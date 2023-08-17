Show off your love for Halloween with this huge ghost

Calling all Halloween lovers! The undisputed best holiday (sorry, Christmas) is finally getting its due. And with Spooky Season right around the corner, it’s officially time to start making plans if you want to have the creepiest, eeriest, most bone-chilling house on your block.

That’s why you’re going to want to head to your local Home Depot as soon as possible because they have a new Halloween decoration that’s sure to be all the rage this year: a towering, 12-foot ghost.

Get this ghost before it sells out

Halloween lovers will surely remember that Home Depot originated the 12-foot skeleton trend. And when the home improvement store debuted its giant Skelly decoration, it went viral and sold out almost instantly.

So if you want to get your claws on a similarly towering ghost, you’ll need to act fast.

The 12-foot ghost decoration is just as scary as Skelly and sure to tower over any trick-or-treater who visits your abode. Plus, it comes with built in LED lights that add a spooky glow and ensure it can be seen haunting your home all night long.

We have a feeling this ghost is going to be eerily popular this year, so don’t delay if you want one for your Halloween display. It’s available now at Home Depot for $349 — and to help make sure it doesn’t sell out as quickly as Skelly, there’s a limit of one ghost per order.

Complete your Halloween display with these seriously scary decorations

Aiduy Outdoor Halloween Decorations Scary Giant Spider

This giant spider features fluffy black fur (that no one will want to pet), spooky red eyes and bendable legs, so you can pose him on your lawn, on a wall or even on the roof for maximum scariness.

Joyin 47″ Halloween Climbing Zombie Decoration

This realistic climbing zombie can hang from your house or a tree to add some extra scares to your display.

Joyin 5 PCS Life Size Groundbreaker Skeleton Stakes

These skeleton pieces stake into the ground, so once you place both arms, both legs and the skull, the result is a life-size skeleton that looks like it’s unearthing itself from the grave. Does it get any spookier than that? We don’t think so — and neither will visitors to your house this Halloween season.

(18 Pcs) Hanging Bats Halloween Decoration

These realistic flying bats come in three different sizes. The kit also contains two rolls of fishing string — so you can hang them from your house or a tree for a realistic display — and foam dots for sticking them to your windows to create spooky silhouettes. They’re waterproof and weatherproof, making them suitable for indoor or outdoor displays.

Dazzle Bright Halloween 360 LED Net Lights

Light up your Halloween display and make sure every spooky piece can be seen all night long with these purple and orange net lights. They’re perfect for stringing along a fence or draping over bushes or trees.

