this shelf, with its interestingly curved top. While it’s sold as a bookcase, you could use it to hold whatever you like. It comes in six finishes, including gold, black and bronze.

