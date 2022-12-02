Protect your hands during cold weather by applying lotion shortly before putting on your gloves. This helps the moisturizer absorb better into the skin.

Which winter gloves for women should you buy?

The skin on your hands can take some harsh punishment during cold weather. Even prolonged exposure to the air during a chilly snap can leave your hands with dry skin or chilblains. If you live in an area where extreme cold is a high probability, spending time outdoors makes gloves an absolute necessity.

But to make sure your gloves can withstand the winter season, you need a pair thatâ€™s fit for your climate and lifestyle.

Types of winter gloves for women

Womenâ€™s gloves fall into three main categories:

Fashion: For the most part, gloves worn for style purposes focus less on comfort and warmth and more on overall look. Thatâ€™s not to say that they wonâ€™t keep your hands warm on a chilly winter day. But they are not likely to be fit for all situations.

What to consider before buying winter gloves

Size: Bulkier gloves typically come as one-size-fits-all. But for sleeker designs, you may need to select among different sizes so the gloves fit nicely.

9 best womenâ€™s winter gloves to buy

Dimore Winter Gloves for Women

These fashionable gloves are soft, comfortable and will help keep your hands warm through the fall and winter. They come with touch-screen technology that lets you use your smartphone while out in the cold without having to take your gloves off.

Sold by Amazon

Geyoga Elastic Cuff Winter Warm Fleece Gloves

Equipped with an elastic cuff so they can slip under your jacket’s sleeve, these gloves create an insulating effect on your hands and wrist. The warm fleece line keeps your hands warm in winter, and the gloves are machine-washable.

Sold by Amazon

Trendoux Winter Gloves

These black gloves are made with 50% conductive yarn on the fingertips so you can use your tablet or smartphone without taking off your gloves. They’re thickened to be windproof, have a warm lining and come with triangle silicone non-slip designs on the palms.

Sold by Amazon

Fantastic Zone Womenâ€™s Winter Touch-screen Gloves

These fleece gloves are made with breathable material to keep hands warm without irritating sensitive skin. Although they are hand-wash only, they are made with high-density, ultra-soft chenille fabric and have three touchscreen-friendly fingertips on each hand.

Sold by Amazon

Isotoner Womenâ€™s Spandex Cold Weather Stretch Gloves

This fashionable pair of gloves have vegan leather patches, fleece lining and stretch spandex to give you a comfortable, warm experience through the cold days of winter. The stretch fabric helps the gloves to repel snow and rain, so your hands stay nice and dry.

Sold by Amazon

Carhartt Women’s Quilted Insulated Gloves

This set of cold weather gloves is made of polyester with a loop and hook closure and microfiber lining with a stretchy fleece cuff. They’re waterproof and quilted to keep hands dry and warm.

Sold by Amazon

Bodvera Thermal Insulation Fingerless Texting Wool Gloves

These wool and acrylic gloves have a double-layered elastic cuff and are made with comfortable fabric that insulates your hands during cold snaps. They have flip-up fingertips for convenience, flexibility and style.

Sold by Amazon

Vislivin Full-Hand Women’s Gloves

These lambskin gloves come in a high-end gift box, making them a lovely gift or treat for yourself or a loved one. The full-finger gloves let you operate a touch screen and the lambskin exterior provides grip for activities such as driving or cycling.

Sold by Amazon

Alepo Winter PU Leather Gloves for Women

The cashmere lining in these gloves will keep hands nice and snug during cold snaps. The elegant design comes from the gloves’ leather outer lining, which is not only high-quality but soft and supple, too.

Sold by Amazon

