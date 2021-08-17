Best Google laptop

Because Chromebook has an offline connection to Google Drive, it’s easy to remain connected to your work even if you have internet instability.

Which Google laptop is best?

It’s safe to say that the last year has demanded a fair amount of work from home. Fortunately, now is a great time to explore Chromebook laptops options because of the variety and flexibility in the line.

Chromebooks come in a variety of sizes with different memory and RAM to suit the needs of most users on most budgets. A top choice is the ASUS 12.5-Inch Touchscreen Chromebook Flip for its affordable price and intelligent versatility.

What to consider before you buy a Google laptop

Chromebook screen size

The screen size helps to indicate the portability of the overall item, and a larger laptop may be difficult for travel. Conversely, a small screen may not provide the needed visibility for graphic design or other intensive products. Also, consider the standard size of laptop sleeves and the space allotted with an average laptop carrier when choosing screen size.

Google laptop storage

Storage size, or internal memory, is another critical factor as it impacts the amount of information and work you can store on your device. Good internal memory can ensure that larger files or more complicated programs can grow and build over time without requiring the help of an external drive. If your content is storage high, it may be in your best interest to consider a laptop with a larger memory.

Google laptop battery life

If you are traveling with your laptop or planning on using it for an extended period, then battery life is one of the top items to consider. It’s essential to keep in mind that laptops with smaller screens tend to have longer battery charges.

What to look for in a quality Google laptop

Google Drive

Most information and data resides in the offline Google Drive. It’s a feature that makes Chromebooks stand out from the crowd as being offline no longer means being isolated from essential documents.

Streamlined app management

Applications available for Chromebooks continue to increase and grow. Additionally, continuous updates organize and demystify the current app chaos and bring it into a more uniform outfit.

Virtual desktop

A virtual desktop brings more creative possibilities to the table by making information and work more accessible from one Chrome OS. This means you have the power to pull from your work or home computer and use that content for different workspaces.

Cost of Google laptops

Expect to spend around $200-$600 for a good Google laptop. Quality meets affordability at this average price point.

Best Google laptop FAQ

Q: What accessories does a Chromebook come with?

A. Most Chromebooks come with a charger. On average, it’s a typical 65W charger. This means that the charger operates at 65 watts and requires less power than most 95 watt chargers.

Q: How much do Chromebooks weigh?

A. The Chromebooks typically weigh less than 3 pounds. They’re often complimented for their light build.

Best Google laptops

Best of the best Google laptop

The ASUS 12.5-Inch Touchscreen Chromebook Flip stands out from the crowd thanks to a reasonable price point that hovers around $300 with additional tools and applications that boost its inherent bargain value. It has added benefits such as a versatile screen, allowing the computer to function as a laptop and a smart tablet.

The backlit keyboard is great for working long hours well into the night. Another benefit stems from ASUS’s security-minded features such as built-in antivirus protection and the ability to have automatic updates to keep your laptop functioning at the highest level of performance. Google laptops are improving and growing to remain competitive in the technology market. Google makes steady updates and improvements to keep previously purchased items up to the current standard.

ASUS 12.5-Inch Touchscreen Chromebook Flip

What you need to know: A middle ground-priced laptop with dual flexibility that is ideal for work on the go or just typing from the casual coffee shop thanks to the flip screen option.

What you’ll love: It has storage available at 64 GB and a battery that can last well over an 8-hour work shift. It also has 4 GB for RAM and speed. In general, 4 GB is the middle of the road, but more computers are offering 8 GB and even 12 GB as time goes on. However, it’s important to keep in mind that 4 GB still does the job for the price. There are two USB ports to support multiple activities at one time. Easy to carry at just under 3 pounds.

What you should consider: Many customers mentioned that at 12.5 inches, the screen feels slightly uncomfortable as most cases are for the 12-inch screen size. The 12.5-inch screen is a little bulkier than the commonly known 12-inch models.

Where to buy: Amazon

Best bang for the buck

Samsung Chromebook 3

What you need to know: This option has an affordable price point of around $200, so it’s great for personal and professional use.

What you’ll love: It has an 11.6-inch LCD screen with Bluetooth 4.0 and 4GB of computer memory. The hard disk is 16.5 GB, and it weighs just over 2.5 pounds. This is a relatively light laptop that promotes easy daily transportation to and from the office.

What you should consider: Customers mentioned skips, also known as missed-entered letters or symbols, when using the keyboard. However, customers also said that this occurred when typing unusually fast.

Where to buy: Amazon

Best honorable mention Google laptop

Acer Chromebook 14

What you need to know: This option has a generous 14-inch screen and uses Chromebook OS as its operating system with an 8 GB memory.

What you’ll love: Strong battery that lasts up to 12 hours, and this laptop also has a 32 GB hard disk size.

What you should consider: Customers reported a slight lag in speed and found that the keypad design had room for improvement.

Where to buy: Acer and Amazon

