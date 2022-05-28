Which Marvel wall art is best?

If you are looking to add some heroism to your home decor, try wall art featuring all things Marvel. Whether you prefer Iron Man, Captain America or another character from the Marvel universe, there are many fun options to choose from. You can find everything from posters to laser-cut wood. Considering your available space and other factors will help you choose the perfect wall art for your home. A top pick for many is the LP ART Canvas Print Wall Art Watercolor Super Heroes Collage that includes depictions of the most popular Avengers.

What to know before you buy Marvel wall art

Location

Marvel wall art can make a great addition to your home decor. Superhero-loving kiddos will surely appreciate the addition of a poster or painting of their favorite Marvel character to their bedroom. Marvel wall art also works great in movie theater rooms, home offices or game rooms. Try hanging art above beds or couches, along wall alcoves and over tables you have placed against walls.

Sizing

It is best to determine the size of the wall art you need before you begin your search. Many pieces of art come with a variety of sizing options, and knowing your needs in advance will keep your shopping from being interrupted by the need to get up and go measure your walls. You can use a tape measure to easily determine the correct dimensions. If you are having trouble deciding what size art will look best, try cutting a piece of cardboard with the piece’s measurements and holding it up to the wall to see what those dimensions will look like in your space.

Wall art weight

The reality of hanging wall art is that you are usually going to have to make some holes in your wall. This can be a problem if you like to change your decor around often or if you have limitations on what you can do in a rental property. Heavier pieces of art will often require substantial hardware to hang. This could mean as many as four holes in your wall for one piece of art. If you need to avoid this, try lighter pieces, like posters, and choose a plastic frame over a metal one.

What to look for in quality wall art

Posters

Posters are by far the most cost-effective way to add decor to your walls, and Marvel posters abound. You can find everything from the official movie posters to re-creations of the cover of your favorite comic book issue. Whatever your preferred film, character or comic, there is sure to be a poster of it.

Canvas

If you’d like something a little more akin to traditional wall art, there are plenty of canvas print options. While these might be a little pricier, a canvas print looks like a more permanent addition to your wall decor than a poster. A canvas print can also be a great option if you’d like something a little more artistic, like a watercolor or abstract rendition of the Marvel heroes.

Wood and metal art pieces

For a departure from prints, look for pieces made from wood or metal. Artists often use laser cutting to craft images out of these materials. The images are often silhouettes of characters, logos or locations.

How much you can expect to spend on Marvel wall art

For cheaper items, like posters, expect to spend from $7-$20. For higher-end items, like canvas prints, expect to spend between $35-$90.

Marvel wall art FAQ

What is the best type of wall art for rentals?

A. The lighter the art the better. Anything Command Strips can hold up works best. That way you don’t have to worry about leaving any holes in the wall you’ll have to fix later.

What if I prefer villains to superheroes?

A. If it is the Marvel villains that have captured your heart, you can find all your favorites featured in various pieces of wall art. Loki is especially prominent in posters and artist’s renderings.

What’s the best Marvel wall art to buy?

Top Marvel wall art

LP ART Canvas Print Wall Art Watercolor Super Heroes Collage

What you need to know: This watercolor print of the Avengers is perfect for anyone who wants to celebrate their favorite film franchise but wants something more decorative than a poster.

What you’ll love: This painting showcases the Hulk, Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Black Widow and Hawkeye in watercolors. The characters appear mostly in silhouette as they assemble on what could be a battlefield.

What you should consider: There have been rare reports of overstretched canvases.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Marvel wall art for the money

Trends International Marvel Comics The Lineup Wall Poster

What you need to know: This poster is great for anyone who just can’t pick a single character as their favorite.

What you’ll love: This officially licensed poster features all the major characters from the comics. You can hang it directly on the wall for the classic poster look or frame it for a classier decor item. The poster is 22 inches by 34 inches and printed on quality FSC-certified paper.

What you should consider: There have been a few reports of posters arriving damaged.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

WoodyWallDecor Avengers Wood Wall Art Set of 6

What you need to know: This set of wall art is perfect for a kid’s room, home office, game room or home theater.

What you’ll love: You’ll love the gallery wall you can create with this set of six logos carved from wood. Choose from 10 different colors, including pink, green, blue, red and wood types, and from square or round shapes. The compressed wood is light and durable, which makes it a breeze to hang.

What you should consider: This set will take up more wall space than other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

