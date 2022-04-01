Which high-end portable monitor is best?

Computer users know the feeling of wishing they had more screen space. It might be doing research for school or watching multiple videos or playing online games. Whether it’s business, entertainment, education or gaming, high-end portable monitors take your mobile device or laptop and provide a larger viewing space.

There are many options for high-end portable monitors and many features to consider. For its overall versatility and built-in battery life, the top choice is the Asus ZenScreen Portable Touch Monitor.

What to know before you buy a high-end portable monitor

Bigger is not always better

High-end portable computer monitors come in different sizes. Larger monitor sizes may be helpful for gamers or someone making a presentation, while smaller displays make more sense for students, people who travel often, or someone who bounces around offices. We are prone to think that larger displays are better, but it depends on your intended use. The most common sizes are 15.6 to 17.3 inches. Displays in this size range tend to have good quality viewing and are easy to transport.

High resolution is better

With many high-definition display options available, you should look for a high-end portable monitor with at least 4K resolution. This resolution level is ideal for basic work that doesn’t require ultra-clear graphics. There are HD displays for gamers and other entertainment purposes, but they will cost more.

Connecting your display and device is essential

Perhaps the most important consideration is ensuring that your mobile device or laptop can properly connect to the high-end portable monitor. Not having the right ports will require an adapter, or you could run the risk of the monitor not working correctly. Today, most high-end portable monitors have USB ports known as Type A and Type C. Type C is more powerful and faster than Type A, but both do a good job.

What to look for in a quality high-end portable monitor

Portability

It may seem obvious, but a high-end portable monitor needs to be just that- portable. Many high-end portable monitors today are less than a half-inch thick and weigh two pounds or less. Some models may be wider or heavier, so make sure to check the manufacturer’s specifications. If you are on the go a lot, having a high-end portable monitor that can easily be grabbed and carried will be important.

Battery

High resolution requires optimal power, so make sure your high-end portable monitor has a built-in battery. The best batteries are lithium-ion, which are very powerful but small in size. Ideally, your battery should have a minimum power of at least 5000 milliamperes per hour.

Integrated speakers

Having built-in speakers can make a big difference for your high-end portable monitor since you won’t have to carry an external speaker with you. Many integrated speakers have excellent sound quality, which is especially important for gamers or watching videos or movies. Make sure that there are easy-to-use volume controls too.

Adjustable stand

Depending on your workstation or how you intend to use your high-end monitor, look for models with adjustable stands that allow you to tilt the screen at different angles. This can reduce eye strain and also help when your external setting has poor lighting.

Touchscreen

If you are used to touchscreen displays on your mobile device or laptop, you may want to consider a high-end portable monitor with touchscreen capabilities. This will increase the overall cost and limit your selection, but touchscreen models are available.

How much you can expect to spend on a high-end portable monitor

High-end portable monitors vary in price based on the display size, resolution and overall features. For the most common display size of 14 to 16 inches, basic models start at $150, with the most popular models costing $200-$400. Some drawing boards and other specialized monitors run $400-$600, with larger displays approaching $1,000.

High-end portable monitor FAQ

Are refurbished high-end portable monitors worth buying?

A. A refurbished high-end portable monitor will likely cost less than a new one. The risk is that you don’t know why the original monitor was returned or how well it was repaired. If you need to save money and purchase a refurbished monitor, ensure that the retailer’s warranty and return policy are clearly outlined and understood.

Should I have a high-end portable monitor repaired?

A. Usually, the cost to repair a broken high-end portable monitor exceeds the cost of buying a new one. There may be exceptions, so you will want to get an estimate from the repair retailer. If you know how to repair a monitor yourself, it may be cost-effective, but that is a rare skill set among consumers.

What are the best high-end portable monitors to buy?

Top high-end portable monitor

Asus ZenScreen Portable Touch Monitor

What you need to know: A great option for beginners and experts, this Type-C portable touch monitor offers versatility while meeting most of your display needs.

What you’ll love: With an award-winning design, this portable monitor is only 0.3 inches slim and weighs two pounds. A built-in battery and integrated speakers compliment the touch functionality. Flicker-free backlighting lessens eye fatigue.

What you should consider: This portable touch monitor has difficulty working with Apple products.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Best Buy

Top high-end portable monitor for money

Lepow Portable Monitor

What you need to know: This affordable portable monitor has an FHD screen and an accompanying stand for convenience.

What you’ll love: The mini HDMI and USB C ports allow connection to laptops, game systems, smartphones and PCs for extending use for business and entertainment. Built-in speakers and leather smart cover provide additional value and versatility.

What you should consider: The screen colors are not as sharp as they appear on some other portable monitors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Wacom Cintiq 16

What you need to know: This is an excellent drawing tablet that can serve as a portable monitor with many quality features.

What you’ll love: As a drawing tablet, it has excellent sensitivity. The screen is scratch-resistant with great clarity. It comes with foldable and adjustable legs that provide the perfect angle. A 3-in-1 HDMI connection cable is included.

What you should consider: It requires two computer ports to connect, which doesn’t work for all laptops.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Best Buy

