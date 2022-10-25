Using major sales events to stock up on necessities

The American economy has taken hit after hit over the past several years. It is now at a point where many can no longer afford essential expenses. Household cleaning supplies, such as paper towels and disinfectant wipes, are getting increasingly harder to fit into the budget. To reduce the financial burden, savvy shoppers are using major sales events to stock up on necessities.

A dynamic shift in shopping habits

There was a time when going shopping was a family event. You packed everyone into the car and drove to a store that might be 20 minutes or more away. The incentive for making the trip may have been a sale that offered some item you wanted at a ridiculously low price. However, once there, families would also pick up the things they needed at the normal price, and the store would profit.

But that’s not how shopping works anymore. It takes little effort to hop online, search for the specific item (or items) you want or need, click to make a purchase and have it shipped directly to your door, often within 24 hours (or less). Shoppers don’t have to purchase just because they made the trip. They can wait for a price that better fits into their budget.

Products that have become increasingly popular sales items

Because of the shift in how people shop, retailers have had to reconsider which products they discount during a major sales event. People aren’t going to storm an online store for a doorbuster deal, then also grab a bunch of non-sale items. They’re only going to purchase the doorbuster deal.

This means we’re increasingly seeing deeper discounts on products that rarely went on sale in the past. Smart shoppers are using flagship events to stock up on their essentials. This may include cleaning supplies, out-of-season lawn equipment, off-season fashions, post-holiday decorations and more.

Holiday sales predictions

This year, it’s likely that seasonal sales will be driven nearly as much by people wanting to stock up on home essentials as individuals purchasing decorations and gifts for the holidays. When you’re online searching for that perfect present, don’t forget to keep an eye on the things you’ll need to keep your household running smoothly for the next few months.

Essentials that you can get at a discount right now

Mama Bear Gentle Touch Diapers

These quality diapers are part of Amazon’s Stock Up & Save page: You save 20% when you buy $50 or more. You get 184 size 2 diapers that contain either star or polka dot designs. They are hypoallergenic and free from chlorine bleaching and perfumes.

Duracell CR2032 3V Lithium Batteries

It seems some device is always needing a new battery. These lithium batteries are guaranteed to last 10 years in storage so they’re a perfect item to buy on sale and stored until needed. They have a bitter, non-toxic coating that helps prevent children from swallowing them.

Energizer AAA Batteries

AAA batteries power everything from toys to remotes. You can never have too many. This 12-pack from Energizer can be stored for up to 10 years, so you always have what you need in stock. Even when installed, these batteries are designed to be leakproof for up to 2 years to help protect your delicate electronic devices.

Presto 308-Sheet Mega Roll Ultra-Soft Toilet Paper

This pack includes 24 rolls of toilet paper. It’s part of Amazon’s Stock Up & Save page: You save 20% when you buy $50 or more. This ultra-soft toilet paper comes on long-lasting rolls that leave less lint behind.

Mr. Clean Magic Eraser

Magic Erasers are household miracle cleaners. Just add water, squeeze, wipe and your troubles disappear. These Magic Erasers clean soap scum, grout, toothpaste residue and more. The lavender scent gives your bathroom a refreshing smell.

Crest 3DWhitestrips

Teeth whitening strips have become one of the most popular items to purchase at big sale events. You can keep your teeth looking bright as can be while saving money. These enamel-safe strips from Crest can get your teeth up to 23 levels whiter in 24 days.

Amazon Basic Care Ibuprofen

Ibuprofen is good for temporarily reducing fever and relieving aches and pains. No prescription is needed to purchase this bottle of 500 200-milligram tablets. Amazon Basic Care Ibuprofen is part of Amazon’s Stock Up & Save page: You save 20% when you buy $50 or more.

Degree Men 48-Hour Original Antiperspirant Deodorant

It can be hard to set aside money to buy things that aren’t fun, like deodorant. That’s why you should stock up when this item goes on sale. Degree offers up to 48 hours of sweat and odor protection for men with active lives.

Amazon Basics Microfiber Cleaning Cloths

Microfiber cleaning cloths are gentle on most surfaces. They provide streak-free, lint-free drying and are durable enough to be used over and over. These cleaning cloths are part of Amazon’s Stock Up & Save page: You save 20% when you buy $50 or more.

Revlon Super Lustrous Lip Kit

Lipstick is a cosmetic you never want to be without. Stocking up on a variety of shades means you’ll always be prepared for any season, any event and any outfit. This set of three moisturizing lipsticks include Bare It All (a nude/brown cream finish), Gold Pearl Plum (a plum/berry pearl finish) and Cherries in the Snow (a red/coral matte finish).

Aptamil Stage 1 Baby Formula

As we experienced earlier this year, even essential staples can become hard to find. When it’s something as important as baby formula, you want to make sure you’re never caught empty-handed. Aptamil is the top formula brand in Europe and is suitable for babies from birth to 12 months.

Herkka No.10 Self-Seal Envelopes

The only thing worse than reaching for a stamp and finding none left is reaching for an envelope and realizing the box is empty. This pack of 500 security envelopes will keep you stocked up for years.

Amazon Basics Tall Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags

Amazon Basics trash bags are part of Amazon’s Stock Up & Save page: You save 20% when you buy $50 or more. The 120 kitchen trash bags in this pack have a 13-gallon capacity and feature a vibrant red drawstring for secure closure.

