Though the experience is different for everyone, high school should be some of the best times of your life. There are limited responsibilities, endless days hanging out with friends over the summer and plenty of exciting things to do and learn. But it can’t stay that way, and if a loved one is lucky enough, a time will come when they need to go to college.

It’s a big step, regardless of age, and things can get overwhelming quickly. For many, it’s the first time leaving the state (or their home), being away from home for long periods and not having friends and family close by. Thankfully, technology comes to the rescue. There are countless gadgets to make life on campus easier.

A little help from technology

Most college students have a cell phone with data or Wi-Fi capabilities, so accessing valuable information isn’t a problem. However, a mobile phone alone can only go so far in making their transition from high school to college easier.

It’s already a step in the right direction if they use technology for high school work, but college is a different experience. It has tighter deadlines and increased responsibility for their grades and personal well-being, and it’s up to them to make it a success. Tech gadgets don’t necessarily have to aid in their studies or their quest for knowledge, either — there are plenty of options that can simply make their life more manageable and help them stay on track with daily tasks, while enjoying their years of higher education.

No matter where they’re going — the community college down the road or the most prestigious Ivy League institution — using technology is an excellent idea.

Best tech gifts for high school grads off to college

Anker Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station

Between text messages, emails and social media, a college student’s cell phone battery may drain much faster than before. To ensure you always have power, use a handy charging station. This one has three dedicated sections for recharging your phone, wireless earbuds and a smartwatch. The phone charging section can tilt up to 60 degrees, letting you comfortably see what’s on the screen. It’s compatible with all iOS and Android gadgets that use the Qi wireless charging format and comes with a 5-foot USB-A to USB-C charging cable. The charging station folds flat so it’s easy to store in a backpack or a desk drawer.

Sold by Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

It can be tough to keep up with what lecturers are saying when you have to write everything down with pen and paper. Same goes for studying, with notebooks and highlighters everywhere. A Chromebook is the technology to replace all those. It runs on Google’s ChromeOS operating system, and while it requires a consistent internet connection, it keeps the Chromebook updated. Samsung’s Chromebook 2 features a 13.3-inch QLED display, 4GB of RAM and a 64GB hard drive. The display also flips over, instantly turning it into a tablet for presentations or sharing information with fellow students. It has two built-in speakers that use Samsung’s Smart Amp technology for clarity.

Sold by Amazon

JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones

What is college life without music? To put a pep in your college step, you need JBL Tune 510BT headphones. These wireless headphones are compatible with Android and iOS devices and can also be paired with laptops that support Bluetooth connectivity. They come in four colors to match your mood and feature large audio drivers for clear sound, integrating JBL’s Pure Bass technology for thumping beats. The battery recharges in just under two hours through a USB-C cable and lasts for about 40 hours. They have a built-in microphone for taking phone calls and are compatible with virtual assistants.

Sold by Amazon

SwissGear 1900 ScanSmart TSA Laptop Backpack

It’s incredibly important to keep your laptop and other gadgets safe when going to college, since there are plenty of hazards that can quickly ruin a hard day’s work. This backpack has a padded main compartment large enough to store a laptop up to 17 inches comfortably and a sturdy zipper that goes almost all the way around to make access easier. The main compartment also features a padded floating 10-inch tablet holder with a mesh sleeve. The secondary compartment is suitable for storing smaller items such as pens, notebooks and headphones, and there’s a small mesh pocket for loose items. There are smaller zippered pockets on the outside, and a carabiner for keys.

Sold by Amazon

