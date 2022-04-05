Which Wayfair throw pillow is best?

Whether you’re looking to decorate your couch, bed or chairs, throw pillows are an excellent way to add style and even express your personality. They also serve a functional purpose by providing a little extra support when you need it.

For the past 20 years, Wayfair has been a trusted furniture and home goods supplier. They have a wide variety of throw pillows available in numerous sizes, shapes, colors and designs. The best is Willa Arlo Interiors Velvet Pillow Cover With Insert because it’s functional, durable and can liven up any space.

What to know before you buy Wayfair throw pillows

How to utilize throw pillows

Throw pillows may be small, but they can significantly contribute to the design of a space. Some tips and tricks include:

Use throw pillows of a certain color to highlight but not outshine the dominant color in the room.

Don’t be afraid to mix and match colors and designs. For example, if designing a living room, try putting a different style throw pillow on each piece of furniture. However, you don’t want to go too far, so try to mix in neutral colors to balance out the visual scheme.

You can either mix and match shapes and sizes to play with proportion or go for a more symmetrical look.

Throw pillows don’t need to make a statement. You can use pillows with neutral colors to help create an understated or calming environment.

Size and shape

Most standard throw pillows are either 18 by 18 inches or 20 by 20 inches, but Wayfair offers various size combinations, ranging from 14 to 24 inches.

You can find square, rectangular and round pillows and several novelty shapes that include hearts, shells, flowers and various animals.

Types of throw pillows

The typical throw pillow is square, but Wayfair also sells bigger Euro throw pillows designed to decorate beds, circular bolster pillows, rectangular lumbar pillows, floor pillows and various back and armrests.

What to look for in quality Wayfair throw pillows

Materials

The cover material of Wayfair throw pillows you have to choose from include cotton, velvet, linen, polyester, faux fur, leather, synthetic, silk, wool, satin, acrylic, vinyl and microfiber. It’s important to note that not all material is available in every color, design, shape and size.

Colors

The color you choose for your throw pillows can significantly impact the look and overall feel of the space you’re trying to decorate.

Wayfair sells throw pillows in the following solid colors: blue, white, green, black, orange, red, pink, teal, beige, navy purple and brown. Combinations of gray and silver, ivory and cream and yellow and gold are also available.

Patterns

If solid colors aren’t what you’re looking for, Wayfair offers a series of throw pillows with patterns that include floral, stripped, geometric, ikat, damask, chevron, paisley, plaid, animal print, polka dots, patchwork and some abstract designs.

How much you can expect to spend on Wayfair throw pillows

Throw pillows will vary in price based on size, material, details and embellishments. Wayfair offers pillows that range in pricing from $25-$150.

Wayfair throw pillows FAQ

Should my throw pillows all be the same size?

A. Throw pillows give you the chance to show your personality while adding color and texture to any space, so you can mix and match shapes and sizes as you see fit. If you do purchase pillows of different sizes, it’s best to stage the largest pillows in the back of the couch or bed and put the smaller pillows in the front. This is ideal for both design purposes and optimal comfort.

How do I clean a throw pillow?

A. The materials and fabrics used to create throw pillows can vary, so you always want to review the manufacturer’s recommended cleaning instructions. Always spot test the fabric before using any chemical product to protect the integrity of the pillow. If your pillow has details and embellishments, it is probably best to have it dry cleaned. You want to avoid water when cleaning pillows made from wool, silk, leather or suede.

What are the best Wayfair throw pillows to buy?

Top Wayfair throw pillow

Willa Arlo Interiors Velvet Pillow Cover With Insert

What you need to know: Add luxury and opulence to any space with this round pleated velvet throw pillow.

What you’ll love: This pillow’s rounded shape is both beautiful and functional as it easily serves your needs on a bed, couch, or as a ground floor pillow. The construction is sturdy and all seams have been reinforced to add durability so that it can handle substantial direct weight.

What you should consider: This pillow is spot-clean only, so do not machine wash.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top Wayfair throw pillow for the money

Lark Manor Burnestown Square Pillow

What you need to know: This timeless and traditional budget-friendly throw pillow adds color and texture to any space where it’s used.

What you’ll love: This pillow can be either a statement piece or part of a layered collection. Woven with the highest level of construction and durability, this poly-blend throw pillow comes with the insert included.

What you should consider: This pillow is better suited for style because it’s not as soft as other pillows used for comfort.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Worth checking out

Rosecliff Heights Burlap-Style Stripe Large Lumbar Pillow

What you need to know: This modern and chic statement pillow with lumbar support can look great by itself on any chair or bed.

What you’ll love: This throw pillow comes with the classic rustic blue stripe on a soft and comfortable burlap fabric made with soft weave cotton. This pillow is a cotton blend with serged seams for additional durability, while the hidden zipper allows you to remove the inner cotton potion so the exterior can be laundered.

What you should consider: This pillow is dry-clean only.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

