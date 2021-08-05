Best Samsung Galaxy phones

The first Samsung Galaxy smartphone was unveiled in 2009, two years after Apple’s original iPhone.

Which Samsung Galaxy phone should you buy?

Samsung is one of the most popular and innovative electronics manufacturers in the world, so it’s no wonder that the Samsung Galaxy is continuously rated as the best smartphone on the market.

With its powerful Android operating system, high-tech camera and iconic, sleek appearance, choosing a Samsung Galaxy over its competing brands is an obvious choice for many consumers. But with so many Galaxy devices available, a bit of research is going to be needed to figure out which one is best for you.

Details to consider when shopping for a Samsung Galaxy phone

Screen size and display

Samsung Galaxy phones are famous for their large screens and vibrant, cutting-edge displays. The latest models utilize Active Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diodes (or AMOLED) technology to deliver rich color clarity while using less battery life than ever before.

Samsung has also been innovative in the ways that they present their phones’ displays. The Galaxy Z Flip, for instance, is reminiscent of an old-style flip phone in the way that it can be folded to half its size. Similarly, the Galaxy Fold 2 can be unfolded like a book, expanding its display size to that of a tablet.

Camera

The cameras built into Samsung Galaxy phones sometimes boast the same megapixel count (MP) as some of the best digital cameras on the market. So if you’re looking for an exceptionally good phone camera, look for a high MP on the device’s tech specs sheet. Some Samsung Galaxy phones also have additional photography features like stabilization, built-in filters, powerful zooming abilities and 8K video recording.

Features

In addition to their innovative design and cutting-edge cameras, many Samsung Galaxy phones have additional features like wireless charging and the Bixby personal smart assistant. Similar to Amazon’s Alexa or Apple’s Siri, Bixby is a voice-activated smart assistant that can be integrated into your home’s device ecosystem, giving you immediate access to the latest news, weather, your upcoming calendar engagements and more.

Price

Samsung Galaxy phones can range anywhere from $100 on the low end to nearly $2,000. The most inexpensive phones are no-frills devices that can perform all of the basic functions of a smartphone but lack the powerful processors and features that accompany more expensive devices.

At the high end, you’ll get an extraordinarily powerful smartphone that will keep up with the busiest photographers, gamers, and business professionals without missing a beat.

Storage

Whether you’re a serious gamer or you conduct a lot of business on your phone, a Samsung Galaxy model with plenty of storage is recommended. While most newer models in the lineup come with at least 128GB of storage, there are affordable Samsung Galaxy phones out there with as little as 16GB to 32GB.

Durability and warranty

While a sturdy case is recommended, smartphones have come a long way in terms of their durability. For example, the latest Samsung Galaxy phones use shock-resistant Gorilla Glass for their screens. What’s more, Galaxy S21 5G is resistant to submersion of 1.5 meters of water for up to thirty minutes.

Since accidents can still happen, look for a device that is eligible for Samsung’s one-year warranty. Some phones also come with free enrollment in Samsung Care+, which gives you additional support if your phone breaks.

Samsung Galaxy phones we recommend

Top Samsung Galaxy phone

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

What you need to know: The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has an impressively large screen, an invisible bezel and Samsung’s S Pen stylus integration.

What you’ll love: Boasting a high-speed, wide 8K display, this stylish smartphone is reasonably priced and perfect for streaming videos. It’s also available in three metallic color options.

What you should consider: Some users may not like its notably large size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Samsung

Top Samsung Galaxy phone for the money

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G

What you need to know: With a four-lens camera and 5G speed, the Galaxy A71 is a solid choice if you’d rather not break the bank.

What you’ll love: This phone has a large infinity screen, a 64MP camera and up to 128GB of storage.

What you should consider: Its lack of dual speakers makes the audio quality subpar, particularly if you enjoy streaming TV shows and movies.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Samsung Galaxy phone for photographers

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

What you need to know: Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone, the S21 Ultra has a crystal clear 108MP camera, dynamic AMOLED display, and offers up to 512GB of storage.

What you’ll love: With all of Samsung’s most cutting-edge photography innovations included and up to two days of battery life depending on usage, you can’t beat the S21 Ultra if you’re looking for one of the best camera phones that money can buy.

What you should consider: Expensive. It’s Samsung’s most recent Galaxy phone, so you can expect to spend significantly more than you would on older models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Samsung

Top Samsung Galaxy phone for gaming

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G

What you need to know: The Z Fold 2 has a folding AMOLED screen, so it can be expanded to the size of a tablet without losing display quality.

What you’ll love: The screen size alone makes it an appealing mobile device for gamers, but with its 256GB of internal storage and multi-tasking app optimization, this phone is ready to do it all.

What you should consider: It’s rather expensive, and some users find the unfolded device to be unwieldy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Samsung Galaxy phone for business

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G

What you need to know: The first Galaxy Note 20, this phone comes with many of the Note Ultra’s features but has a smoother look, smaller screen, and a more affordable price tag.

What you’ll love: The integrated S Pen is great for jotting down notes during a meeting, and fast wireless charging means you won’t lose battery life when you need your phone the most.

What you should consider: While it’s comparable to its successor, the Note Ultra, it boasts less RAM, less processing power and lacks its camera’s capabilities.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

