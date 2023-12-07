Score Fire TV, Echo and Blink products for up to 50% off

It’s that time of year. Just about everyone is on the hunt for the perfect holiday gifts, and time is running out to find (and buy) them. If anyone on your shopping list has had their eye on an Amazon device — like an all-new Echo Pop, a Blink Mini home security camera or a Ring Video Doorbell — now is the perfect time to shop for them. Amazon has huge discounts on almost all of its devices right now — up to 50% off.

Even if your holiday shopping is already done, deals this good don’t come around that often, so this is a great time to pick something up for yourself too. If there’s an Amazon device you need, odds are it’s on sale right now, so don’t wait. These deals probably won’t last long.

Now is your chance to get up to 50% off Amazon devices

Amazon Echo Pop

The all-new Echo Pop is Amazon’s most compact smart speaker yet — made for small spaces with a design that blends in but sound that stands out. Use voice control to play music, listen to audiobooks and podcasts, make your space a smart space, set timers, check the weather, read the news, order products and so much more. Get it now for 55% off.

Amazon Blink Mini

Make your home more secure this season with Blink Mini, a compact, indoor security camera. It’s loaded with features: 1080p high-definition video, night vision, motion detection, two-way audio and Alexa compatibility. Get it for 43% off.

Amazon Blink Video Doorbell

Blink Video Doorbells are equipped with two-way audio, HD video, motion and chime app alerts and Alexa compatibility. You can also choose a hard-wired or wire-free version. Get it today for 40% off.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick turns any TV into a smart TV. Gain access to millions of movies and shows via popular streaming platforms. Get it for 50% off.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet

The Fire HD 8 tablet is made for kids, as it has ad-free content and parental controls built in. It also features a kid-friendly case and up to 13 hours of battery life for streaming, games and more. Get it today for 43% off.

Amazon Fire TV 32″

Watch all your favorites on this HD smart TV. It comes with Fire TV and Alexa built in, so you can stream movies and TV without cable. Get it now for 45% off.

Amazon Ring Video Doorbell

Level up your home security with a Ring Video Doorbell, which is equipped with 1080p HD video, live notifications and privacy controls. Additionally, the setup is simple. Get it now for 45% off.

Amazon Echo Show 5

The Echo Show 5 has better audio than previous releases plus a newly designed screen that offers a better nighttime viewing experience. Get it today for 56% off.

Amazon Echo Glow

The Echo Glow is Amazon’s first smart lamp. It has customizable routines, timers and more. Get it for 33% off.

