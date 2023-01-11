Victrola, Lenovo, Ring and more boast new products worth checking out

CES is an annual event where major brands gather to share their newest tech innovations. This year, we’ve seen big news from Lenovo, Razer, Ring, Alienware and more. Although many of these newly announced products aren’t available yet, there are numerous gadgets you can pick up ahead of their release to prepare yourself. Keep an eye on the announcements if you’re interested in the latest tech advancements.

Razer Edge

The Razer Edge is a 5G-enabled hand-held gaming device that was first announced at RazerCon in October 2022. It’s similar to the Steam Deck or Logitech G Cloud, and Razer is also releasing a cheaper, Wi-Fi-only option.

This device will use the Android 12 operating system and comes with a modified version of the Razer Kishi V2 that includes a headphone jack and rumble capabilities. The Razer Edge is officially slated for a Jan. 26 release date.

Victrola Stream Onyx Record Player

This high-end record player lets you stream your vinyl to compatible Sonos speakers. Victrola released its first Sonos-compatible record player, the Victrola Stream Carbon, last year, and it said its newest record player is functionally identical but with a few cosmetic changes that make it more affordable.

The Stream Onyx, which costs $599.99, is currently available for pre-order and will ship on Feb. 15.

Lenovo Smart Paper

The Lenovo Smart Paper is the Kindle Scribe’s newest competitor. This e-reader replicates the look and feel of paper, lets you download e-books from E-books.com and has 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. Still, unlike the Kindle Scribe, this device’s primary use case is taking notes.

The Lenovo Smart Paper features 50 gigabytes of storage and will launch sometime in 2023.

Aqara FP2

The Aqara FP2 is a presence-sensing smart device that can sense you’re in a room even if you aren’t moving. Because it doesn’t require motion, you can ensure your lights won’t turn off if you’re sitting too still. This device is sure to improve at-home automation since you can connect it to your lights and other devices to turn them on when you enter a room.

Aqara already offers the Camera Hub G3 with similar features, but the FP2 is a significant improvement for those who don’t want a smart camera in their home.

Ring Car Cam

The newest Ring camera is designed to keep your car safe by recording when it’s parked or in motion. The dual-facing cameras ensure you get a good view of everything happening around and in your vehicle. The night-vision feature ensures you won’t miss anything in dimly lit conditions.

The Ring Car Cam, which costs $199.99, is available for pre-order and will begin shipping on Feb.15.

Alienware X16

This ultrathin gaming laptop boasts an RGB keyboard and trackpad. Additionally, it has a gorgeous RGB light ring on the backside. You can buy it with a 16-inch QHD+ screen with either a 165-hertz or 240-hertz refresh rate. Alternatively, you can buy a full HD version with a 480-hertz refresh rate.

Products worth checking out if you’re following CES 2023

Razer Kishi V2

This turns your smartphone into a mobile gaming device. There’s no word on whether this version of the Kishi will be compatible with the Razer Edge, but you can still use it ahead of time to get a feel for the technology.

Sold by Amazon and Best Buy

Logitech G Cloud

This Steam Deck competitor lets you play video games via Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Xbox Remote Play, Steam Link or the Google Play Store. It features a 1080p touch screen and around 12 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Sold by Amazon and Best Buy

Victrola Stream Onyx Turntable

This features a sleek, black design and lets you stream music wirelessly to Sonos speakers. Its build quality is top-notch, and it fully integrates with the Sonos mobile app.

Sold by Amazon and Best Buy

Victrola Stream Carbon Turntable

This is the higher-end version of the Victrola Stream Onyx. It lets you stream vinyl to Sonos speakers, and you can control it with the Victrola companion app.

Sold by Best Buy

Sonos Two Room Set One SL

This top-notch speaker system is ideal for those pre-ordering the Victrola Onyx. These compact speakers pack a punch and can be controlled with the Sonos app or Apple AirPlay 2.

Sold by Amazon

Kindle Scribe

Amazon’s latest Kindle device lets you read e-books and take notes. It is available with up to 64GB of storage and features a glare-free display. Many said they were impressed with the battery life that lasts for multiple weeks.

Sold by Amazon and Best Buy

Aqara 2K Security Indoor Camera Hub G3

This features AI facial, pet and gesture recognition, letting you control your smart home devices with up to five gestures. You can trigger specific smart home actions when you enter your home or have it alert you when a stranger is present.

Sold by Amazon

Ring Car Cam

This device records when you’re moving or stationary and sends motion-detection alerts when connected to Wi-Fi. It can connect via LTE when you’re away from Wi-Fi and lets you store videos on the cloud for up to 180 days.

Sold by Amazon

Alienware X15

This features a 15-inch display with 1920×1080 resolution and a 360-hertz refresh rate. It has a quad-fan cooling system and an RGB keyboard. Most said they had no issues using VR headsets with it.

Sold by Amazon and Best Buy

