While many headphones now come equipped with Bluetooth, true wireless headphones usually can also be controlled wirelessly with touch buttons for things like volume, playback and phone calls—making them truly wireless earbuds.

Which truly wireless earbuds are best?

Today’s headphone market offers a ton of models and styles of wireless earbuds, which can make purchasing a pair a challenge. While the best truly wireless earbuds are those that suit your needs and preferences, the Apple AirPods Pro, with their simplicity, high-quality audio and versatility, are always a great choice.

What to know before you buy truly wireless earbuds

Earbud use

Perhaps the most important thing to consider when looking at truly wireless earbuds is how you plan to use them. For those using earbuds on commutes or just around the house, lower-cost headphones will suffice. On the other hand, people who plan to work out their earbuds may want to consider models that feature sweat and moisture resistance, or even waterproof ratings of IPX6 and up.

Style and design

Another major factor to consider when buying any headphones is what kind of style and design you prefer. There are earbuds that are sleek and stylish, and others so small that no one can tell you’re wearing them. Go with whatever model suits your needs and aesthetic.

Additional audio features

Many top of the line earbuds offers useful audio features like active noise cancellation, ambient awareness for tuning into the user’s surroundings or built-in voice control for playback, phone calls and volume control. In addition, some earbud models offer adaptive equalization, which actually allows the user to sculpt and fine-tune their audio.

What to look for in quality truly wireless earbuds

Wireless charging case

One of the best additions to the modern era’s switch to wireless earbuds is the wireless charging case. Earbuds with wireless charging cases not only extend their battery life, but they’re also convenient and portable.

Long battery life

For truly wireless earbuds to be useful, they have to have long battery life. Nothing is worse than your headphones dying in the middle of a run. Many earbud models offer a long battery life per charge, which can be expanded significantly with the use of a charging case.

Good audio quality

Arguably audio quality is the most important feature of a pair of earbuds. The audio quality offered by high-tier and name-brand companies is usually the best, but most buyers can also make do with more affordable earbud models.

Built-in microphone

While most true wireless headphones already have a built-in microphone, be sure to double-check if you plan to use your earbuds for phone calls or voice commands.

How much you can expect to spend on truly wireless earbuds

While the overall price range of any headphones can vary quite a bit, most true wireless headphones fall between $20-$200. Most name-brand headphones range $100 and up for truly wireless earbuds, especially if you’re looking for the best models from brands like Apple or Samsung, .

Truly wireless earbuds FAQ

What are truly wireless earbuds?

Truly wireless earbuds, or true wireless earbuds, are simply in-ear headphones that use Bluetooth, instead of cables, for connecting to the audio source, as well as featuring wireless controls for playback and volume.

Do all truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case?

Not all true wireless earbuds come with a charging case. Many high-tier models give the buyer the option to buy earbuds with or without a charging case.

What are the best truly wireless earbuds to buy?

Top truly wireless earbuds

Apple AirPods Pro True Wireless Earbuds with a Wireless Charging Case

What you need to know: These tried-and-true in-ear headphones from Apple feature impressive noise-cancelling abilities, superior audio and a long battery life.

What you’ll love: This is a great choice for crystal clear audio quality. Apple makes earbuds with very comfortable silicone ear tips, with multiple sizes of tips included. The wireless charger significantly expands battery life and listening time.

What you should consider: This model is more expensive than many earbuds, and only comes in Apple White.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top truly wireless earbuds for the money

TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds with IPX8 Waterproof Rating and Charging Case

What you need to know: These in-ear headphones are a great value, and they also feature a useful IPX8 waterproof rating that ensures their safety in or around water.

What you’ll love: These earbuds offer six hours playtime per charge, with an additional 30 hours using the charging case. They are available in black, blue, green, white, champagne or rose gold.

What you should consider: Their audio quality isn’t as strong as some higher-quality models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Earbuds with a Wireless Charging Case

What you need to know: These top of the line earbuds from Samsung offer great audio with built-in adaptive audio features.

What you’ll love: Samsung’s earbuds have adaptive audio, noise cancellation and ambient awareness, with four available ambient levels. They are available in phantom black, phantom silver or phantom violet.

What you should consider: Some buyers didn’t like the way that these earbuds fit into their ears.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Zachary Visconti writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.